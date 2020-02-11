Columbia Property Trust : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Log in
02/11/2020 | 01:04pm EST

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Gronning Jeffrey K.

2/7/2020

COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC. [CXP]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

315 PARK AVENUE SOUTH

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

___X___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

Chief Investment Officer /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10010

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

3. Ownership Form: Direct

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

16234 (1)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative

4. Conversion or Exercise

5. Ownership Form of

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Security

Price of Derivative Security

Derivative Security: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(MM/DD/YYYY)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Exercisable

Date

Number of

Shares

Series A Convertible, Perpetual Preferred OP Unit (2)

(2)

(3)

Series A Convertible,

733994.0

$26.5

D

Perpetual Preferred OP Unit

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Balance of 16,234 shares has not yet vested.
  2. Represents Series A Convertible, Perpetual Preferred Unit of limited partnership interest ("Preferred OP Units") in Columbia Property Trust Operating Partnership ("Columbia OP") issued in connection with the January 24, 2020 closing on the purchase of certain ownership interests in assets held by Normandy Real Estate Management, LLC. The Preferred OP Units vest over three years, with 65% vesting at closing, 15% vesting on the first anniversary of closing, 10% on the second anniversary of closing, 10% vesting on the third closing, subject in each case to the holder being employed by the company or Columbia OP. The Preferred OP units may be converted into common units of limited partnership interest in Columbia OP ("Common Units"), and the Common Units may be exchanged for shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Columbia Property Trust, Inc.
  3. The Preferred OP Units do not have an expiration date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Gronning Jeffrey K.

315 PARK AVENUE SOUTH

Chief Investment Officer

NEW YORK, NY 10010

Signatures

/s/ Wendy W. Gill, Attorney-in-Fact

2/11/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of E. NELSON MILLS, JAMES A. FLEMING, and WENDY W. GILL signing singly, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordan ce with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;
  2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5 and timely file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
  3. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally r equired by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shal l contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocat ion, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transaction s in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 10th day of December, 2019.

/s/ Jeffrey K. Gronning

Columbia Property Trust Inc. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
