Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Columbia Banking System, Inc.    COLB

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC.

(COLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Columbia Banking System : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

TACOMA, Wash., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia" NASDAQ: COLB) expects to report second quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Management will discuss these results on a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may listen to this discussion through one of two options:

Option One: Web event
Join the call through a live-streamed web-based event. If you choose this option, it is recommended that you listen through your phone or computer speakers and not dial into the conference number listed below in option two.

Click here to register and save the event to your calendar:
https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc/index.jsp?seid=166

Please test your connection prior to joining to ensure a successful user experience.

Connection Test: Click Here
For system requirements, visit our FAQ

Option Two: Dial-in only 
Join the call on the day of the event using the toll-free number: 888-286-8956
Conference ID: 3787244

A replay of the call will be accessible beginning Friday, July 24, 2020 using the link below:
https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc/index.jsp?seid=166

About Columbia
Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the 13th consecutive year, the bank was named in 2019 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," and for the 8th consecutive year, Columbia has been ranked as one of the nation's best banks by Forbes. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com 
253-305-1921

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "expected," "anticipate", "continue," or other comparable words.  In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that Columbia expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Readers are encouraged to read the SEC reports of Columbia, particularly its form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2019, for meaningful cautionary language discussing why actual results may vary materially from those anticipated by management.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-banking-system-announces-second-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-date-301090270.html

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, I
12:30pCOLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Con..
PR
06/01COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
05/21COLUMBIA BANK : Lends Nearly $1 Billion Through Paycheck Protection Program
PR
05/21COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/08COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/01COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/30COLUMBIA BANKING : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results and Quarterly Cas..
PR
04/13COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group