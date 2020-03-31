Columbia Property Trust : Completes Sale of Office Park in Suburban Los Angeles

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) today announced that it has completed the sale of Pasadena Corporate Park, a three-building office complex containing 260,000 square feet in Pasadena, California, for a gross sales price of $78 million.

In 2019, Columbia secured a 65-month renewal with environmental consulting and engineering firm Tetra Tech, one of the primary tenants at the complex, for 61,000 square feet.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. Columbia has been rated investment-grade by both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

