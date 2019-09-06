Columbia Sportswear Company : to Support Dorian Relief Efforts

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced that in response to Hurricane Dorian’s extensive damage in the Bahamas, they will begin a Retail Charity Checkout Program to support Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas and the U.S. Beginning on September 10, 2019 and through September 30th, 2019, Columbia Sportswear will match any in-store donations at all Columbia retail and outlet stores in the U.S. dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000. All funds will go directly to the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. This top-ranked charity focuses on supporting recovery needs for all areas affected by hurricanes in 2019, particularly after media attention to the disasters has dissipated.

In addition to the customer match, Columbia will also match any employee donations from its family of brands (Columbia, SOREL, Mountain Hardwear and prAna) to the Dorian relief effort.

Additionally, Columbia will also partner with Eastern Mountain Sports (EMS) on relief efforts. From September 6 - 10, EMS will donate 5% of all Columbia sales to the Hurricane Relief Fund, and Columbia will match the 5% of sales as well.

“The devastation that this storm brought to the Bahamas is catastrophic,” said Tim Boyle, President and CEO of Columbia Sportswear. “We’d like to do whatever we can to aid in recovery efforts for the Bahamas and the coastal United States.”

