Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Columbia Sportswear Company    COLM

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY (COLM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Columbia Sportswear : Announces Management Changes Within Its North America Sales Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 11:28pm CEST

Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the following management changes within its North America Sales team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005798/en/

Dean Rurak, Columbia’s Vice President of U.S. Apparel Sales, has been appointed Senior Vice Presiden ...

Dean Rurak, Columbia’s Vice President of U.S. Apparel Sales, has been appointed Senior Vice President of North America Sales for the Columbia brand, effective October 2, 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dean Rurak, Columbia’s Vice President of U.S. Apparel Sales, has been appointed Senior Vice President of North America Sales for the Columbia brand, effective October 2, 2018. In this new role, Mr. Rurak will report directly to Franco Fogliato, Executive Vice President and Americas General Manager for Columbia Sportswear Company.

As a 21-year veteran with the Columbia brand, Mr. Rurak first began working with the company as a regional brand sales representative in Canada. In 2008, he relocated to Columbia’s Portland, Oregon headquarters, where over the last ten years, he served as a key strategic partner, supporting the Columbia brand through various positions in both sales and product management, including Director of International Merchandising, Senior Director of Global Apparel, Vice President of Columbia Brand Apparel and, most recently, Vice President of U.S. Apparel Sales.

“Dean has developed a well-rounded, global perspective of our business with a strong understanding of the Columbia brand consumer,” said Franco Fogliato. “Going forward, Dean’s leadership will be instrumental as we work to drive future growth in North America and deliver on our brand mission of unlocking the outdoors for everyone.”

In his new role, Mr. Rurak succeeds Joe Craig, who — after 23 years representing the Columbia brand — has made the decision to retire, effective October 1, 2018.

Mr. Craig first started working with Columbia in 1995 as an independent sales representative and co-owner of CW Outdoors. In 2009, Mr. Craig joined Columbia Sportswear Company as a Sales Manager for Men’s Apparel, and over the following years, he progressed through various management positions, playing a key role in the growth of Columbia’s North America wholesale business.

Going forward, Mr. Craig will continue to consult with Columbia on select projects for its North America Sales team. He will also continue to represent Columbia as a board member of The Conservation Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to engaging outdoor businesses to help protect and conserve threatened wild places for their habitat and recreation values.

“Joe is one of the most well-respected and accomplished leaders at Columbia Sportswear Company and across the industry,” said Franco Fogliato. “We are incredibly thankful for Joe’s outstanding service to our organization and wish him all the best in his future adventures.”

About Columbia

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. We have become a leading global brand by channeling our passion for the outdoors and an innovative spirit into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected in the outdoors year-round. www.columbia.com

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company’s websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com and www.prana.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPAN
11:28pCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Announces Management Changes Within Its North America Sale..
BU
09/12COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Nike, Columbia Sportswear CEOs make personal statements op..
AQ
08/16COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Announces $200 Million Increase to Stock Repurchas..
AQ
08/16COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Announces Appointment of Chris Adamek as Vice President, C..
AQ
08/15COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Oregon Hall of Fame to add class of five
AQ
08/07COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
08/07COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Announces $200 Million Increase to Stock Repurchas..
BU
08/06COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Announces Appointment of Chris Adamek as Vice President, C..
BU
08/02COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15The Latest Ticking Time Bomb(S) Hiding Within Under Armour 
08/07Columbia Sportswear adds $200M to stock buyback plan 
07/27CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (07/27/2018) 
07/27Columbia Sportswear warns on higher costs 
07/27Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 692 M
EBIT 2018 316 M
Net income 2018 227 M
Finance 2018 824 M
Yield 2018 0,96%
P/E ratio 2018 28,66
P/E ratio 2019 23,79
EV / Sales 2018 2,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
Capitalization 6 417 M
Chart COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Columbia Sportswear Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 96,4 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy P. Boyle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gertrude Boyle Chairman
Thomas B. Cusick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim A. Swanson CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Michael Hirt Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY27.60%6 417
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE19.13%171 632
VF CORPORATION23.20%36 145
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.95.58%20 347
HENNES & MAURITZ-27.25%19 855
MONCLER45.51%11 071
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.