MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Columbus McKinnon Corporation    CMCO

COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION

(CMCO)
News 
Columbus McKinnon : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

10/15/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies and services for material handling, announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2020 results before the markets open on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call

Thursday, November 7, 2019
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: 201-493-6780
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: http://www.cmworks.com/investors

An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the day of the call through Thursday, November 14, 2019. To listen to the audio replay, dial 412-317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13694761. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at http://www.cmworks.com/investors, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies, systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, actuators, rigging tools, light rail work stations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at http://www.cmworks.com.


© Business Wire 2019
