Columbia Property Trust : to Webcast Conference Call with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) today announced that it will webcast a conference call with Michael Lewis, Managing Director of REIT Equity Research at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey (STRH), on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The discussion, which is part of the STRH Corporate Access Call Series, “After the Dust Settles,” will be webcast live from 12:30 p.m. until approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Nelson Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the Company’s current position and how they are responding to the economic and operational disruption from coronavirus.

The live conversation will be available in listen-only mode and will be available in the Investor Relations section of Columbia’s website, https://ir.columbia.reit. A replay will be available online in the same location shortly after the discussion and archived for approximately twelve months.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased portfolio of 17 properties that contain approximately seven million rentable square feet, as well as two properties under development, and also has approximately eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005661/en/