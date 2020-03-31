Log in
Columbia Property Trust, Inc.

COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(CXP)
News 
News

Columbia Property Trust : Completes Sale of Office Park in Suburban Los Angeles

03/31/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) today announced that it has completed the sale of Pasadena Corporate Park, a three-building office complex containing 260,000 square feet in Pasadena, California, for a gross sales price of $78 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005856/en/

Columbia Property Trust has completed the sale of Pasadena Corporate Park, a three-building office complex in suburban Los Angeles, for $78 million. Photo credit: Charles LeNoir

Columbia Property Trust has completed the sale of Pasadena Corporate Park, a three-building office complex in suburban Los Angeles, for $78 million. Photo credit: Charles LeNoir

In 2019, Columbia secured a 65-month renewal with environmental consulting and engineering firm Tetra Tech, one of the primary tenants at the complex, for 61,000 square feet.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. Columbia has been rated investment-grade by both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 327 M
EBIT 2020 69,2 M
Net income 2020 16,1 M
Debt 2020 1 481 M
Yield 2020 6,60%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 9,08x
EV / Sales2021 8,62x
Capitalization 1 486 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,00  $
Last Close Price 12,90  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 70,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
E. N. Mills President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Lincoln Dixon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Elka L. Wilson Senior Vice President-Corporate Operations
James A. Fleming Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
George W. Sands Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-38.31%1 486
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)10.48%55 100
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.16.76%36 250
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-27.84%18 208
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-11.21%17 749
LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST3.16%10 225
