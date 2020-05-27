Columbus McKinnon : Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020
Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies and services for material handling, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2020 fourth quarter, which ended March 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter Highlights (compared with prior-year period)
Core values guided agile response to impact of COVID-19 pandemic; Focused on safety of associates, business continuity and conserving cash while continuing to invest in strategic growth initiatives
Success of Blueprint for Growth Strategy validated with 34.9% gross margin, and record 36.1% adjusted gross margin, despite 12.6% decline in sales
80/20 Process contributed $5.5 million in operating income in quarter helping to offset volume declines
Net income was $9.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share; Adjusted net income was $13.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share
Generated $36.5 million in cash from operations in the quarter
Fiscal Year Highlights (compared with prior-year period)
Record annual gross margin was 35.0% despite 7.7% decline in sales
Operating income was $89.8 million, or 11.1% of sales; 80/20 process contributed $20.4 million
Net income was $59.7 million, or $2.50 per diluted share
Achieved 15.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin and ROIC of 11.5%
Strong working capital management and cash generation delivered record $106.8 million in cash from operations
Ended year with strong balance sheet that provides financial flexibility and significant liquidity
Richard Fleming, Chairman and Interim CEO of Columbus McKinnon, commented, “We demonstrated the power of our Blueprint for Growth strategy throughout fiscal 2020 with expanded margins despite slowing demand. However, in March the COVID-19 pandemic required us to rapidly implement actions to flex production levels and reduce costs to address the significant decline in demand we are now experiencing. Importantly, we have an excellent capital structure, strong cash generation and sufficient liquidity that will allow us to navigate these uncertain times while continuing to invest in select, strategic initiatives that we believe will enhance our competitive advantages and drive future growth.”
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Sales
($ in millions)
Q4 FY 20
Q4 FY 19
Change
% Change
Net sales
$
189.5
$
216.7
$
(27.2
)
(12.6
)%
U.S. sales
$
104.1
$
120.5
$
(16.4
)
(13.6
)%
% of total
55
%
56
%
Non-U.S. sales
$
85.4
$
96.2
$
(10.8
)
(11.2
)%
% of total
45
%
44
%
Sales declined primarily on lower volume as improved pricing more than offset the negative impact of changes in foreign currency translation. Sales in the U.S. were down $16.4 million, of which $2.4 million was related to divestitures in the prior-year period. Sales outside the U.S. were down $10.8 million, of which $2.4 million was related to divestitures in the prior-year period and $2.3 million was related to foreign currency translation.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Operating Results
($ in millions)
Q4 FY 20
Q4 FY 19
Change
% Change
Gross profit
$
66.2
$
76.0
$
(9.8
)
(12.9
)%
Gross margin
34.9
%
35.1
%
(20) bps
Income from operations
$
16.7
$
24.5
$
(7.8
)
(31.9
)%
Operating margin
8.8
%
11.3
%
(250) bps
Net income
$
9.2
$
19.7
$
(10.5
)
(53.2
)%
Diluted EPS
$
0.39
$
0.83
$
(0.44
)
(53.0
)%
Adjusted EBITDA *
$
27.3
$
32.8
$
(5.5
)
(16.7
)%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.4
%
15.1
%
(70) bps
*A non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization. Please see the attached tables for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss).
Adjusted income from operations was $20.2 million, down $4.7 million, or 18.9%, compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating margin declined 80 basis points. (See the reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to adjusted income from operations on page 11 of this release.)
Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.4% for the quarter, a decline of 70 basis points over the prior-year period. (See the reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA on page 13 of this release.)
First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook
Given the actions taken to reduce costs, the Company expects income from operations would be at breakeven levels if revenue were to decline by 35% from the fourth quarter fiscal 2020. Currently, Columbus McKinnon expects first quarter fiscal 2021 revenue to be approximately $130 million to $140 million at current exchange rates, which is above breakeven.
Mr. Fleming concluded, “We believe that Columbus McKinnon will come out of these unprecedented times a stronger company and are excited to welcome David Wilson to advance our Blueprint for Growth strategy and lead our future endeavors as our new CEO effective June 1, 2020.”
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Change
Net sales
$
189,486
$
216,733
(12.6
)%
Cost of products sold
123,277
140,688
(12.4
)%
Gross profit
66,209
76,045
(12.9
)%
Gross profit margin
34.9
%
35.1
%
Selling expenses
22,253
23,985
(7.2
)%
% of net sales
11.7
%
11.1
%
General and administrative expenses
21,167
21,674
(2.3
)%
% of net sales
11.2
%
10.0
%
Research and development expenses
2,891
3,354
(13.8
)%
% of net sales
1.5
%
1.5
%
Net loss (gain) on sales of businesses
—
(978
)
NM
Amortization of intangibles
3,234
3,542
(8.7
)%
Income from operations
16,664
24,468
(31.9
)%
Operating margin
8.8
%
11.3
%
Interest and debt expense
3,200
3,959
(19.2
)%
Investment (income) loss
48
(430
)
NM
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
(996
)
637
NM
Other (income) expense, net
221
(299
)
NM
Income before income tax expense
14,191
20,601
(31.1
)%
Income tax expense
4,947
860
475.2
%
Net income
$
9,244
$
19,741
(53.2
)%
Average basic shares outstanding
23,735
23,368
1.6
%
Basic income (loss) per share
$
0.39
$
0.84
(53.6
)%
Average diluted shares outstanding
23,938
23,714
0.9
%
Diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.39
$
0.83
(53.0
)%
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.12
$
0.11
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)
Year Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Change
Net sales
$
809,162
$
876,282
(7.7
)%
Cost of products sold
525,976
571,285
(7.9
)%
Gross profit
283,186
304,997
(7.2
)%
Gross profit margin
35.0
%
34.8
%
Selling expenses
91,054
97,925
(7.0
)%
% of net sales
11.3
%
11.2
%
General and administrative expenses
77,880
83,567
(6.8
)%
% of net sales
9.6
%
9.5
%
Research and development expenses
11,310
13,491
(16.2
)%
% of net sales
1.4
%
1.5
%
Net loss on sales of businesses, including impairment
176
25,672
(99.3
)%
Amortization of intangibles
12,942
14,900
(13.1
)%
Income from operations
89,824
69,442
29.4
%
Operating margin
11.1
%
7.9
%
Interest and debt expense
14,234
17,144
(17.0
)%
Investment (income) loss
(891
)
(727
)
22.6
%
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
(1,514
)
843
NM
Other (income) expense, net
839
(716
)
NM
Income before income tax expense
77,156
52,898
45.9
%
Income tax expense
17,484
10,321
69.4
%
Net income
$
59,672
$
42,577
40.2
%
Average basic shares outstanding
23,619
23,276
1.5
%
Basic income per share
$
2.53
$
1.83
38.3
%
Average diluted shares outstanding
23,855
23,660
0.8
%
Diluted income per share
$
2.50
$
1.80
38.9
%
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.24
$
0.21
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
114,450
$
71,093
Trade accounts receivable
123,743
129,157
Inventories
127,373
146,263
Prepaid expenses and other
17,180
16,075
Total current assets
382,746
362,588
Property, plant, and equipment, net
79,473
87,303
Goodwill
319,679
322,816
Other intangibles, net
217,962
232,940
Marketable securities
7,322
7,028
Deferred taxes on income
26,281
27,707
Other assets
59,809
21,189
Total assets
$
1,093,272
$
1,061,571
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
57,289
$
46,974
Accrued liabilities
93,585
99,304
Current portion of long-term debt
4,450
65,000
Total current liabilities
155,324
211,278
Term loan and revolving credit facility
246,856
235,320
Other non-current liabilities
227,507
183,814
Total liabilities
629,687
630,412
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock
238
234
Additional paid-in capital
287,256
277,518
Retained earnings
290,441
236,459
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(114,350
)
(83,052
)
Total shareholders’ equity
463,585
431,159
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,093,272
$
1,061,571
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - UNAUDITED
(In thousands)
Year Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Operating activities:
Net income
$
59,672
$
42,577
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
29,126
32,675
Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance
7,364
(958
)
Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, investments, and other
(563
)
194
Stock based compensation
4,507
6,198
Amortization of deferred financing costs
2,655
2,655
Net loss on sales of businesses, including impairment
176
25,672
Non-cash lease expense
7,923
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions and divestitures:
Trade accounts receivable
2,899
(11,328
)
Inventories
15,752
(15,411
)
Prepaid expenses and other
(3,857
)
(128
)
Other assets
724
231
Trade accounts payable
8,110
3,881
Accrued liabilities
(14,304
)
6,397
Non-current liabilities
(13,389
)
(13,156
)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
106,795
79,499
Investing activities:
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
5,380
3,266
Purchases of marketable securities
(5,747
)
(2,604
)
Capital expenditures
(9,432
)
(12,288
)
Proceeds from sale of equipment and real estate
51
176
Net (payments) proceeds from sales of businesses
(214
)
14,230
Payment of restricted cash to former owner
—
(294
)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(9,962
)
2,486
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
6,000
4,152
Repayment of debt
(51,113
)
(65,088
)
Payment of dividends
(5,670
)
(4,652
)
Other
(768
)
(2,190
)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(51,551
)
(67,778
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1,925
)
(6,429
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
43,357
7,778
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
71,343
63,565
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
114,700
$
71,343
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Q4 FY 2020 Sales Bridge
Quarter
Year To Date
($ in millions)
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
Fiscal 2019 Sales
$
216.7
$
876.3
Divestitures
(4.8
)
(34.2
)
Fiscal 2019 Sales adjusted for divestitures
$
211.9
$
842.1
Volume
(22.9
)
(10.8
)%
(33.0
)
(3.9
)%
Pricing
2.8
1.3
%
13.2
1.6
%
Foreign currency translation
(2.3
)
(1.1
)%
(13.1
)
(1.6
)%
Total change adjusted for divestitures
$
(22.4
)
(10.6
)%
$
(32.9
)
(3.9
)%
Fiscal 2020 Sales
$
189.5
$
809.2
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Q4 FY 2020 Gross Profit Bridge
($ in millions)
Quarter
Year To Date
Fiscal 2019 Gross Profit
$
76.0
$
305.0
Divestitures
(0.9
)
(7.1
)
Fiscal 2019 Gross Profit adjusted for divestitures
75.1
297.9
Pricing, net of material cost inflation
2.5
10.3
Insurance settlement
—
0.4
Product liability
(0.3
)
(0.6
)
Business realignment costs
(0.8
)
(0.7
)
Tariffs
0.4
(0.8
)
Factory closures
—
(1.3
)
Productivity, net of other cost changes
(1.6
)
(3.4
)
Foreign currency translation
(0.8
)
(4.5
)
Sales volume and mix
(8.3
)
(14.1
)
Total change adjusted for divestitures
$
(8.9
)
$
(14.7
)
Fiscal 2020 Gross Profit
$
66.2
$
283.2
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Additional Data - UNAUDITED
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
($ in millions)
Backlog
$
131.0
$
125.3
$
161.5
Long-term backlog
Expected to ship beyond 3 months
$
49.1
$
51.3
$
61.7
Long-term backlog as % of total backlog
37.5
%
40.9
%
38.2
%
Trade accounts receivable
Days sales outstanding (1)
59.4
days
57.2
days
55.5
days
Inventory turns per year (1)
(based on cost of products sold)
3.9
turns
3.9
turns
3.7
turns
Days' inventory (1)
94.3
days
94.0
days
97.6
days
Trade accounts payable
Days payables outstanding (1)
42.3
days
32.1
days
31.3
days
Working capital as a % of sales (1), (2)
14.5
%
16.5
%
17.2
%
Debt to total capitalization percentage
35.2
%
34.2
%
41.1
%
Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization
22.8
%
25.7
%
34.7
%
(1) March 31, 2019 figures exclude the Tire Shredder business, which was divested on December 28, 2018, and Crane Equipment & Service, Inc. (CES) and Stahlhammer Bommern GmbH (STB), each of which were divested on February 28, 2019.
(2) December 31, 2019 figure excludes CES and STB.
U.S. Shipping Days by Quarter
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
FY 21
63
64
61
63
251
FY 20
63
63
61
64
251
FY 19
64
63
60
63
250
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to
Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Year Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Gross profit
$
66,209
$
76,045
$
283,186
$
304,997
Add back (deduct):
Factory closures
1,349
1,273
2,800
1,473
Business realignment costs
774
—
1,037
286
Insurance settlement
(15
)
—
(382
)
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
68,317
$
77,318
$
286,641
$
306,756
Sales
$
189,486
$
216,733
$
809,162
$
876,282
Adjusted gross margin
36.1
%
35.7
%
35.4
%
35.0
%
Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted gross profit is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted gross profit, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's gross profit to the historical periods' gross profit, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s gross profit to that of other companies.
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to
Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Year Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Income from operations
$
16,664
$
24,468
$
89,824
$
69,442
Add back (deduct):
Factory closures
1,621
1,273
4,709
1,473
Business realignment costs
1,755
—
2,831
1,906
Insurance recovery legal costs
160
132
585
1,282
Net loss (gain) on sales of businesses, including impairment
—
(978
)
176
25,672
Insurance settlement
(15
)
—
(382
)
—
Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations
$
20,185
$
24,895
$
97,743
$
99,775
Sales
$
189,486
$
216,733
$
809,162
$
876,282
Adjusted operating margin
10.7
%
11.5
%
12.1
%
11.4
%
Adjusted income from operations is defined as income from operations as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted income from operations is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted income from operations, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's income from operations to the historical periods' income from operations, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s income from operations to that of other companies.
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Year Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
$
9,244
$
19,741
$
59,672
$
42,577
Add back (deduct):
Factory closures
1,621
1,273
4,709
1,473
Business realignment costs
1,755
—
2,831
1,906
Insurance recovery legal costs
160
132
585
1,282
Net loss (gain) on sales of businesses, including impairment
—
(978
)
176
25,672
Insurance settlement
(15
)
—
(382
)
—
Normalize tax rate to 22% (1)
1,050
(3,766
)
(1,232)
(7,990
)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
$
13,815
$
16,402
$
66,359
$
64,920
Average diluted shares outstanding
23,938
23,714
23,855
23,660
Diluted income per share - GAAP
$
0.39
$
0.83
$
2.50
$
1.80
Diluted income per share - Non-GAAP
$
0.58
$
0.69
$
2.78
$
2.74
(1)Applies a normalized tax rate of 22% to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax.
Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are defined as net income and diluted EPS as reported, adjusted for certain items and at a normalized tax rate. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable to the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted net income and diluted EPS, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's net income and diluted EPS to the historical periods' net income and diluted EPS, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s net income and diluted EPS to that of other companies.
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Year Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
$
9,244
$
19,741
$
59,672
$
42,577
Add back (deduct):
Income tax expense
4,947
860
17,484
10,321
Interest and debt expense
3,200
3,959
14,234
17,144
Investment (income) loss
48
(430
)
(891
)
(727
)
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
(996
)
637
(1,514
)
843
Other (income) expense, net
221
(299
)
839
(716
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
7,135
7,912
29,126
32,675
Factory closures
1,621
1,273
4,709
1,473
Business realignment costs
1,755
—
2,831
1,906
Insurance recovery legal costs
160
132
585
1,282
Net loss (gain) on sales of businesses, including impairment
—
(978
)
176
25,672
Insurance settlement
(15
)
—
(382
)
—
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$
27,320
$
32,807
$
126,869
$
132,450
Sales
$
189,486
$
216,733
$
809,162
$
876,282
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.4
%
15.1
%
15.7
%
15.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted EBITDA, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements.