Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  COLTENE Holding AG    CLTN   CH0025343259

COLTENE HOLDING AG

(CLTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual General Meeting of COLTENE Holding AG with conditions: COLTENE requires voting through the independent proxy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Press Release

Annual General Meeting of COLTENE Holding AG with conditions:

COLTENE requires voting through the independent proxy

Altstätten, March 19, 2020 - COLTENE Holding AG confirms that the Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 2, 2020 will be held under strict conditions.

In accordance with Ordinance 2 on Measures to Combat the Corona Virus (COVID-19) of the Swiss Federal Council as amended on March 16, 2020, the shareholders of COLTENE Holding AG are not permitted to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Instead, they are requested by the Board of Directors to exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting by instructing the independent proxy. For this reason, the voting period will be extended until April 1, 2020.

If you have any questions regarding the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, please contact the company directly.

*****

For further information: Gerhard Mahrle, CFO,
Phone +41 71 757 54 37, Mobile +41 79 346 23 02, E-Mail gerhard.mahrle@coltene.com

To receive the latest information on COLTENE Holding AG on a regular basis, please register at www.coltene.com

Background information on COLTENE

COLTENE is an international company for the development, production and distribution of dental consumables and small devices in the areas of infection control, tooth preservation and treatment efficiency. COLTENE has state-of-the-art production facilities in the USA, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France and Switzerland. In addition, COLTENE has its own sales organizations in key markets such as Europe, North and Latin America, China and India. Dentists and dental laboratories around the world rely on COLTENE's high-quality products. The registered shares (CLTN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Further information about COLTENE and its products can be found on the website www.coltene.com

This written statement and oral statements or other statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COLTENE HOLDING AG
02:05aANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF COLTENE HO : COLTENE requires voting through the indep..
TE
03/05FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 : COLTENE Group has continued to grow in stature, optimistic..
TE
01/24KEY FIGURES FY 2019 : Jump in revenue, integration of SciCan and Micro-Mega as w..
TE
2019COLTENE Holding AG complements its Group Management
TE
2019FIRST HALF OF 2019 : Strong sales growth thanks to acquisitions
TE
2019KEY FIGURES H1 2019 : Significant sales growth, integration of SciCan and Micro-..
TE
2019COLTENE HOLDING AG : Change in the Group Management
TE
2019COLTENE HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019COLTENE : Annual General Meeting – Shareholders Approve All Motions of the..
PU
2019FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 : Strong Sales Growth Thanks to Acquisitions
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 267 M
EBIT 2020 35,8 M
Net income 2020 25,6 M
Debt 2020 32,7 M
Yield 2020 5,02%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,41x
EV / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 345 M
Chart COLTENE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
COLTENE Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLTENE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 80,50  CHF
Last Close Price 57,80  CHF
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Schaufelberger Chief Executive Officer
Nick Huber Chairman
Stefan Helsing Chief Operating Officer
Gerhard Mahrle Chief Financial Officer
Erwin Locher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLTENE HOLDING AG-32.21%355
MEDTRONIC PLC-29.30%99 896
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.1.16%43 188
HOYA CORPORATION2.89%30 883
TERUMO CORPORATION-0.59%21 137
DEXCOM, INC.-12.61%17 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group