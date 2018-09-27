Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  COLTENE Holding AG    CLTN   CH0025343259

COLTENE HOLDING AG (CLTN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

COLTENE Holding AG Completes Capital Increase Successfully and Announces an Offer Price of CHF 104.00 per Offer Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 07:15pm CEST

This document does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer or solicitation. The securities of COLTENE Holding AG have not been and will not be registered under the United States securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Media Release

COLTENE Holding AG Completes Capital Increase Successfully and Announces an Offer Price of CHF 104.00 per Offer Share

Altstaetten, September 27, 2018 - COLTENE Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: CLTN) successfully completed the capital increase to partially finance the acquisition of SciCan and Micro-Mega with gross proceeds of CHF 70.2 million. The offer price for the rights offering and the share placement was set to CHF 104.00 per share upon completion of the bookbuilding process.The discount compared to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) per share during the bookbuilding period amounts to 0.4%.

In the capital increase 503,482 shares have been subscribed by existing shareholders in the course of the rights offering and 171,518 shares were placed to investors in the share placement. Based on an offer price of CHF 104.00 COLTENE Holding AG generated gross proceeds of CHF 70.2 million. This corresponds to net proceeds of about CHF 67.8 million. The proceeds are entirely used to partially finance the acquisition of SciCan and Micro-Mega. The closing of the acquisition of SciCan and Micro-Mega is expected to occur on or around October 9, 2018.

The listing and first day of trading of the offer shares are set to tomorrow, September 28, 2018. The payment of the offer price against delivery of offer shares will be made on October 2, 2018.

After the completion of the offering, the share capital of COLTENE Holding AG will amount to CHF 489,400.00, divided into 4,894,000 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.10 each. Following the completion of the acquisition of SciCan and Micro-Mega, and the related issue of 1,081,580 consideration shares to the sellers of SciCan and Micro-Mega, the share capital of COLTENE Holding AG will amount to CHF 597,558.00, divided into 5,975,580 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.10 each.

Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as Lead Manager for the transaction.

Sign up for email updates from COLTENE Holding AG at www.coltene.com.

For further information: Gerhard Mahrle, Corporate Communications/Investor Relations,
phone +41 71 757 54 37, mobile +41 79 346 23 02, e-mail gerhard.mahrle@coltene.com

About COLTENE

COLTENE is an internationally active developer, manufacturer and seller of dental consumables and small equipment in the areas of restoration, endodontics, prosthetics and treatment auxiliaries. COLTENE has state‐of‐the‐art production facilities in the USA, Germany, Brazil and Switzerland as well as own distribution organizations in all major markets including Europe, North America, China and India. Dentists and dental labs all around the globe trust COLTENE's high‐quality products. The registered shares of COLTENE Holding AG (CLTN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Learn more about COLTENE and our products at www.coltene.com.

This written statement and oral statements or other statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This document does neither constitute an offer to buy or to subscribe for securities of COLTENE Holding AG nor a prospectus within the meaning of applicable Swiss law (i.e. Art. 652a or Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or Art. 27 et seq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules). Any decision to purchase any securities referred to herein, if and when issued, should be solely based on the relevant prospectus, which was published by COLTENE Holding AG on September 14, 2018, as supplemented by a supplement dated September 27, 2018.

The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful. COLTENE Holding AG shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons").




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLTENE HOLDING AG
07:15pCOLTENE Holding AG Completes Capital Increase Successfully and Announces an O..
TE
07:11pCOLTENE HOLDING AG : Completes Capital Increase Successfully and Announces an Of..
AQ
09/26COLTENE : Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots und Anzahl der Aktien zur freien Pla..
PU
09/26COLTENE : Results of rights offering and number of shares for free placement
PU
09/26COLTENE Holding AG Announces Results of the Rights Offering in Connection wit..
TE
09/14Extraordinary General Meeting – Shareholders Approve All Motions of the..
TE
09/14COLTENE : Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung – Aktionäre nehmen alle Ant..
PU
09/14COLTENE : Extraordinary General Meeting – Shareholders Approve All Motions..
PU
09/13COLTENE Holding AG Announces Terms of the Rights Offering in Connection with ..
TE
09/13COLTENE : Announces Terms of the Rights Offering in Connection with the Financin..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Coltene Holding AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/27COLTENE (CLHLF) To Acquire SciCan And MicroMega - Slideshow 
03/06Coltene Holding AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 194 M
EBIT 2018 27,2 M
Net income 2018 19,0 M
Debt 2018 43,7 M
Yield 2018 2,65%
P/E ratio 2018 25,71
P/E ratio 2019 21,27
EV / Sales 2018 2,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
Capitalization 516 M
Chart COLTENE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
COLTENE Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLTENE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 111  CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Schaufelberger Chief Executive Officer
Nick Huber Chairman
Gerhard Mahrle Chief Financial Officer
Werner Mannschedel Vice President-Research & Development
Erwin Locher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLTENE HOLDING AG9.80%533
MEDTRONIC PLC21.18%133 701
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL18.97%41 384
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY75.18%31 564
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS7.76%26 557
HOYA CORPORATION17.40%22 520
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.