Columbia Sportswear : Gert Boyle Celebration of Life to Be Held on December 5

The family of Gert Boyle, former Chair of Columbia Sportswear Company, will host a Celebration of Life in her honor on December 5, 2019. The event will be held at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland and will begin at 10:00am.

Family, friends and employees of Columbia Sportswear Company are invited to attend.

Media seeking to cover the event should contact PublicRelations@Columbia.com.

