Key Figures H1 2019: Significant sales growth, integration of SciCan and Micro-Mega acquisitions on track

Altstaetten, July 30, 2019 - COLTENE Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: CLTN), an internationally leading developer and producer of dental equipment and materials, increased its sales by 58.2% in the first half of 2019. The demanding integration of SciCan and Micro-Mega, the two companies acquired in 2018, is proceeding as planned.

In the first half of the financial year 2019, the net revenues of the COLTENE Group in the reporting currency of Swiss francs increased significantly by 58.2% to CHF 135.4 million (H1 2018: CHF 85.6 million). Amid broadly stagnating markets, organic growth in local currencies slowed down to 1.4% (H1 2018: 4.2%). The integration of SciCan and Micro-Mega is proceeding as planned. Sales growth from these two acquisitions amounted to CHF 48.6 million, or 56.8% of total sales growth. Following the merger of the marketing and sales organizations, Group Management expects market share gains and an acceleration in sales growth.

North America was the region with the fastest growth (+133.4%), attributable to the acquisition of SciCan, followed by Asia (+40.1%), where sharply higher sales of COLTENE products in China helped to lift sales for the entire region. In the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) (+22.5%), the acquisition of Micro-Mega was a major growth driver. The Latin America region delivered pleasing growth of 9.9% in the face of political and economic headwinds.

Operating expenses rose primarily due to the one-off integration costs of SciCan and Micro-Mega and the effects from the first-time consolidation of those two companies. A further cost driver in the first half of the year was the internal implementation of European Union's new "Medical Device Regulation", which also applies to the dental industry. COLTENE is well on the way to meeting all requirements in good time.

Operating profit and net profit margins will fall short of the year-ago levels as expected due to the integration of the acquisitions. In the mid-term, the Group Management awaits to reach again an EBIT margin of 15%.

COLTENE's financial statements for the first half of 2019 will be prepared using Swiss GAAP FER accounting standards for the first time. The complete results for the first half of 2019 will be published on August 22, 2019.

