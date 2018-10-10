Log in
COLTENE Holding AG Successfully Completes Acquisition of SciCan and Micro-Mega

10/10/2018 | 07:05am CEST

Media Release

COLTENE Holding AG Successfully Completes Acquisition of SciCan and Micro-Mega

Altstaetten, October 10, 2018 - COLTENE Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: CLTN), an internationally leading developer and producer of dental equipment and materials, successfully completed the acquisition of SciCan (disinfection equipment and hygiene products) and Micro-Mega (endodontic instruments), two companies with strong positions in the dental market. With the planned integration of the two dental specialists, COLTENE will increase its Group sales significantly. The enlarged COLTENE Group will employ a combined headcount of approximately 1,300.

SciCan and Micro-Mega, which were previously controlled by the same owners, generated total sales revenues of about CAD 64 million (CHF 48 million) in the first half of 2018 with an international workforce of about 410 employees. The merger with COLTENE strengthens the market position and product range of the new Group, opens up synergies and expands the range in the joint business fields of infection control and endodontics. With its combined resources, the new, enlarged Group will be in an even better position to address compliance and regulation standards. Moreover, economies of scale will support effective, high-performing sales and marketing activities worldwide. Ultimately, the merger of the three corporate entities will create growth opportunities in the highly competitive dental market.

On the basis of the closing price of CHF 104.00 on October 9, 2018 the purchase price under the IFRS accounting standard at the time of completion of the acquisition and after making the preliminary adjustments agreed in the purchase agreement reached CHF 212.7 million. To finance this purchase price, COLTENE issued 675,000 new shares with a par value of CHF 0.10 each as part of a rights offering 'at market' at an offer price of CHF 104.00. The gross proceeds from the rights offering reached CHF 70.2 million, corresponding to net proceeds of approximately CHF 67.8 million. In addition, COLTENE issued 1,081,580 new consideration shares with a par value of CHF 0.10 each at an issue price of CHF 94.2923 to the sellers of SciCan and Micro-Mega as part of a contribution in kind capital increase. The sellers (Arthur Zwingenberger's Arno Holding S.à.r.l. and Stefan Helsing) hold 18.1% of the total capital and voting rights of COLTENE Holding AG after completion of the transaction.

With the completion of the transaction, Stefan Helsing will join COLTENE's Group Management as of November 1, 2018 to represent the new locations and product groups. Stefan Helsing was previously CEO of the Sanavis Group, to which SciCan and Micro-Mega belonged. In addition, the election of Allison Zwingenberger to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of COLTENE Holding AG on September 14, 2018 became effective. Allison Zwingenberger is Associate Professor at the Department of Veterinary Radiology at the University of California, Davis, USA, and the daughter of Arthur Zwingenberger, the founder and former principal owner of SciCan and Micro-Mega.

Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as lead manager and DRAGONKNIGHT as financial advisor for the transaction.

Sign up for email updates from COLTENE Holding AG at www.coltene.com.

For further information: Gerhard Mahrle, Corporate Communications/Investor Relations,
phone +41 71 757 54 37, mobile +41 79 346 23 02, e-mail gerhard.mahrle@coltene.com

About COLTENE

COLTENE is an internationally active developer, manufacturer and seller of dental consumables and small equipment in the areas of restoration, endodontics, prosthetics, treatment auxiliaries and hygiene. COLTENE has state‐of‐the‐art production facilities in the USA, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France and Switzerland. COLTENE also has its own distribution organizations in all major markets including Europe, North America, China and India. Dentists and dental labs all around the globe trust COLTENE's high‐quality products. The registered shares of COLTENE Holding AG (CLTN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Learn more about COLTENE and our products at www.coltene.com.

This written statement and oral statements or other statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




