COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP.

(CMCO)
Explosion-Protected Models Join Columbus McKinnon's Wire Rope Hoist Product Family

03/11/2019

GETZVILLE, N.Y., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of motion control products, technologies, and services for material handling, is now adding NEC-approved, Class I, Division 2 explosion-protected STAHL CraneSystems brand SH Ex wire rope hoists to its advanced hoist product portfolio. The STAHL CraneSystems SH Ex wire rope hoist is available in five frame sizes with 26 load capacity variants from 1000 pounds to 30 tons in deck mount, monorail trolley, and double girder trolley models for use with standard, customized, or special crane applications.

STAHL SH Ex explosion-protected hoists comply with ATEX, IECEx, and now NEC standards for use in Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C & D hazardous locations with Temperature Class T4.


“Based on the SH wire rope hoist platform, the explosion-protected SH Ex models allow for wider use in applications and industries with potentially hazardous environments,” said Thomas Kraus, global product manager, wire rope hoists. “Complying with ATEX, IECEx, and now NEC standards, the SH Ex wire rope hoist offers reliable operation, high efficiency, and increased safety.”

Columbus McKinnon offers custom-made SH Ex designs with lifting technology and components that comply with NEC approvals for Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C & D hazardous locations with Temperature Class T4. NEC approvals are adoptable standards that signify the safe installation of electrical wiring and equipment in hazardous locations that may include flammable gases, flammable liquid-produced vapors, or combustible liquid-produced vapors.

The explosion-protected models are also available with ATEX and IECEx approvals for EX Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 21, or Zone 22 hazardous locations. ATEX compliance, required in the European Union, certifies that the SH Ex is safe to use in potentially explosive areas with flammable gases or dust. IECEx equipment certification signifies that the SH Ex conforms to international safety standards for environments where a potential exists for explosions. The SH Ex is also available with spark-resistant features such as coated hooks, brass wheels, and brass drop lugs on trolley.

To learn more about the explosion-protected SH Ex wire rope hoist, or any of the Company’s crane solutions products, call Columbus McKinnon Channel Services at 800-888-0985 or visit www.cmworks.com. For additional information about STAHL CraneSystems, visit www.stahlcranes.com.

About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies, systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, actuators, rigging tools, light rail work stations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how.

Contact: Lynn Bostrom
Director, North America Marketing Communications
Columbus McKinnon Corporation
262-252-2903
lynn.bostrom@magnetek.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dff59a24-71a0-49af-8fa7-4399f2b39de8

The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
