Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Columbia Sportswear Company    COLM

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

(COLM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Columbia Sportswear : Launches the SH/FT Collection, an Urban Footwear Line Designed for the Trail

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Zedd joins forces with Columbia to unveil stylish, functional footwear line for the next generation of outdoor adventurer

Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq:COLM) is unveiling the SH/FT Collection – its newest footwear line inspired by today’s rapid urbanization and the growing movement to seek balance outdoors. Combining the best of style and function, the SH/FT Collection is designed for a new generation seeking experiences outside by allowing them to move more seamlessly from pavement to path.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005430/en/

Columbia Sportswear is launching the SH/FT Collection – its new footwear line inspired by today’s rapid urbanization and the growing movement to seek balance outdoors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Columbia Sportswear is launching the SH/FT Collection – its new footwear line inspired by today’s rapid urbanization and the growing movement to seek balance outdoors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We see a movement taking place as more young people are looking to nature and the outdoors to find balance and recharge from their busy lives in the city,” said Peter Ruppe, Vice President of Footwear at Columbia. “To answer that call, we’ve created an entirely new collection of footwear that speaks to their sense of urban style while delivering trail-worthy performance for the outdoors.”

Inspired by the unique role the outdoors and urban living plays in people’s lives, Columbia Sportswear is working with multi-platinum, GRAMMY award-winning artist, DJ and producer, Zedd, to share Columbia’s SH/FT Collection with the world. As Zedd’s transformative music continues to move millions of fans across the world, he finds balance in comfort while constantly creating, even on the move.

“I’m a huge sneakerhead, so when I heard about the concept behind SH/FT, I was immediately intrigued,” said Zedd. “After wearing the shoes, I love how they look, fit and feel. Whether I’m in the studio, outdoors, or on stage for hours, they strike the perfect balance for me between comfort and style.”

For more than 80 years, Columbia Sportswear has been committed to unlocking the outdoors for everyone. The SH/FT footwear collection takes this one step further, providing peak performance and function for the trail, without sacrificing style. The key attributes of the collection include:

  • Modern aesthetic with high-energy color options and athletic comfort
  • SH/FT midsole featuring a dual compound cushioning composite that offers high resiliency for long lasting use and exceptional energy return
  • All-Terrain traction for use on a variety of surfaces
  • Deconstructed knit upper for all day comfort and wear ability
  • OutDry, Columbia’s best-in-class waterproof breathable technology

The SH/FT Collection launches globally with four styles in both men’s and women’s sizes and colorways in select Columbia locations and at Columbia.com starting August 9. Columbia’s team also collaborated with a handful of premium sneaker boutiques on bold limited-edition styles at select Atmos, ShoeGallery and UBIQ locations. In addition, colorful energetic SH/FT styles will be offered at Columbia’s retail partners Foot Locker, Champs, and Dick’s Sporting Goods starting August 16.

For more information, visit Columbia.com/SHFT. Join the conversation by following @columbia1938 on Twitter and Instagram, and @ColumbiaSportswear on Facebook.

About Columbia

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the company’s passion for the outdoors and innovative spirit into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company's website at www.columbia.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPAN
09:01pCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Launches the SH/FT Collection, an Urban Footwear Line Desi..
BU
08/02COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : How Trump's latest China tariffs could squeeze US consumer..
AQ
08/01COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Statement from Tim Boyle, President & CEO, Columbia Sports..
BU
08/01COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
07/25COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
07/25COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Reports Record Second Quarter and First Half 2019 ..
BU
07/18COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results ..
AQ
07/11COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results ..
BU
06/28Tariffs Prompt Some Consumer-Goods Makers to Accelerate Shift Away From China
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 036 M
EBIT 2019 397 M
Net income 2019 326 M
Finance 2019 739 M
Yield 2019 0,99%
P/E ratio 2019 20,8x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 6 681 M
Chart COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Columbia Sportswear Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 123,31  $
Last Close Price 98,89  $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy P. Boyle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gertrude Boyle Chairman
Thomas B. Cusick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim A. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Michael Hirt Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY21.18%6 884
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE32.94%200 386
VF CORPORATION12.78%32 877
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.47.13%23 310
MONCLER S.P.A.25.34%10 161
UNDER ARMOUR17.83%9 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group