COLTENE Moves into an Extension of its Headquarters in Altstaetten - Integration of SciCan and Micro-Mega progressing According to Plan

Altstaetten, January 21, 2019 - COLTENE Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: CLTN), an internationally leading developer and producer of dental materials and small equipment for dental practices, inaugurated its extension building at the Group's headquarters in Altstaetten (Switzerland) on Friday, January 18, 2019, with a ceremony for employees.

COLTENE has already occupied the modern three-story office space. It offers employees a modern, open workplace environment and further enhances COLTENE's attractiveness as an employer. The construction of manufacturing facilities has already begun in the two-story production hall. The new production facilities will allow the company to further optimize its operational processes and make them even more efficient. The new building will include a clean room for sterile packaging, allowing COLTENE to comply with increasingly stringent hygiene regulations worldwide. The start of production in the new premises is planned for spring 2019. With the modernization and expansion of its headquarters, realized within the framework of the budgeted CHF 12 million, COLTENE is clearly committed to Switzerland as a prime location for innovation and production and continues to rely on the high level of training and above-average qualifications of its employees.

Integration of SciCan and Micro-Mega progressing according to plan

COLTENE is pressing ahead with the integration of SciCan (disinfection equipment and hygiene products) and Micro-Mega (endodontic instruments), which were acquired at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2018 and are strongly anchored in the dental market. Management has deployed various interdisciplinary and multi-site project teams for this purpose. The focus is on merging the marketing and sales organization. This should ensure a powerful, joint market presence under the umbrella brand COLTENE and allow synergies in sales to be exploited as quickly as possible. The integration of the Micro-Mega range into COLTENE's existing sales channels and the cross-selling of SciCan products will be at the forefront in order to accelerate the growth of the significantly larger dental group. Other working groups will deal with the topics of reporting, knowledge exchange, innovation and corporate culture. The integration projects are proceeding according to plan and to the satisfaction of the Board of Directors and Group Management.

Financial Calendar

Net Sales 2018 February 15, 2019 Media and analyst conference on fiscal 2018 Annual Report 2018 April 4, 2019 Annual General Meeting 2019 April 30, 2019 Half year results 2019 August 2019

