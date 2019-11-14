Log in
Columbia Sportswear : Gert Boyle Celebration of Life to Be Held on December 5

0
11/14/2019 | 06:31pm EST

The family of Gert Boyle, former Chair of Columbia Sportswear Company, will host a Celebration of Life in her honor on December 5, 2019. The event will be held at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland and will begin at 10:00am.

Family, friends and employees of Columbia Sportswear Company are invited to attend.

Media seeking to cover the event should contact PublicRelations@Columbia.com.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Co. has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Ore., the company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Co. also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands.


© Business Wire 2019
