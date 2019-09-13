Log in
Columbus Energy Resources PLC

COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES PLC

(LGO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/12 11:35:20 am
4.3 GBp   --.--%
News 
Columbus Energy Resources : Issue of Equity

Columbus Energy Resources : Issue of Equity

09/13/2019 | 02:33am EDT

13 September 2019

COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES PLC

('Columbus', 'CERP' or the 'Company')

Issue of Equity

Total Voting Rights

Background

The Company has agreements with a limited number of contractors who provide services to the Company so that part of the relevant contractor's fee is paid in Company shares (the 'Contractor Shares'). This has been done in accordance with the Company's ongoing cash management strategy and, more specifically, to align the interests of the Company with the contractors who are helping it achieve its objectives.

The relevant services up to 30 June 2019 have now been provided and therefore the Company has issued 2,129,550 new ordinary shares to those contractors (the 'New Contractor Shares'), representing 0.25% of the 830,881,192 ordinary shares in issue prior to the issuance of the New Contractor Shares.

The New Contractor Shares will rank pari passuin all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares. An application will be made for the New Contractor Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, ('Admission'), and it is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings will commence on or around 18 September 2019.

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Board of Columbus hereby notifies the market of the following:

As at the date of this announcement, and after the issuance of the New Contractor Shares, the Company's issued share capital consists of 833,010,742 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.05p each, with voting rights ('Ordinary Shares'). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 833,010,742. This figure may be used by Shareholders in the Company as denominator for the calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Columbus Energy Resources Plc

+44 (0) 207 203 2039

Leo Koot / Gordon Stein

Beaumont Cornish Limited

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Nomad

Roland Cornish / Rosalind Hill Abrahams

VSA Capital

+44 (0) 20 3005 5000

Broker

Andrew Monk / Andrew Raca

Celicourt Communications

Public and Investor Relations

Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea

+44 (0) 20 8434 2643

Notes to Editors:

Columbus Energy Resources Plc is an oil and gas producer and explorer focused on onshore Trinidad with the ambition to grow in South America. The Columbus Energy group has five producing fields, one development project and a highly prospective exploration portfolio in the South West Peninsula ('SWP'), which lies in the extreme southwest of Trinidad and consists of stacked shallow and deep prospects. Columbus is cashflow positive and aims to create transformational growth by developing its portfolioin a capital efficient and disciplined manner.

Columbus is guided by the following core values; safe and sustainable, stronger together, creative excellence, positive energy, totally trusted and personally responsible.

The Company is led by an experienced Board and senior management team with supportive shareholders and intends on leveraging its expertise and experience to build an attractive and diversified portfolio of assets across South America in order to build an oil production led South American exploration business.

To find out more, visit www.columbus-erp.comor follow us on Twitter @Columbus_ERP.

Disclaimer

Columbus Energy Resources plc published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:31:07 UTC
