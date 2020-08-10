Columbus McKinnon : Announces New Safety Value

Columbus McKinnon has a long history of success, and we would not be where we are today without the hard work and dedication of all our employees. We feel it is critical to ensure our most valuable assets, our people, have a safe environment to work in every day. To continue our journey forward, we are further highlighting the importance of safety through our core values. Today, we announce our 6th core value:

To achieve world-class safety performance, every employee must take responsibility for their own safety and the safety of their co-workers. Outside our business, the products we make help keep people safe. We take pride in providing the highest quality products to promote the safest workplaces for all our customers.

As with the other five core values, this is something we fully expect Columbus McKinnon's employees to embody in their work. Our culture is what brings us together as a global team and helps us move towards success hand in hand. Safety is a core part of that culture and we must never compromise it.

Today is an exciting day on our cultural journey!

Verbinden Sie Sicherheit mit allem, was Sie tun

Persönliche Verantwortung übernehmen

Sorge für unser Personal

Produkte bauen, denen jeder vertrauen kann

让安全融入方方面面

承担个人责任

关爱员工

打造人人可以信任的产品

Todo lo que hagas hazlo con seguridad

Asume tu responsabilidad personal

Cuida de nuestra gente

Crea productos en los que todos puedan confiar

Tudo o que você fizer, faça com segurança

Assuma suas responsabilidades

Cuide de nosso pessoal

Crie produtos em que todos possam confiar

Minden tevékenységhez biztonságot nyújtunk

Személyes felelősséget vállalunk

Gondoskodunk munkatársainkról

Megbízható termékeket készítünk

Associez la sécurité à toutes vos activités

Assumez la responsabilité personnellement

Occupez-vous de nos collaborateurs

Fabriquez des produits auxquels tout le monde peut faire confiance