Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Columbia Sportswear Company    COLM

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

(COLM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Columbia Sportswear Company : to Support Dorian Relief Efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced that in response to Hurricane Dorian’s extensive damage in the Bahamas, they will begin a Retail Charity Checkout Program to support Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas and the U.S. Beginning on September 10, 2019 and through September 30th, 2019, Columbia Sportswear will match any in-store donations at all Columbia retail and outlet stores in the U.S. dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000. All funds will go directly to the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. This top-ranked charity focuses on supporting recovery needs for all areas affected by hurricanes in 2019, particularly after media attention to the disasters has dissipated.

In addition to the customer match, Columbia will also match any employee donations from its family of brands (Columbia, SOREL, Mountain Hardwear and prAna) to the Dorian relief effort.

Additionally, Columbia will also partner with Eastern Mountain Sports (EMS) on relief efforts. From September 6 - 10, EMS will donate 5% of all Columbia sales to the Hurricane Relief Fund, and Columbia will match the 5% of sales as well.

“The devastation that this storm brought to the Bahamas is catastrophic,” said Tim Boyle, President and CEO of Columbia Sportswear. “We’d like to do whatever we can to aid in recovery efforts for the Bahamas and the coastal United States.”

About Columbia Sportswear Company:

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company’s websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com and www.prana.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPAN
07:57pCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : to Support Dorian Relief Efforts
BU
08/26COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Announces Global Headquarters Expansion
AQ
08/21COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Announces Global Headquarters Expansion
BU
08/14COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Launches the SH/FT Collection, an Urban Footwear Line Desi..
AQ
08/12COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Statement from Tim Boyle, President & CEO, Columbia Sports..
AQ
08/05COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Launches the SH/FT Collection, an Urban Footwear Line Desi..
BU
08/02COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : How Trump's latest China tariffs could squeeze US consumer..
AQ
08/01COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Statement from Tim Boyle, President & CEO, Columbia Sports..
BU
08/01COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 036 M
EBIT 2019 398 M
Net income 2019 326 M
Finance 2019 739 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,90x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
Capitalization 6 500 M
Chart COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Columbia Sportswear Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 120,85  $
Last Close Price 96,21  $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy P. Boyle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gertrude Boyle Chairman
Thomas B. Cusick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim A. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Michael Hirt Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY12.93%6 415
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE45.78%209 334
VF CORPORATION15.10%34 446
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.54.93%24 545
MONCLER S.P.A.23.95%9 996
UNDER ARMOUR7.24%8 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group