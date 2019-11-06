Embracing the Elements: Columbia Reveals a Limited-Edition “Disney Frozen 2” Collection

Columbia’s cutting-edge technologies and stylish designs reflect characters’ epic outdoor journey

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) and the team behind Disney’s highly-anticipated “Frozen 2” have teamed up to create a beautifully designed, limited-edition outerwear collection inspired by the iconic characters in the film. The stylish-yet-functional jackets honor the role the natural elements play as Anna, Elsa and Kristoff set out on their epic journey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005315/en/

The premium styles of Columbia's Limited-Edition Disney Frozen 2 Collection. (Photo: Business Wire)

This enchanting collection will be available on Columbia.com/Disney starting at 12:01am EST on November 15 and in Columbia branded stores when doors open that day. The brand’s multifaceted collaboration with Disney includes sponsorship of the “Frozen 2” official red carpet live stream, and a behind-the-scenes video featuring exclusive interviews.

“This collection is the result of an extremely close collaboration between the creative minds at Disney and at Columbia, and we are thrilled to share it with Frozen fans everywhere,” said Joe Boyle, Columbia Brand President. “Working with Disney on a collection inspired by “Frozen 2” is a natural fit for our brand and the thoughtful details in these pieces, coupled with premium adaptations of Columbia’s proprietary technologies, truly honors the inspiration behind this remarkable franchise.”

The “Disney Frozen 2” Collection:

These functional pieces are full of Disney magic, and incorporate several detailed elements for fans. Examples include a new holographic Omni-Heat lining in the Elsa Long Down Jacket, regal gold Omni-Heat dots that create a striking yet functional visual lining on the Anna Down Cape, and a custom-designed Nordic print on the fleece and lining of the Kristoff Interchange Jacket. Each stunning piece is made to feel as if it was handcrafted in Arendelle for the characters themselves:

Inspired by Anna, the stunning Anna Down Cape captures her daring-yet-playful spirit. Head turning and twirl-worthy in a dance of autumnal tones, this limited-edition down cape with gold Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective lining, gold-chrome hardware, and Anna's beautiful wheat symbol lets you venture outdoors in comfort and style ($500 MSRP Women's / $300 MSRP Girls).

captures her daring-yet-playful spirit. Head turning and twirl-worthy in a dance of autumnal tones, this limited-edition down cape with gold Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective lining, gold-chrome hardware, and Anna's beautiful wheat symbol lets you venture outdoors in comfort and style ($500 MSRP Women's / $300 MSRP Girls). Drawing on the brave and powerful Elsa, the Elsa Long Down Jacket is truly enchanting. Designed with a form-fitting, cozy down silhouette and detailed with holographic Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective lining, silver-chrome detailed hardware, and Elsa’s iconic snowflake; this regal piece is ideal for the coldest conditions ($500 MSRP Women's / $300 MSRP Girls).

is truly enchanting. Designed with a form-fitting, cozy down silhouette and detailed with holographic Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective lining, silver-chrome detailed hardware, and Elsa’s iconic snowflake; this regal piece is ideal for the coldest conditions ($500 MSRP Women's / $300 MSRP Girls). The Kristoff Interchange Jacket is a rugged 3-in-1 jacket featuring a waterproof-breathable Omni-Tech shell and removable printed Sherpa fleece liner. Richly detailed with a Nordic-inspired print, antique-brass hardware, and Kristoff’s sleigh symbol, this jacket is the perfect companion for epic winter adventures ($500 MSRP in Men’s only).

In addition to these luxurious premium styles, Columbia’s collection of “Frozen 2” jackets includes two puffer jackets and two patterned fleeces for girls, inspired by Anna and Elsa’s characters in the film. These vibrant styles are available in Columbia’s factory stores, branded stores and Ecommerce site, and are embroidered with original character art and colorful elements, priced from $40-100 MSRP.

Behind the Design:

The design and development of this exclusive collection is an epic story in itself. For a behind-the-scenes commentary from the creators of “Frozen 2” and a close look at how the collection came to life – watch Columbia’s feature video, “Embracing the Elements.”

“There's nothing more thrilling than seeing fans embrace the spirit of adventure seen from our characters in the film, and translating that to their everyday lives,” said Chris Buck, Director of “Frozen 2.” “The Columbia collection truly reflects the inspiration and the essence of Anna, Elsa and Kristoff.”

Collection Availability:

The “Frozen 2” collection will be available on Columbia.com/Disney starting at 12:01 a.m. EST on Nov. 15, and in-store at select Columbia-branded retail locations in the U.S., Canada, China, Japan and Korea when doors open.

For high-resolution images and more details about Columbia’s “Frozen 2” collection, visit this link.

Columbia-branded U.S. retail locations carrying the “Frozen 2” Collection include:

Alpharetta, GA

4120 Avalon Blvd.

(678) 713-7977 New York, NY

345 W. 14th St., Ste A

(212) 401-6367 Southlake, TX

290 Pine Street

(817) 601-0897 Disney Springs, FL

1520 E Buena Vista Drive

(407) 560-0868 Schaumburg, IL

5 Woodfield Mall, L309

(847) 598-4691 Meridian, ID

3424 E Longwing Lane

(208) 202-4348 Portland Flagship, OR

911 SW Broadway

(503) 226-6800 Portland International Airport

7000 NE Airport Way

(503) 287-3318 Mall of America, MN

112 West Market Space

(952) 854-5260 Chicago, IL

830 N. Michigan Ave.

(312) 951-2679 Seattle, WA

290 Pine Street

(206) 441-7719 Farmington, UT

140 N Union Ave.

(385) 220-3919 Miami, FL

8888 SW 136th St. #553

(305) 506-0306

About Columbia

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the company’s passion for the outdoors and innovative spirit into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company's website at www.columbia.com.

Frozen and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Disney and/or its affiliates. © & ™ Disney

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005315/en/