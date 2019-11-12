Columbia Property Trust : Investor and Analyst Presentation – November 2019

Note: Table includes non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix.
1Adjusted for non-recurring revenues and expenses and mid quarter leasing activity.
2Committed capital for building projects and leasing costs for leases that are currently "cash paying".
3Includes leases that have not yet commenced or are in abatement as of 9/30/19 and begin paying cash by 12.31.20.
4Leasing costs for leases that are not yet "cash paying".
5Based on management's estimates.
EMBEDDED GROWTH FROM SIGNED LEASES1
CASH RENT
SF
CURRENTLY IN
NOT YET
COMMENCEMENT
TENANT
PROPERTY
MARKET (000s)
ABATEMENT
COMMENCED
YEAR
WeWork
149 Madison Avenue
NY
115
✔
2020
DocuSign
221 Main Street
SF
542
✔
2020
Triage Consulting
221 Main Street
SF
463
✔
2020
Pitchbook Data
315 Park Avenue South
NY
34
✔
✔
2019 & 2020
Snap
229 West 43rd Street
NY
32
✔
2019
Company 3
218 West 18th Street
NY
303
✔
2021
Ernst & Young
218 West 18th Street
NY
273
✔
2021
Silversmith Capital
116 Huntington
Boston
26
✔
2020
Tradeshift
221 Main Street
SF
24
✔
2020
Other abated leases
75
✔
2019 & 2020
Other leases not yet commenced
98
✔
2020 & 2021
Total Embedded NOI: Cash Rents beginning by 12.31.204
$9M
$16M
Total Embedded NOI: Cash Rents beginning beyond 20204
$-M
$3M
1SF and NOI for joint ventures are reflected at CXP's ownership interest. 2Includes a base rent reset on 40k sf of existing space in 2020.
3Lease renewal - only incremental income included here.
4Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix.
ATTRACTIVE DIVIDEND YIELD
DIVIDEND YIELD vs. GATEWAY OFFICE PEERS
4.5%
4.0%
3.5%
3.0%
2.5%
2.0%
1.5%
1.0%
KRC
DEI
BXP
HPP
ESRT
PGRE
CXP
SLG
VNO
As of 11.7.2019
LIMITED NEAR-TERM ROLLOVER
LEASE EXPIRATIONS BY YEAR (% OF ALR)
35%
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
6.6 years
31%
Average remaining lease term
14%
12%
12%
Pershing at
9%
95 Columbus
7%
7%
5%
0%
3%
<1%
5%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028+
STRONG & FLEXIBLE BALANCE SHEET
INVESTMENT GRADE RATINGS
DEBT MATURITES
Baa2 BBB
Stable / Stable
Ratings
16% / 84%
Secured Unsecured
28%
Net Debt to
Real-Estate Assets1
$3.9 billion
Unencumbered Assets (91% of total portfolio)2
DEBT OUTSTANDING ($M)
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
Mortgage Debt - JV
Bonds
Term Loans
Line of Credit
Flexibility from
$300M
undrawn term loan
(2.55%4)
4.15%
3.65%
3.64%
$1575
3.07%4
$350
$350
799$166
Broadway3
6.46% $150Market
Square6
$54
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Non-GAAPfinancial measure; see Appendix.
Includes CXP's interest in unconsolidated joint ventures.
Reflects 49.7% of the construction loan secured by 799 Broadway, which Columbia owns through an unconsolidated joint venture.
Effective rate on variable rate loan swapped to fixed.
5As of November 1st
6 Reflects 51% of the mortgage note secured by the Market Square Buildings, which Columbia owns through an unconsolidated joint venture.
REDEVELOPED PORTFOLIO
Modest capital needs going forward
Portfolio has recently received
substantial renovations
Properties now positioned among
best-in-class for competitive sets
COMMITMENT TO CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY
RESPONSIBLE BUILDING MANAGEMENT
87%
75%
of portfolio
of portfolio
certified
LEED certified
TRANSPARENT AND
INVESTOR-CENTERED GOVERNANCE
Board composed of supermajority of independent directors
Annual elections for all directors
Executive pay aligned with performance
No legacy family issues among shareholder base or board
No tax protection agreements constraining strategic decisions
ETHICAL & SOCIALLY-CONSCIOUS
BUSINESS PRACTICES
Commitments detailed in Human Rights Policy and Vendor Code of Conduct, available on our company website
Company and its employees actively support charities and volunteer organizations in our markets
All data is as of June 30, 2019 pro forma for the sale of Lindbergh Center and is at 100% of all properties, including those held through joint venture partnerships.
LEED and the related logos are trademarks owned by the U.S. Green Building Council and are used with permission. Energy Star and the Energy Star mark are
registered trademarks owned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. These logos are used herein to identify Columbia buildings that have been awarded
these designations.
ENHANCING THE PLATFORM
ACQUISITION OF NORMANDY REAL ESTATE PARTNERS
Columbia has reached an agreement to acquire Normandy Real Estate Management, an established Northeast-based commercial real estate operator and fund sponsor.
Acquisition includes Normandy's:
Operating platform
Management businesses and corresponding fee streams
~$3.5 million equity stake Normandy's recent funds, including full GP position
Consideration reflects approximate nominal value of $100 million1
Finn Wentworth, Jeff Gronning, Gavin Evans, Paul Teti and other Normandy Partners to join Columbia's board of directors or senior leadership team
Transaction expected to close by YE2019
CONSTRUCTION
LEASING &
++
ASSET
MANAGEMENT
DEVELOPMENT
PROPERTY
++
MANAGEMENT
FUND
MANAGEMENT
ACQUISITIONS
FINANCE &
& DISPOSITIONS
JOINT
ACCOUNTING
VENTURE
MANAGEMENT
EXPECTED BENEFITS:
Expanded Platform
Enhanced Execution
Greater Capital Access
Augmented Growth Strategy
Accretive Transaction
1 Exclusive of transaction and closing costs; includes $86.5 MM convertible preferred OP units at $26.50 strike price (same dividend as common stock) and $13.5 MM cash.
CASE STUDIES
315 PARK AVENUE SOUTH
332,000 sf
NEW YORK
Created a premier Midtown South office destination that commands premium rents
Acquired in 2015, with 17 of 20 floors vacant or rolling within two years at below market rents
Initiated a program of renovations and amenities to reposition as "best on Park Avenue South"
Achieved 301,000 SF of leasing to date, bringing property to 100% leased
Record rents for Park Avenue South corridor
Return on Renovation Capital
($ in 000's)
Incremental NOI
Capital
ROI
$2,600
$15,300
16.8%
80 M STREET
286,000 sf WASHINGTON, D.C.
Increased NOI and achieved 94% leased through high-impact renovations
Former Class-B property leased to government contractors, with short-term leases and rates in low $40s
Launched building repositioning with transformative $3M lobby renovation ahead of major lease rollover
Rebranded property to compete with new construction and attract more creative tenant base
Increased rental rates by 20% while re-leasing 75% of building
Return on Renovation Capital
($ in 000's)
Incremental NOI
Capital
ROI
$640
$3,000
20.9%
221 MAIN STREET
380,000 sf
SAN FRANCISCO
Raised rents by 97% through targeted improvements and creative rent roll management
Acquired in 2014, with rents well below market, material vacancy, and over 30% roll within three years
Invested ~$7M in strategic renovations to appeal to fin-tech tenants
Created contiguous "vertical campus" through creative relocation and selective renewals
Reduced # of tenants by half while improving tenant quality and driving building to 100% leased
Took building from performance in-line with market, to now signing leases at 10% premium to market comps
Performance Summary
Stabilized Yield (mgmt.'s est.)
7.0%
Value Creation @ 4.75% cap rate
~50%
799 BROADWAY
Union Square and Greenwich Village
NEW YORK
Ground-up development of 12-story office building
Will contain 182,000 SF of boutique office space
Floor plates from 3,600 - 22,000 SF
15' ceilings, with floor-to-ceiling glass
Multiple private terraces and high-end amenities
Expected 2020 delivery
Partnering with Normandy Real Estate
250 CHURCH STREET (under contract)
TriBeCa
NEW YORK
Complete re-development of 16-story office building
Will contain 235,000 SF of boutique office space
Floor plates from 8,300 - 16,600 SF
Walkable, amenity-rich neighborhood
Limited supply of high-end office space in submarket
Expected 2021 delivery
Partnering with Normandy Real Estate
Preliminary renovation rendering
APPENDIX
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Columbia Property Trust
INVESTOR RELATIONS
404.465.2227
www.columbia.reit
ir@columbia.reit
DRAMATIC RENT ROLL-UPS DRIVING GROWTH
NET CASH LEASING SPREADS1 OVER PRIOR LEASES
60%
52%
50%
49%
40%
36%
30%
20%
20%
19%
10%
0%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 YTD
1 Net rent of new signed leases over net rent of prior lease in the same space on existing properties excluding Westinghouse extension at Cranberry Woods.
23
JOINT VENTURES
HIGHLIGHTS
Ability to increase scale in top markets on a leverage-neutral basis
Current gross asset value of $2.7B
Potential to acquire additional assets in select gateway markets
University Circle
799 Broadway
114 Fifth Ave
Market Square
Joint Venture Ownership Interest
Partner
Property
CXP
Partners
55%
45%
Allianz Real Estate
University Circle, Silicon Valley
55%
45%
Allianz Real Estate
333 Market Street, San Francisco
55%
45%
Allianz Real Estate
1800 M Street, Washington, D.C.
49.5%*
49.5%*
Allianz Real Estate
114 Fifth Avenue, New York
51%
49%
Blackstone
Market Square, Washington D.C.
49.7%
50.3%
Normandy & NTT
799 Broadway, New York
*L&L Holding Co. LLC holds a 1% ownership interest in 114 Fifth Avenue.
LEADERSHIP TEAM
NELSON MILLS
JIM FLEMING
LINDA BOLAN
DAVID CHEIKIN
BILL CAMPBELL
KELLY LIM
DOUG MCDONALD
MICHAEL SCHMIDT
President and CEO
Executive VP and CFO
SVP, Property
SVP, Strategic Real
VP, Construction
VP, Asset
VP, Finance
VP, Asset
Management and
Estate Initiatives
Management
Management
Sustainability
New York
San Francisco
DAVID DOWDNEY
WENDY GILL
KEVIN HOOVER
AMY TABB
RACHEL WILLIAMS
ELKA WILSON
SVP, Head of Leasing
SVP, Corporate
SVP, Portfolio
SVP, Business
VP, Marketing &
VP & Controller
Operations and Chief
Management and
Development
Communications
Accounting Officer
Transactions
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this presentation other than historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies, and prospects, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of our performance in future periods. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the business and our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future plans and objectives. They also include, among other things, statement regarding subjects that are forward-looking by their nature, such as our business and financial strategy, our 2019 guidance (including projected net operating income, cash rents and contractual growth), projected yield and earnings growth compared to peers, our ability to obtain future financing, future acquisitions and dispositions of operating assets, future repurchases of common stock, and market and industry trends. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We make no representations or warranties (express or implied) about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, and we do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors and are based on a number of assumptions involving judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive, and market conditions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately. To the extent that our assumptions differ from actual conditions, our ability to accurately anticipate results expressed in such forward- looking statements, including our ability to generate positive cash flow from operations, make distributions to stockholders, and maintain the value of our real estate properties, may be significantly hindered. See Item 1A in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, for a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in our forward-looking statements. The risk factors described in our Annual Report are not the only ones we face but do represent those risks and uncertainties that we believe are material to us. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also harm our business. For additional information, please reference the supplemental report furnished by the Company as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 24, 2019.
The names, logos and related product and service names, design marks, and slogans are the trademarks or service marks of their respective companies. When evaluating the Company's performance and capital resources, management considers the financial impact of investments held directly and through unconsolidated joint ventures. This presentation includes financial and operational information for our wholly-owned investments and our proportional interest in unconsolidated investments.
Unless otherwise noted, all data herein is as of September 30, 2019.
RECONCILIATIONS: NON-GAAP TO COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
Three Months
(in thousands)
Ended 9/30/19
Annualized
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
40,548
$
162,192
Straight line rental income
2,186
8,744
Depreciation of real estate assets
(19,773)
(79,092)
Amortization of lease-related costs
(6,377)
(25,508)
Impairment loss on real estate assets
(23,364)
(93,456)
Gain on sale of real estate
112
448
Income from unconsolidated joint venture
2,194
8,776
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures
(7,075)
(28,300)
Other non-cash expenses
(2,382)
(9,528)
Net changes in operating assets & liabilities
(6,355)
(25,420)
Net Income (loss)
$
(20,286)
$
(81,144)
Interest expense (net)
10,289
41,156
Income tax benefit
2
8
Depreciation of real estate assets
19,773
79.092
Amortization of lease-related costs
7,485
29,940
Adjustments from unconsolidated joint venture
14,224
56,896
EBITDA
$
31,487
$
125,948
Gain on sale of real estate assets
(112)
(448)
Impairment loss on real estate assets
23,364
93,456
EBITDAre
$
54,739
$
218,956
Pre-acquisition costs
2,437
9,748
Adjusted EBITDAre
$
57,176
$
228,704
Asset & property management fee income
(1,914)
(7,656)
General and administrative - corporate
7,103
28,412
General and administrative - unconsolidated joint ventures
839
3,356
Straight line rental income (net)
(1,953)
(7,812)
Above/below lease market amortization (net)
(1,108)
(4,432)
Adjustments from unconsolidated joint venture
(1,147)
(4,588)
Net Operating Income (based on cash rents)
$
58,996
$
235,984
NOI from Atlanta, Pittsburgh & Pasadena
(10,785)
(43,140)
Adjustment for Non-Recurring Revenues / Expenses
(251)
(1,004)
Net Operating Income (based on cash rents) - Adjusted
$
47,960
$
191,840
RECONCILIATIONS: NON-GAAP TO COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
As of Period End
(in thousands)
9/30/19
Debt - Consolidated
$
1,150,000
Debt - Columbia's share in unconsolidated joint ventures
219,631
Cash - consolidated
(147,485)
Cash - Columbia's share in unconsolidated joint ventures
(20,994)
Net Debt
$
1,201,152
Total Real Estate Assets - Consolidated
$
2,482,110
Buildings and Improvements - accumulated depreciation - consolidated
Columbia Property Trust Inc. published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 14:39:05 UTC