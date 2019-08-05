Columbia Sportswear : Launches the SH/FT Collection, an Urban Footwear Line Designed for the Trail

Zedd joins forces with Columbia to unveil stylish, functional footwear line for the next generation of outdoor adventurer

Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq:COLM) is unveiling the SH/FT Collection – its newest footwear line inspired by today’s rapid urbanization and the growing movement to seek balance outdoors. Combining the best of style and function, the SH/FT Collection is designed for a new generation seeking experiences outside by allowing them to move more seamlessly from pavement to path.

Columbia Sportswear is launching the SH/FT Collection – its new footwear line inspired by today’s rapid urbanization and the growing movement to seek balance outdoors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We see a movement taking place as more young people are looking to nature and the outdoors to find balance and recharge from their busy lives in the city,” said Peter Ruppe, Vice President of Footwear at Columbia. “To answer that call, we’ve created an entirely new collection of footwear that speaks to their sense of urban style while delivering trail-worthy performance for the outdoors.”

Inspired by the unique role the outdoors and urban living plays in people’s lives, Columbia Sportswear is working with multi-platinum, GRAMMY award-winning artist, DJ and producer, Zedd, to share Columbia’s SH/FT Collection with the world. As Zedd’s transformative music continues to move millions of fans across the world, he finds balance in comfort while constantly creating, even on the move.

“I’m a huge sneakerhead, so when I heard about the concept behind SH/FT, I was immediately intrigued,” said Zedd. “After wearing the shoes, I love how they look, fit and feel. Whether I’m in the studio, outdoors, or on stage for hours, they strike the perfect balance for me between comfort and style.”

For more than 80 years, Columbia Sportswear has been committed to unlocking the outdoors for everyone. The SH/FT footwear collection takes this one step further, providing peak performance and function for the trail, without sacrificing style. The key attributes of the collection include:

Modern aesthetic with high-energy color options and athletic comfort

SH/FT midsole featuring a dual compound cushioning composite that offers high resiliency for long lasting use and exceptional energy return

All-Terrain traction for use on a variety of surfaces

Deconstructed knit upper for all day comfort and wear ability

OutDry, Columbia’s best-in-class waterproof breathable technology

The SH/FT Collection launches globally with four styles in both men’s and women’s sizes and colorways in select Columbia locations and at Columbia.com starting August 9. Columbia’s team also collaborated with a handful of premium sneaker boutiques on bold limited-edition styles at select Atmos, ShoeGallery and UBIQ locations. In addition, colorful energetic SH/FT styles will be offered at Columbia’s retail partners Foot Locker, Champs, and Dick’s Sporting Goods starting August 16.

About Columbia

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the company’s passion for the outdoors and innovative spirit into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company's website at www.columbia.com.

