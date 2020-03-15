Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Columbia Sportswear Company    COLM

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

(COLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Columbia Sportswear Company : Provides Update on COVID-19 North America Store Impacts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 09:04pm EDT

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM, “Columbia”), a global leader in designing, sourcing, marketing and distributing outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products, today announced that to protect the health and safety of its employees, consumers and the communities where it operates, it will close its North America brick and mortar retail stores on Monday, March 16. Columbia expects these stores to remain closed through Friday, March 27.

Consumers seeking the products of the Columbia family of brands are encouraged to visit the respective brand e-commerce sites at: www.columbia.com, www.sorel.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, and www.prana.com.

“The health and safety of our employees, consumers and the communities where we live and work is paramount to us,” said Tim Boyle, Chair, President and CEO of Columbia Sportswear. “During this temporary closure we are also offering catastrophic paid leave to our employees most affected by this virus in an effort to live our values of Doing the Right Thing for our employees, consumers and communities.”

In addition to the North America store closures, Columbia has taken many steps to carry out the health and safety advice from health authorities around the world. These steps have included store closures in select markets outside of North America, enhanced cleaning protocols in all locations, implementation of work from home plans to reduce health risks, facilitation of sick leave to encourage and enable employees to stay home and avoid the risk of spreading illness to others, and travel restrictions to limit potential transmission of COVID-19.

Columbia’s administrative facilities remain open to provide customer support with the least amount of disruption possible. As Columbia continues to monitor this complex and rapidly evolving situation, Columbia’s plans may change.

“Columbia has been in business since 1938 and weathered many storms by keeping its focus on the well-being of its employees, consumers and the larger community,” said Tim Boyle.

About Columbia Sportswear Company:

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the Company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the Company’s websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com, and www.prana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "should", "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The Company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. Potential risks and uncertainties include those relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the coronavirus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, and actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or to treat its impact. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently less reliable than historical information. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform them to actual results or to reflect changes in events, circumstances or its expectations. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the effects of all such factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPAN
03/09COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/27COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
02/27COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/27COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Provides Update on COVID-19 Impacts
BU
02/26ALERT : New purchases in the MarketScreener's Portfolios
02/06COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2019 F..
BU
02/06COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
01/29COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : 's Board of Directors Appoints CEO and President T..
AQ
01/27COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : 's Board of Directors Appoints CEO and President T..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 191 M
EBIT 2020 394 M
Net income 2020 322 M
Finance 2020 887 M
Yield 2020 1,51%
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
EV / Sales2021 1,09x
Capitalization 4 734 M
Chart COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Columbia Sportswear Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 97,64  $
Last Close Price 70,23  $
Spread / Highest target 63,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy P. Boyle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas B. Cusick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim A. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Hirt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Murrey R. Albers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY-29.90%4 734
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-23.97%175 656
VF CORPORATION-40.26%23 502
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-23.71%23 030
MONCLER S.P.A.-35.11%8 310
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED6.84%6 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group