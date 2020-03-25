Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Columbia Property Trust, Inc.    CXP

COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(CXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Columbia Property Trust : to Webcast Conference Call with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) today announced that it will webcast a conference call with Michael Lewis, Managing Director of REIT Equity Research at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey (STRH), on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The discussion, which is part of the STRH Corporate Access Call Series, “After the Dust Settles,” will be webcast live from 12:30 p.m. until approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Nelson Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the Company’s current position and how they are responding to the economic and operational disruption from coronavirus.

The live conversation will be available in listen-only mode and will be available in the Investor Relations section of Columbia’s website, https://ir.columbia.reit. A replay will be available online in the same location shortly after the discussion and archived for approximately twelve months.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased portfolio of 17 properties that contain approximately seven million rentable square feet, as well as two properties under development, and also has approximately eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, I
04:17pCOLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST : to Webcast Conference Call with SunTrust Robinson Hump..
BU
03/02COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
03/02COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/26COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST : to Webcast Investor and Analyst Day Presentation
BU
02/26COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST : Current report filing
PU
02/26COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST : Investor and Analyst Presentation – February 202..
PU
02/26COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
02/13COLUMBIA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/13COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 283 M
EBIT 2020 66,5 M
Net income 2020 16,1 M
Debt 2020 1 552 M
Yield 2020 9,15%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 9,25x
EV / Sales2021 8,39x
Capitalization 1 064 M
Chart COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Columbia Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,00  $
Last Close Price 9,23  $
Spread / Highest target 182%
Spread / Average Target 138%
Spread / Lowest Target 84,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
E. N. Mills President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Lincoln Dixon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Elka L. Wilson Senior Vice President-Corporate Operations
James A. Fleming Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
George W. Sands Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-55.86%1 064
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-6.48%46 643
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-2.52%30 263
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-31.18%17 365
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-19.85%15 891
LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST3.16%10 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group