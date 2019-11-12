Log in
Columbia Property Trust : Investor and Analyst Presentation – November 2019

0
11/12/2019 | 09:40am EST

COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

11.2019

1

CONTENTS

Company Overview

Page 3

Case Studies

Page 16

Appendix

Page 22

2

WHY INVEST?

Gateway Office

Portfolio

  • Focused in New York (Midtown South), San Francisco, D.C., and Boston
  • Strategic CBD locations
  • Modernized properties with boutique spaces
  • Exceptional service and amenities

Growth

plus

Stability

  • Substantial expected same-store NOI growth
  • 97% leased with limited near-term expirations
  • Attractive dividend yield and value
  • Commitment to strong balance sheet

Value Creation

  • Local expertise
  • Track record of redevelopment and asset repositioning
  • Continuing trend of strong rental rate growth
  • Select re-/development projects underway

3

DESIRABLE BUILDINGS IN PRIME LOCATIONS

315 Park Ave. S.

229 W. 43rd St.

114 Fifth Ave.

249 W. 17th

218 W. 18th

New York

New York

New York

New York

New York

333 Market St.

95 Columbus

149 Madison

799 Broadway

250 Church St.

San Francisco

Jersey City, NJ

New York

New York

New York

(redevelopment)

(development)

(under contract)

650 California St.

San Francisco

97% Leased

221 Main St.

San Francisco

ANTICIPATED DISPOSITIONS

University Circle

Palo Alto, CA

Pasadena Corporate

Cranberry Woods

Park, Los Angeles

Pittsburgh, PA

116 Huntington Ave.

Boston

1800 M Street

Washington, D.C.

Market Square

Washington, D.C.

80 M Street

Washington, D.C.

4

LEADING GATEWAY SUBMARKETS

NEW YORK

SAN FRANCISCO

WASHINGTON, D.C.

2.4M

98%

total SF leased

2.0M

97%

total SF leased

1.5M

91%

total SF leased

Data for properties owned in unconsolidated joint ventures presented at 100%. New York metrics exclude 799 Broadway and 250 Church Street.

5

*Pending acquisition: under contract

A PROVEN APPROACH

  • Modernized buildings with architectural distinction
  • Strategic locations
  • Efficient floorplates
  • Attractive amenities
  • Exceptional service to tenants
  • Targeted capital investments

6

SECTOR-LEADINGSAME-STORE NOI GROWTH

  • Strategic locations and renovations
  • Best-in-classservice and amenities
  • Creative rent roll management

2 million SF

13.9%

leased in our core

2018 same-store

markets 2017-2019

NOI growth1

44% average

8% - 10%

cash leasing

2019 same-store

spreads

NOI guidance

1Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix.

7

ILLUSTRATIVE NET ASSET VALUE ANALYSIS

(in thousands, except for per-share data)

Net Operating

Cap Rate

Cap Rate

Income (Cash)

5.00%

4.75%

Q3 2019 Annualized - excluding Pittsburgh and Pasadena1

$192,000

$3,840,000

$4,042,000

Anticipated Dispositions - Cranberry Woods & Pasadena Corporate Park

245,000

265,000

Construction in Progress - 799 Broadway (cost basis)

95,000

95,000

Normandy Acquisition

100,000

100,000

Debt @ 9.30.19

(1,370,000)

(1,370,000)

Working Capital (Net) @ 9.30.19

140,000

140,000

Planned Capital Expenditures2

(40,000)

(40,000)

Implied Net Asset Value - "Q3 Cash Paying"

$3,010,000

$3,232,000

Implied Net Asset Value - "Q3 Cash Paying" / Share

$25.07

A

$26.91

Contractual - not yet Cash Paying but beginning by 12.31.203

$25,000

$500,000

$526,000

Planned Capital Expenditures4

(86,000)

(86,000)

Implied Incremental Value from Contractual Leases

$414,000

$440,000

Implied Incremental Value from Contractual Leases / Share

$3.45

B

$3.66

Implied Value: "Q3" + "2019/20 Contractual" / Share

$28.52 C $30.57

A + B =

C

Rents 8% -12% below

market across portfolio5

Note: Table includes non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix.

1Adjusted for non-recurring revenues and expenses and mid quarter leasing activity.

2Committed capital for building projects and leasing costs for leases that are currently "cash paying".

3Includes leases that have not yet commenced or are in abatement as of 9/30/19 and begin paying cash by 12.31.20.

4Leasing costs for leases that are not yet "cash paying".

5Based on management's estimates.

8

EMBEDDED GROWTH FROM SIGNED LEASES1

CASH RENT

SF

CURRENTLY IN

NOT YET

COMMENCEMENT

TENANT

PROPERTY

MARKET (000s)

ABATEMENT

COMMENCED

YEAR

WeWork

149 Madison Avenue

NY

115

2020

DocuSign

221 Main Street

SF

542

2020

Triage Consulting

221 Main Street

SF

463

2020

Pitchbook Data

315 Park Avenue South

NY

34

2019 & 2020

Snap

229 West 43rd Street

NY

32

2019

Company 3

218 West 18th Street

NY

303

2021

Ernst & Young

218 West 18th Street

NY

273

2021

Silversmith Capital

116 Huntington

Boston

26

2020

Tradeshift

221 Main Street

SF

24

2020

Other abated leases

75

2019 & 2020

Other leases not yet commenced

98

2020 & 2021

Total Embedded NOI: Cash Rents beginning by 12.31.204

$9M

$16M

Total Embedded NOI: Cash Rents beginning beyond 20204

$-M

$3M

1SF and NOI for joint ventures are reflected at CXP's ownership interest. 2Includes a base rent reset on 40k sf of existing space in 2020.

3Lease renewal - only incremental income included here.

4Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix.

9

ATTRACTIVE DIVIDEND YIELD

DIVIDEND YIELD vs. GATEWAY OFFICE PEERS

4.5%

4.0%

3.5%

3.0%

2.5%

2.0%

1.5%

1.0%

KRC

DEI

BXP

HPP

ESRT

PGRE

CXP

SLG

VNO

As of 11.7.2019

10

LIMITED NEAR-TERM ROLLOVER

LEASE EXPIRATIONS BY YEAR (% OF ALR)

35%

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

6.6 years

31%

Average remaining lease term

14%

12%

12%

Pershing at

9%

95 Columbus

7%

7%

5%

0%

3%

<1%

5%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028+

11

STRONG & FLEXIBLE BALANCE SHEET

INVESTMENT GRADE RATINGS

DEBT MATURITES

Baa2 BBB

Stable / Stable

Ratings

16% / 84%

Secured Unsecured

28%

Net Debt to

Real-Estate Assets1

$3.9 billion

Unencumbered Assets (91% of total portfolio)2

DEBT OUTSTANDING ($M)

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

  • Mortgage Debt - JV
  • Bonds
  • Term Loans

Line of Credit

Flexibility from

$300M

undrawn term loan

(2.55%4)

4.15%

3.65%

3.64%

$1575

3.07%4

$350

$350

799$166

Broadway3

6.46% $150 Market

Square6

$54

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

  1. Non-GAAPfinancial measure; see Appendix.
  2. Includes CXP's interest in unconsolidated joint ventures.
  3. Reflects 49.7% of the construction loan secured by 799 Broadway, which Columbia owns through an unconsolidated joint venture.
  4. Effective rate on variable rate loan swapped to fixed.

5As of November 1st

12

6 Reflects 51% of the mortgage note secured by the Market Square Buildings, which Columbia owns through an unconsolidated joint venture.

REDEVELOPED PORTFOLIO

Modest capital needs going forward

Portfolio has recently received

substantial renovations

Properties now positioned among

best-in-class for competitive sets

13

COMMITMENT TO CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY

RESPONSIBLE BUILDING MANAGEMENT

87%

75%

of portfolio

of portfolio

certified

LEED certified

TRANSPARENT AND

INVESTOR-CENTERED GOVERNANCE

  • Board composed of supermajority of independent directors
  • Annual elections for all directors
  • Executive pay aligned with performance
  • No legacy family issues among shareholder base or board
  • No tax protection agreements constraining strategic decisions

ETHICAL & SOCIALLY-CONSCIOUS

BUSINESS PRACTICES

  • Commitments detailed in Human Rights Policy and Vendor Code of Conduct, available on our company website
  • Company and its employees actively support charities and volunteer organizations in our markets

All data is as of June 30, 2019 pro forma for the sale of Lindbergh Center and is at 100% of all properties, including those held through joint venture partnerships.

LEED and the related logos are trademarks owned by the U.S. Green Building Council and are used with permission. Energy Star and the Energy Star mark are

registered trademarks owned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. These logos are used herein to identify Columbia buildings that have been awarded

14

these designations.

ENHANCING THE PLATFORM

ACQUISITION OF NORMANDY REAL ESTATE PARTNERS

Columbia has reached an agreement to acquire Normandy Real Estate Management, an established Northeast-based commercial real estate operator and fund sponsor.

  • Acquisition includes Normandy's:
    • Operating platform
    • Management businesses and corresponding fee streams
    • ~$3.5 million equity stake Normandy's recent funds, including full GP position
  • Consideration reflects approximate nominal value of $100 million1
  • Finn Wentworth, Jeff Gronning, Gavin Evans, Paul Teti and other Normandy Partners to join Columbia's board of directors or senior leadership team
  • Transaction expected to close by YE2019

CONSTRUCTION

LEASING &

++

ASSET

MANAGEMENT

DEVELOPMENT

PROPERTY

++

MANAGEMENT

FUND

MANAGEMENT

ACQUISITIONS

FINANCE &

& DISPOSITIONS

JOINT

ACCOUNTING

VENTURE

MANAGEMENT

EXPECTED BENEFITS:

  • Expanded Platform
  • Enhanced Execution
  • Greater Capital Access
  • Augmented Growth Strategy
  • Accretive Transaction

1 Exclusive of transaction and closing costs; includes $86.5 MM convertible preferred OP units at $26.50 strike price (same dividend as common stock) and $13.5 MM cash.

15

CASE STUDIES

16

315 PARK AVENUE SOUTH

332,000 sf

NEW YORK

Created a premier Midtown South office destination that commands premium rents

  • Acquired in 2015, with 17 of 20 floors vacant or rolling within two years at below market rents
  • Initiated a program of renovations and amenities to reposition as "best on Park Avenue South"
  • Achieved 301,000 SF of leasing to date, bringing property to 100% leased
  • Record rents for Park Avenue South corridor

Return on Renovation Capital

($ in 000's)

Incremental NOI

Capital

ROI

$2,600

$15,300

16.8%

17

80 M STREET

286,000 sf WASHINGTON, D.C.

Increased NOI and achieved 94% leased through high-impact renovations

  • Former Class-B property leased to government contractors, with short-term leases and rates in low $40s
  • Launched building repositioning with transformative $3M lobby renovation ahead of major lease rollover
  • Rebranded property to compete with new construction and attract more creative tenant base
  • Increased rental rates by 20% while re-leasing 75% of building

Return on Renovation Capital

($ in 000's)

Incremental NOI

Capital

ROI

$640

$3,000

20.9%

18

221 MAIN STREET

380,000 sf

SAN FRANCISCO

Raised rents by 97% through targeted improvements and creative rent roll management

  • Acquired in 2014, with rents well below market, material vacancy, and over 30% roll within three years
  • Invested ~$7M in strategic renovations to appeal to fin-tech tenants
  • Created contiguous "vertical campus" through creative relocation and selective renewals
  • Reduced # of tenants by half while improving tenant quality and driving building to 100% leased
  • Took building from performance in-line with market, to now signing leases at 10% premium to market comps

Performance Summary

Stabilized Yield (mgmt.'s est.)

7.0%

Value Creation @ 4.75% cap rate

~50%

19

799 BROADWAY

Union Square and Greenwich Village

NEW YORK

Ground-up development of 12-story office building

  • Will contain 182,000 SF of boutique office space
  • Floor plates from 3,600 - 22,000 SF
  • 15' ceilings, with floor-to-ceiling glass
  • Multiple private terraces and high-end amenities
  • Expected 2020 delivery
  • Partnering with Normandy Real Estate

20

250 CHURCH STREET (under contract)

TriBeCa

NEW YORK

Complete re-development of 16-story office building

  • Will contain 235,000 SF of boutique office space
  • Floor plates from 8,300 - 16,600 SF
  • Walkable, amenity-rich neighborhood
  • Limited supply of high-end office space in submarket
  • Expected 2021 delivery
  • Partnering with Normandy Real Estate

Preliminary renovation rendering

21

APPENDIX

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Columbia Property Trust

INVESTOR RELATIONS

404.465.2227

www.columbia.reit

ir@columbia.reit

22

DRAMATIC RENT ROLL-UPS DRIVING GROWTH

NET CASH LEASING SPREADS1 OVER PRIOR LEASES

60%

52%

50%

49%

40%

36%

30%

20%

20%

19%

10%

0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 YTD

1 Net rent of new signed leases over net rent of prior lease in the same space on existing properties excluding Westinghouse extension at Cranberry Woods.

23

JOINT VENTURES

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Ability to increase scale in top markets on a leverage-neutral basis
  • Current gross asset value of $2.7B
  • Potential to acquire additional assets in select gateway markets

University Circle

799 Broadway

114 Fifth Ave

Market Square

Joint Venture Ownership Interest

Partner

Property

CXP

Partners

55%

45%

Allianz Real Estate

University Circle, Silicon Valley

55%

45%

Allianz Real Estate

333 Market Street, San Francisco

55%

45%

Allianz Real Estate

1800 M Street, Washington, D.C.

49.5%*

49.5%*

Allianz Real Estate

114 Fifth Avenue, New York

51%

49%

Blackstone

Market Square, Washington D.C.

49.7%

50.3%

Normandy & NTT

799 Broadway, New York

*L&L Holding Co. LLC holds a 1% ownership interest in 114 Fifth Avenue.

24

LEADERSHIP TEAM

NELSON MILLS

JIM FLEMING

LINDA BOLAN

DAVID CHEIKIN

BILL CAMPBELL

KELLY LIM

DOUG MCDONALD

MICHAEL SCHMIDT

President and CEO

Executive VP and CFO

SVP, Property

SVP, Strategic Real

VP, Construction

VP, Asset

VP, Finance

VP, Asset

Management and

Estate Initiatives

Management

Management

Sustainability

New York

San Francisco

DAVID DOWDNEY

WENDY GILL

KEVIN HOOVER

AMY TABB

RACHEL WILLIAMS

ELKA WILSON

SVP, Head of Leasing

SVP, Corporate

SVP, Portfolio

SVP, Business

VP, Marketing &

VP & Controller

Operations and Chief

Management and

Development

Communications

Accounting Officer

Transactions

25

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this presentation other than historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies, and prospects, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of our performance in future periods. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the business and our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future plans and objectives. They also include, among other things, statement regarding subjects that are forward-looking by their nature, such as our business and financial strategy, our 2019 guidance (including projected net operating income, cash rents and contractual growth), projected yield and earnings growth compared to peers, our ability to obtain future financing, future acquisitions and dispositions of operating assets, future repurchases of common stock, and market and industry trends. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We make no representations or warranties (express or implied) about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, and we do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors and are based on a number of assumptions involving judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive, and market conditions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately. To the extent that our assumptions differ from actual conditions, our ability to accurately anticipate results expressed in such forward- looking statements, including our ability to generate positive cash flow from operations, make distributions to stockholders, and maintain the value of our real estate properties, may be significantly hindered. See Item 1A in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, for a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in our forward-looking statements. The risk factors described in our Annual Report are not the only ones we face but do represent those risks and uncertainties that we believe are material to us. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also harm our business. For additional information, please reference the supplemental report furnished by the Company as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 24, 2019.

The names, logos and related product and service names, design marks, and slogans are the trademarks or service marks of their respective companies. When evaluating the Company's performance and capital resources, management considers the financial impact of investments held directly and through unconsolidated joint ventures. This presentation includes financial and operational information for our wholly-owned investments and our proportional interest in unconsolidated investments.

Unless otherwise noted, all data herein is as of September 30, 2019.

052-CORPPRES190526

RECONCILIATIONS: NON-GAAP TO COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

Three Months

(in thousands)

Ended 9/30/19

Annualized

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

40,548

$

162,192

Straight line rental income

2,186

8,744

Depreciation of real estate assets

(19,773)

(79,092)

Amortization of lease-related costs

(6,377)

(25,508)

Impairment loss on real estate assets

(23,364)

(93,456)

Gain on sale of real estate

112

448

Income from unconsolidated joint venture

2,194

8,776

Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures

(7,075)

(28,300)

Other non-cash expenses

(2,382)

(9,528)

Net changes in operating assets & liabilities

(6,355)

(25,420)

Net Income (loss)

$

(20,286)

$

(81,144)

Interest expense (net)

10,289

41,156

Income tax benefit

2

8

Depreciation of real estate assets

19,773

79.092

Amortization of lease-related costs

7,485

29,940

Adjustments from unconsolidated joint venture

14,224

56,896

EBITDA

$

31,487

$

125,948

Gain on sale of real estate assets

(112)

(448)

Impairment loss on real estate assets

23,364

93,456

EBITDAre

$

54,739

$

218,956

Pre-acquisition costs

2,437

9,748

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

57,176

$

228,704

Asset & property management fee income

(1,914)

(7,656)

General and administrative - corporate

7,103

28,412

General and administrative - unconsolidated joint ventures

839

3,356

Straight line rental income (net)

(1,953)

(7,812)

Above/below lease market amortization (net)

(1,108)

(4,432)

Adjustments from unconsolidated joint venture

(1,147)

(4,588)

Net Operating Income (based on cash rents)

$

58,996

$

235,984

NOI from Atlanta, Pittsburgh & Pasadena

(10,785)

(43,140)

Adjustment for Non-Recurring Revenues / Expenses

(251)

(1,004)

Net Operating Income (based on cash rents) - Adjusted

$

47,960

$

191,840

27

RECONCILIATIONS: NON-GAAP TO COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

As of Period End

(in thousands)

9/30/19

Debt - Consolidated

$

1,150,000

Debt - Columbia's share in unconsolidated joint ventures

219,631

Cash - consolidated

(147,485)

Cash - Columbia's share in unconsolidated joint ventures

(20,994)

Net Debt

$

1,201,152

Total Real Estate Assets - Consolidated

$

2,482,110

Buildings and Improvements - accumulated depreciation - consolidated

344,037

Intangible lease assets - accumulated depreciation - consolidated

56,343

Intangible lease origination costs - consolidated

56,147

less: Intangible lease liabilities - consolidated

(28,902)

Gross Real Estate Assets - Consolidated

$

2,909,735

Gross Real Estate Assets - Columbia's share of properties in unconsolidated joint ventures

1,426,508

Gross Real Estate Assets - Total

$

4,336,243

28

Disclaimer

Columbia Property Trust Inc. published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 14:39:05 UTC
