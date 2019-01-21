Log in
COLTENE Moves into an Extension of its Headquarters in Altstaetten - Integration of SciCan and Micro-Mega progressing According to Plan

01/21/2019 | 01:05am EST

Media Release

COLTENE Moves into an Extension of its Headquarters in Altstaetten
Integration of SciCan and Micro-Mega progressing According to Plan

Altstaetten, January 21, 2019 - COLTENE Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: CLTN), an internationally leading developer and producer of dental materials and small equipment for dental practices, inaugurated its extension building at the Group's headquarters in Altstaetten (Switzerland) on Friday, January 18, 2019, with a ceremony for employees.

COLTENE has already occupied the modern three-story office space. It offers employees a modern, open workplace environment and further enhances COLTENE's attractiveness as an employer. The construction of manufacturing facilities has already begun in the two-story production hall. The new production facilities will allow the company to further optimize its operational processes and make them even more efficient. The new building will include a clean room for sterile packaging, allowing COLTENE to comply with increasingly stringent hygiene regulations worldwide. The start of production in the new premises is planned for spring 2019. With the modernization and expansion of its headquarters, realized within the framework of the budgeted CHF 12 million, COLTENE is clearly committed to Switzerland as a prime location for innovation and production and continues to rely on the high level of training and above-average qualifications of its employees.

Integration of SciCan and Micro-Mega progressing according to plan

COLTENE is pressing ahead with the integration of SciCan (disinfection equipment and hygiene products) and Micro-Mega (endodontic instruments), which were acquired at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2018 and are strongly anchored in the dental market. Management has deployed various interdisciplinary and multi-site project teams for this purpose. The focus is on merging the marketing and sales organization. This should ensure a powerful, joint market presence under the umbrella brand COLTENE and allow synergies in sales to be exploited as quickly as possible. The integration of the Micro-Mega range into COLTENE's existing sales channels and the cross-selling of SciCan products will be at the forefront in order to accelerate the growth of the significantly larger dental group. Other working groups will deal with the topics of reporting, knowledge exchange, innovation and corporate culture. The integration projects are proceeding according to plan and to the satisfaction of the Board of Directors and Group Management.

Financial Calendar

Net Sales 2018

February 15, 2019

Media and analyst conference on fiscal 2018

Annual Report 2018

April 4, 2019

Annual General Meeting 2019

April 30, 2019

Half year results 2019

August 2019

Sign up for email updates from COLTENE Holding AG at www.coltene.com.

For further information: Gerhard Mahrle, Corporate Communications/Investor Relations, phone +41 71 757 54 37, mobile +41 79 346 23 02, e-mail gerhard.mahrle@coltene.com

About COLTENE

COLTENE is an internationally active developer, manufacturer and seller of dental consumables and small equipment in the areas of restoration, endodontics, prosthetics, treatment auxiliaries and infection control. COLTENE has state‐of‐the‐art production facilities in the USA, Canada, Germany, France, Brazil and Switzerland as well as own distribution organizations in all major markets including Europe, North and Latin America, China and India. Dentists and dental labs all around the globe trust COLTENE's high‐quality products. The registered shares of COLTENE Holding AG (CLTN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Learn more about COLTENE and our products at www.coltene.com.

This written statement and oral statements or other statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




