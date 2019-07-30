Log in
COLTENE HOLDING AG

(CLTN)
Key Figures H1 2019: Significant sales growth, integration of SciCan and Micro-Mega acquisitions on track

07/30/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media Release

Key Figures H1 2019:
Significant sales growth, integration of SciCan and Micro-Mega acquisitions on track

Altstaetten, July 30, 2019 - COLTENE Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: CLTN), an internationally leading developer and producer of dental equipment and materials, increased its sales by 58.2% in the first half of 2019. The demanding integration of SciCan and Micro-Mega, the two companies acquired in 2018, is proceeding as planned.

In the first half of the financial year 2019, the net revenues of the COLTENE Group in the reporting currency of Swiss francs increased significantly by 58.2% to CHF 135.4 million (H1 2018: CHF 85.6 million). Amid broadly stagnating markets, organic growth in local currencies slowed down to 1.4% (H1 2018: 4.2%). The integration of SciCan and Micro-Mega is proceeding as planned. Sales growth from these two acquisitions amounted to CHF 48.6 million, or 56.8% of total sales growth. Following the merger of the marketing and sales organizations, Group Management expects market share gains and an acceleration in sales growth.

North America was the region with the fastest growth (+133.4%), attributable to the acquisition of SciCan, followed by Asia (+40.1%), where sharply higher sales of COLTENE products in China helped to lift sales for the entire region. In the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) (+22.5%), the acquisition of Micro-Mega was a major growth driver. The Latin America region delivered pleasing growth of 9.9% in the face of political and economic headwinds.

Operating expenses rose primarily due to the one-off integration costs of SciCan and Micro-Mega and the effects from the first-time consolidation of those two companies. A further cost driver in the first half of the year was the internal implementation of European Union's new "Medical Device Regulation", which also applies to the dental industry. COLTENE is well on the way to meeting all requirements in good time.

Operating profit and net profit margins will fall short of the year-ago levels as expected due to the integration of the acquisitions. In the mid-term, the Group Management awaits to reach again an EBIT margin of 15%.

COLTENE's financial statements for the first half of 2019 will be prepared using Swiss GAAP FER accounting standards for the first time. The complete results for the first half of 2019 will be published on August 22, 2019.

*****

Sign up for email updates from COLTENE Holding AG at www.coltene.com.

For further information: Gerhard Mahrle, CFO,
phone +41 71 757 54 37, mobile +41 79 346 23 02, e-mail gerhard.mahrle@coltene.com

Financial Calendar

Half-year results 2019

August 22, 2019

Media and analyst conference on fiscal 2019

Annual Report 2019

March 5, 2020

Annual General Meeting 2020

April 2, 2020

About COLTENE

COLTENE is an international developer, manufacturer and seller of dental consumables and equipment active in the three areas of Infection Control, Dental Preservation and Efficient Treatment. COLTENE has state-of-the-art production facilities in the USA, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France and Switzerland. COLTENE also employs its own sales force across Europe, America, North and Latin America, China and India and other key markets. Dentists and dental labs all around the globe trust COLTENE's high‐quality products. The registered shares of COLTENE Holding AG (CLTN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Learn more about COLTENE and its products at www.coltene.com.

This written statement and oral statements or other statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




