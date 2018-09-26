COLTENE : Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots und Anzahl der Aktien zur freien Platzierung

This document does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer or solicitation. The securities of COLTENE Holding AG have not been and will not be registered under the United States securi-ties laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Altstätten, 26. September 2018

Medienmitteilung

COLTENE Holding AG gibt Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots zur Finanzierung der Akquisi-tion von SciCan und Micro-Mega bekannt

Altstätten, 26. September 2018 - Die bestehenden Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre der COLTENE Hol-ding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: CLTN) haben im Rahmen des Bezugsrechtsangebots Bezugsrechte für 503'482 der ihnen angebotenen neuen Aktien ausgeübt. Dies entspricht 71.6% der maximalen An-zahl der im Rahmen des Bezugsrechtsangebots angebotenen neuen Aktien.

Zusätzlich zu den 503'482 von bestehenden Aktionären gezeichneten Angebotsaktien wird die Ge-sellschaft voraussichtlich 171'518 Angebotsaktien bei Investoren im Rahmen der freien Aktienplat-zierung am 27. September 2018 platzieren. COLTENE wird somit 675'000 neue Aktien ausgeben.

Aufgrund der überdurchschnittlich hohen Ausübungsquote von 71.6% im Bezugsrechtsangebot so-wie der grossen Nachfrage im Bookbuilding hat sich COLTENE dazu entschieden, 675'000 neue Aktien zu platzieren und einen höheren Bruttoerlös als die ursprünglich kommunizierten CHF 62.5 Mio. zu erzielen. Der erwartete Bruttoerlös wird voraussichtlich bis zu CHF 70 Mio. betragen. Entsprechend wird der Kaufpreis von SciCan und Micro-Mega zu einem grösseren Teil durch Eigenmittel finanziert und der gewährte Kredit nicht vollumfänglich beansprucht.

Basierend auf der Gesamtanzahl Angebotsaktien hat die COLTENE Holding AG die Anzahl Gegenleis-tungsaktien, welche per Vollzug der Akquisition an die Verkäufer von SciCan und Micro-Mega ausge-geben werden sollen, auf 1'081'580 neue Aktien festgelegt. Es wird gegenwärtig davon ausgegangen, dass die Akquisition von SciCan und Micro-Mega am oder um den 9. Oktober 2018 vollzogen wird.

Provisorischer Zeitplan Ende der Bookbuilding-Periode 27. September 2018, 12.00 Uhr MESZ Bekanntgabe des Angebotspreises 27. September 2018, nach Handelsschluss Kotierung und erster Handelstag der Angebotsaktien am oder um den 28. September 2018 Zahlung des Angebotspreises gegen Lieferung der 2. Oktober 2018 Angebotsaktien

Finanzkalender

Investora Zürich

27. September 2018

Hintergrundinformation zu COLTENE

COLTENE ist ein international tätiges Unternehmen für Entwicklung, Herstellung und Vertrieb von zahn-medizinischen Verbrauchsgütern und Kleingeräten in den Bereichen Restauration, Endodontie, Abfor-mung und Behandlungshilfen. COLTENE verfügt in den USA, Deutschland, Brasilien und der Schweiz über modernste Produktionsstätten sowie über eigene Vertriebsorganisationen in den wichtigen Schlüsselmärkten wie Europa, Nordamerika, China und Indien. Weltweit vertrauen Zahnärzte und Den-tallabors auf die qualitativ hochwertigen Produkte von COLTENE. Die Namenaktien (CLTN) werden an der SIX Swiss Exchange gehandelt. Weitere Informationen zu COLTENE und ihren Produkten finden Sie auf der Webseite www.coltene.com.

