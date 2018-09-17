Columbia Sportswear : Announces Management Changes Within Its North America Sales Team

Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active
outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced
the following management changes within its North America Sales team.
Dean Rurak, Columbia’s Vice President of U.S. Apparel Sales, has
been appointed Senior Vice President of North America Sales for the
Columbia brand, effective October 2, 2018. In this new role, Mr. Rurak
will report directly to Franco Fogliato, Executive Vice President and
Americas General Manager for Columbia Sportswear Company.
As a 21-year veteran with the Columbia brand, Mr. Rurak first began
working with the company as a regional brand sales representative in
Canada. In 2008, he relocated to Columbia’s Portland, Oregon
headquarters, where over the last ten years, he served as a key
strategic partner, supporting the Columbia brand through various
positions in both sales and product management, including Director of
International Merchandising, Senior Director of Global Apparel, Vice
President of Columbia Brand Apparel and, most recently, Vice President
of U.S. Apparel Sales.
“Dean has developed a well-rounded, global perspective of our business
with a strong understanding of the Columbia brand consumer,” said Franco
Fogliato. “Going forward, Dean’s leadership will be instrumental as we
work to drive future growth in North America and deliver on our brand
mission of unlocking the outdoors for everyone.”
In his new role, Mr. Rurak succeeds Joe Craig, who — after 23
years representing the Columbia brand — has made the decision to retire,
effective October 1, 2018.
Mr. Craig first started working with Columbia in 1995 as an independent
sales representative and co-owner of CW Outdoors. In 2009, Mr. Craig
joined Columbia Sportswear Company as a Sales Manager for Men’s Apparel,
and over the following years, he progressed through various management
positions, playing a key role in the growth of Columbia’s North America
wholesale business.
Going forward, Mr. Craig will continue to consult with Columbia on
select projects for its North America Sales team. He will also continue
to represent Columbia as a board member of The Conservation Alliance, a
non-profit organization dedicated to engaging outdoor businesses to help
protect and conserve threatened wild places for their habitat and
recreation values.
“Joe is one of the most well-respected and accomplished leaders at
Columbia Sportswear Company and across the industry,” said Franco
Fogliato. “We are incredibly thankful for Joe’s outstanding service to
our organization and wish him all the best in his future adventures.”
