COLTENE Holding AG Completes Capital Increase Successfully and Announces an Offer Price of CHF 104.00 per Offer Share

Altstaetten, September 27, 2018 - COLTENE Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: CLTN) successfully completed the capital increase to partially finance the acquisition of SciCan and Micro-Mega with gross proceeds of CHF 70.2 million. The offer price for the rights offering and the share placement was set to CHF 104.00 per share upon completion of the bookbuilding process. The discount compared to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) per share during the bookbuilding period amounts to 0.4%.

In the capital increase 503,482 shares have been subscribed by existing shareholders in the course of the rights offering and 171,518 shares were placed to investors in the share placement. Based on an offer price of CHF 104.00 COLTENE Holding AG generated gross proceeds of CHF 70.2 million. This corresponds to net proceeds of about CHF 67.8 million. The proceeds are entirely used to partially finance the acquisition of SciCan and Micro-Mega. The closing of the acquisition of SciCan and Micro-Mega is expected to occur on or around October 9, 2018.

The listing and first day of trading of the offer shares are set to tomorrow, September 28, 2018. The payment of the offer price against delivery of offer shares will be made on October 2, 2018.

After the completion of the offering, the share capital of COLTENE Holding AG will amount to CHF 489,400.00, divided into 4,894,000 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.10 each. Following the completion of the acquisition of SciCan and Micro-Mega, and the related issue of 1,081,580 consideration shares to the sellers of SciCan and Micro-Mega, the share capital of COLTENE Holding AG will amount to CHF 597,558.00, divided into 5,975,580 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.10 each.

Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as Lead Manager for the transaction.

