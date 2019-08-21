Log in
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

(COLM)
Columbia Sportswear Company : Announces Global Headquarters Expansion

08/21/2019

Today, Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) announced the expansion of its campus in Washington County, Oregon.

The company purchased three buildings from Electro Scientific Industries (ESI), all of which are located within a quarter of a mile from the main headquarters, directly beside the Columbia Sportswear Company Employee Store.

At $33 million, this acquisition will add more than 200,000 square feet to Columbia’s existing presence, with one building scheduled to be delivered by June 2020 and the other two by June 2021. Tim Parker of Melvin Mark represented the buyer.

An industry leader in outdoor apparel and products, Columbia Sportswear Company is happy to acquire more space to innovate, design and collaborate to create high-quality products for active people.

About Columbia Sportswear Company:

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company’s websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com and www.prana.com.


© Business Wire 2019
