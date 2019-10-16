Log in
Columbia Sportswear Company : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 30th 2019.

0
10/16/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM) plans to release third quarter 2019 financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019

At approximately 4:15 p.m. ET, a commentary by Jim Swanson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, reviewing the company's third quarter and 2019 financial outlook will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published to the company's website at http://investor.columbia.com/results.cfm. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in a conference call hosted by senior management at 5:00p.m.ET.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-407-9205. The call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.columbia.com where it will remain available until approximately October 30th, 2020.

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com, and www.prana.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 036 M
EBIT 2019 398 M
Net income 2019 325 M
Finance 2019 739 M
Yield 2019 0,98%
P/E ratio 2019 20,9x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,97x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 6 711 M
Chart COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Columbia Sportswear Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 121,69  $
Last Close Price 99,34  $
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy P. Boyle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gertrude Boyle Chairman
Thomas B. Cusick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim A. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Michael Hirt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY17.47%6 673
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE47.37%211 380
VF CORPORATION27.47%36 441
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.67.66%26 562
MONCLER S.P.A.17.77%9 487
UNDER ARMOUR13.58%8 762
