Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Columbus Energy Resources plc    LGO   GB00BDGJ2R22

COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES PLC

(LGO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Columbus Energy Resources : Operations Update - Goudron extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:15am EST

18 November 2019

COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES PLC

('Columbus', 'CERP' or the 'Company')

Operations Update - Goudron extension

Columbus, the oil and gas producer and explorer with operations in Trinidad and Suriname, is pleased to confirm an extension to the term of the Goudron Incremental Production Service Contract ('IPSC') to 31 March 2020, allowing time for the Company and Heritage to negotiate a longer term extension.

Background

The ten-year term of the Goudron IPSC was due to expire in November 2019. The Company and Heritage Petroleum Company Limited ('Heritage') have been in discussions with the intent of agreeing a longer term extension of the IPSC and the parties intend to use the period to 31 March 2020 to conclude those discussions.

Leo Koot, Executive Chairman, commented:

'Similar to the Inniss-Trinity IPSC, for which an extension and modification was recently granted, the Company looks forward to working with Heritage to agree a mutually beneficial work programme and fiscal regime for the Goudron IPSC so that we can continue to produce from Goudron for many years to come. This will need to be for the benefit of both Columbus and Heritage, taking account of the Trinidad regulatory and taxation environment affecting IPSC's such as Goudron. We will update the market as soon as the longer term extension is agreed.'

This announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Columbus Energy Resources Plc

+44 (0) 207 203 2039

Leo Koot / Gordon Stein

Beaumont Cornish Limited

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Nomad

Roland Cornish / Rosalind Hill Abrahams

VSA Capital

+44 (0) 20 3005 5000

Broker

Andrew Monk / Andrew Raca

Celicourt Communications

Public and Investor Relations

Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea

+44 (0) 20 8434 2643

Notes to Editors:

Columbus Energy Resources Plc is an oil and gas producer and explorer focused on onshore Trinidad and Suriname. In Trinidad, the Columbus Energy group has five producing fields, one appraisal/development project and a highly prospective exploration portfolio in the South West Peninsula ('SWP'), which lies in the extreme southwest of Trinidad and consists of stacked shallow and deep prospects. In Suriname, the Company has recently secured an onshore appraisal/development project. Columbus and aims to create transformational growth by developing its portfolio in a capital efficient and disciplined manner.

Columbus is guided by the following core values; safe and sustainable, stronger together, creative excellence, positive energy, totally trusted and personally responsible.

The Company is led by an experienced Board and senior management team with supportive shareholders and intends on leveraging its expertise and experience to build an attractive and diversified portfolio of assets across South America in order to build an oil production led South American exploration business.

To find out more, visit www.columbus-erp.com or follow us on Twitter @Columbus_ERP.

Disclaimer

Columbus Energy Resources plc published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 16:14:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES
11:15aCOLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Operations Update - Goudron extension
PU
11/12COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : - Medium-Term Funding Agreement of up to US$4.5 mill..
AQ
10/29COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Grant of Ministry approval - Saffron Prospect spud
PU
10/18COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Company Presentation
PU
10/14COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Update on Saffron well Rig ready to commence drillin..
AQ
10/11COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : - Update on Saffron well Rig ready to commence drill..
AQ
10/11COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Update on Saffron Well
PU
10/10COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Update on Spain
PU
10/09COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Update on Inniss-Trinity IPSC
PU
10/04COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : New Country Entry - Weg Naar Zee block, Suriname
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 7,43 M
EBIT 2019 -1,43 M
Net income 2019 -2,10 M
Finance 2019 2,50 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,45x
EV / Sales2020 1,56x
Capitalization 28,1 M
Chart COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Columbus Energy Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,65  GBp
Last Close Price 3,35  GBp
Spread / Highest target 545%
Spread / Average Target 427%
Spread / Lowest Target 309%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo W. Koot Executive Chairman
Gordon Bowman Stein Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stewart Ahmed Chief Technical Officer
Michael Stephen Douglas Non-Executive Director
Anthony James Hawkins Director-Legal, Merger & Acquisition
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES PLC15.52%36
CNOOC LIMITED-1.81%68 115
CONOCOPHILLIPS-6.58%63 916
EOG RESOURCES INC.-15.74%42 748
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-36.54%34 795
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.54%33 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group