Annual General Meeting of COLTENE Holding AG with conditions: COLTENE requires voting through the independent proxy

Altstätten, March 19, 2020 - COLTENE Holding AG confirms that the Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 2, 2020 will be held under strict conditions.

In accordance with Ordinance 2 on Measures to Combat the Corona Virus (COVID-19) of the Swiss Federal Council as amended on March 16, 2020, the shareholders of COLTENE Holding AG are not permitted to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Instead, they are requested by the Board of Directors to exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting by instructing the independent proxy. For this reason, the voting period will be extended until April 1, 2020.

If you have any questions regarding the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, please contact the company directly.

