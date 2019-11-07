Columbus McKinnon : Blueprint for Growth Strategy Continues to Strengthen Earnings Power in Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 0 11/07/2019 | 06:31am EST Send by mail :

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies and services for material handling, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2020 second quarter, which ended September 30, 2019. Second Quarter Highlights (compared with prior-year period) Revenue up 1.8% adjusted for divestitures and changes in foreign currency exchange rates driven by impact of 80/20 Process and solid projects business

Blueprint for Growth strategy delivered operating margin expansion of 80 basis points to 12.2%; Adjusted operating margin expanded 100 bps to 12.7%

$5.2 million in operating income contributions realized from 80/20 process, including footprint rationalization, more than offset headwinds

Net income was $16.6 million, up 4.3%; Adjusted net income increased 8.1%

Generated strong operating cash flow of $40 million in the quarter Mark Morelli, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon, commented, “We are executing to plan, and our results demonstrate the continued success of our Blueprint for Growth strategy and the implementation of our business operating system E-PAS™ (“Earnings Power Acceleration System”). The execution of our strategy drove more than an 8% increase in adjusted net income. Importantly, we continue to demonstrate our cash generating strength, producing $40 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter.” He continued, “The 80/20 Process, specifically strategic pricing and indirect cost reductions, along with factory closures provided approximately $9 million in operating income year-to-date of which $5.2 million was in the second quarter. This more than offset industrial market headwinds, higher medical costs, tariffs and the impact of divesting less profitable businesses. We now expect our Blueprint for Growth strategy to contribute approximately $18 million in operating income in fiscal 2020, up from our previous expectation of $12 million.” Mr. Morelli concluded, “Our self-help strategy is enabling significant investment in product development, marketing and digital initiatives despite weaker economic conditions. Early examples of innovation to solve high value customer problems include automating workstations with ProPath™, integrating load sensing into hoists and productizing custom automation into modules. These products improve customer safety, productivity and up time.” Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Sales ($ in millions) Q2 FY 20 Q2 FY 19 Change % Change Net sales $ 207.6 $ 217.1 $ (9.5 ) (4.4 )% U.S. sales $ 113.5 $ 117.5 $ (4.0 ) (3.4 )% % of total 55 % 54 % Non-U.S. sales $ 94.1 $ 99.6 $ (5.5 ) (5.5 )% % of total 45 % 46 % Adjusted for the $9.2 million of sales from divestitures from the prior-year period and the $4.0 million negative impact of foreign currency translation, sales grew 1.8% due to the impact of the 80/20 Process and strong volume in our projects business which more than offset weakness in our short cycle business. Sales outside the U.S., adjusted for divestitures and foreign currency translation, were up $2.8 million, or 2.9%, while U.S. sales, adjusted for divestitures, were up $0.9 million, or 0.8%. Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Operating Results ($ in millions) Q2 FY 20 Q2 FY 19 Change % Change Gross profit $ 73.5 $ 75.9 $ (2.4 ) (3.2 )% Gross margin 35.4 % 35.0 % 40 bps Income from operations $ 25.2 $ 24.8 $ 0.4 1.6 % Operating margin 12.2 % 11.4 % 80 bps Net income $ 16.6 $ 15.9 $ 0.7 4.3 % Diluted EPS $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 0.02 3.0 % Adjusted EBITDA * $ 33.7 $ 33.5 $ 0.2 0.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.2 % 15.4 % 80 bps *A non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization. Please see the attached tables for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss). Gross margin expanded as pricing, net of material cost inflation, and productivity offset tariffs, the negative effects of foreign currency exchange, factory closure and business realignment costs. For more information on changes in gross profit, please see the table on page 8 of this release. Adjusted income from operations was $26.3 million, up $0.9 million, or 3.4%, over the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating margin expanded 100 basis points from the impact of the 80/20 Process. Please see the reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to adjusted income from operations on page 11 of this release. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.2% for the quarter, an 80 basis point expansion over the prior-year period. Please see the reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA on page 13 of this release. Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook Progress with the 80/20 Process has enabled the Company to announce the intended closure of a second facility in Ohio. This is expected to provide annual savings of approximately $5 million beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Well-reported industrial market weakness will likely continue however, we are encouraged that industrial market indicators are stabilizing. The Company believes that savings realized from its Blueprint for Growth strategy can continue to offset headwinds, fund investments for growth, and drive margin and earnings expansion. The Company expects revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 to be down approximately 2% compared with revenue of $205 million in the prior-year period (adjusted for divestitures and foreign currency translation at current rates). Teleconference/webcast Columbus McKinnon will host a conference call and live webcast Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time, at which management will review the Company’s financial results and strategy. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Columbus McKinnon’s website at www.cmworks.com/investors. A question and answer session will follow the formal discussion. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 201-493-6780. The listen-only audio webcast can be monitored at www.cmworks.com/investors. To listen to the archived call, dial 412-317-6671 and enter the passcode 13694761. The telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 PM Eastern Time on the day of the call through Thursday, November 14, 2019. Alternatively, an archived webcast of the call can be found on the Company’s website. In addition, a transcript of the call will be posted to the website once available. About Columbus McKinnon Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies, systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, actuators, rigging tools, light rail work stations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at http://www.cmworks.com. Safe Harbor Statement This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future sales and earnings, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the effectiveness of the Company’s 80/20 Process to simplify operations, the ability of the Company’s Operational Excellence initiatives to drive profitability, the success of the Company’s efforts to Ramp the Growth Engine, global economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries, conditions affecting the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release. Financial tables follow. COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Change Net sales $ 207,609 $ 217,142 (4.4 )% Cost of products sold 134,116 141,242 (5.0 )% Gross profit 73,493 75,900 (3.2 )% Gross profit margin 35.4 % 35.0 % Selling expenses 22,877 24,515 (6.7 )% % of net sales 11.0 % 11.3 % General and administrative expenses 19,153 19,688 (2.7 )% % of net sales 9.2 % 9.1 % Research and development expenses 2,999 3,118 (3.8 )% % of net sales 1.4 % 1.4 % Net loss on sales of businesses, including impairment 7 — NM Amortization of intangibles 3,226 3,754 (14.1 )% Income from operations 25,231 24,825 1.6 % Operating margin 12.2 % 11.4 % Interest and debt expense 3,759 4,248 (11.5 )% Investment (income) loss (229 ) (111 ) 106.3 % Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (296 ) 507 NM Other (income) expense, net 257 (307 ) NM Income before income tax expense 21,740 20,488 6.1 % Income tax expense 5,141 4,576 12.3 % Net income $ 16,599 $ 15,912 4.3 % Average basic shares outstanding 23,631 23,272 1.5 % Basic income per share $ 0.70 $ 0.68 2.9 % Average diluted shares outstanding 23,926 23,721 0.9 % Diluted income per share $ 0.69 $ 0.67 3.0 % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.05 COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Six Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Change Net sales $ 420,321 $ 442,134 (4.9 )% Cost of products sold 271,216 286,587 (5.4 )% Gross profit 149,105 155,547 (4.1 )% Gross profit margin 35.5 % 35.2 % Selling expenses 45,632 50,082 (8.9 )% % of net sales 10.9 % 11.3 % General and administrative expenses 38,753 41,514 (6.7 )% % of net sales 9.2 % 9.4 % Research and development expenses 5,791 6,866 (15.7 )% % of net sales 1.4 % 1.6 % Net loss on sales of businesses, including impairment 176 11,100 (98.4 )% Amortization of intangibles 6,479 7,657 (15.4 )% Income from operations 52,274 38,328 36.4 % Operating margin 12.4 % 8.7 % Interest and debt expense 7,611 8,855 (14.0 )% Investment (income) loss (531 ) (379 ) 40.1 % Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (706 ) 231 NM Other (income) expense, net 419 (347 ) NM Income before income tax expense 45,481 29,968 51.8 % Income tax expense 10,303 6,350 62.3 % Net income $ 35,178 $ 23,618 48.9 % Average basic shares outstanding 23,532 23,194 1.5 % Basic income per share $ 1.49 $ 1.02 46.1 % Average diluted shares outstanding 23,832 23,621 0.9 % Diluted income per share $ 1.48 $ 1.00 48.0 % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.05 COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,979 $ 71,093 Trade accounts receivable 129,978 129,157 Inventories 142,427 146,263 Prepaid expenses and other 16,711 16,075 Total current assets 361,095 362,588 Property, plant, and equipment, net 82,674 87,303 Goodwill 317,616 322,816 Other intangibles, net 222,699 232,940 Marketable securities 7,862 7,028 Deferred taxes on income 26,361 27,707 Other assets 53,072 21,189 Total assets $ 1,071,379 $ 1,061,571 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 48,996 $ 46,974 Accrued liabilities 95,115 99,304 Current portion of long-term debt 65,000 65,000 Total current liabilities 209,111 211,278 Term loan and revolving credit facility 206,369 235,320 Other non-current liabilities 192,081 183,814 Total liabilities 607,561 630,412 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 237 234 Additional paid-in capital 284,271 277,518 Retained earnings 270,218 236,459 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (90,908 ) (83,052 ) Total shareholders’ equity 463,818 431,159 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,071,379 $ 1,061,571 COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - UNAUDITED (In thousands) Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 35,178 $ 23,618 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,747 16,862 Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance 748 (1,768 ) Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, investments, and other (446 ) (42 ) Stock based compensation 3,511 3,094 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,327 1,328 Net loss on sales of businesses, including impairment 176 11,100 Non-cash lease expense 4,223 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions and divestitures: Trade accounts receivable (2,648 ) (8,236 ) Inventories 1,400 (11,531 ) Prepaid expenses and other (2,883 ) (906 ) Other assets (171 ) 487 Trade accounts payable 332 (4,268 ) Accrued liabilities (8,230 ) 1,511 Non-current liabilities (9,384 ) (3,660 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 37,880 27,589 Investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 1,928 598 Purchases of marketable securities (2,581 ) (59 ) Capital expenditures (4,843 ) (4,847 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment and real estate 51 176 Net payment related to the sales of businesses (214 ) — Payment of restricted cash to former owner — (294 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (5,659 ) (4,426 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 3,784 3,708 Repayment of debt (30,000 ) (25,051 ) Payment of dividends (2,824 ) (2,317 ) Other (544 ) (566 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (29,584 ) (24,226 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,751 ) (4,571 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 886 (5,634 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 71,343 63,565 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 72,229 $ 57,931 COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q2 FY 2020 Sales Bridge Quarter Year To Date ($ in millions) $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Fiscal 2019 Sales $ 217.1 $ 442.1 Divestitures (9.2 ) (20.3 ) Fiscal 2019 Sales adjusted for divestitures $ 207.9 $ 421.8 Volume 0.4 0.2 % 0.5 0.2 % Pricing 3.3 1.6 % 7.1 1.7 % Foreign currency translation (4.0 ) (1.9 )% (9.1 ) (2.2 )% Total change adjusted for divestitures $ (0.3 ) (0.1 )% $ (1.5 ) (0.3 )% Fiscal 2020 Sales $ 207.6 $ 420.3 COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q2 FY 2020 Gross Profit Bridge ($ in millions) Quarter Year To Date Fiscal 2019 Gross Profit $ 75.9 $ 155.5 Divestitures (2.4 ) (4.2 ) Fiscal 2019 Gross Profit adjusted for divestitures 73.5 151.3 Pricing, net of material cost inflation 2.6 5.0 Productivity, net of other cost changes 0.4 0.4 Insurance settlement — 0.3 Business realignment costs (0.1 ) 0.2 Product liability (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Factory closures (0.2 ) (0.8 ) Tariffs (0.8 ) (1.3 ) Sales volume and mix (0.2 ) (2.7 ) Foreign currency translation (1.5 ) (3.1 ) Total change adjusted for divestitures $ — $ (2.2 ) Fiscal 2020 Gross Profit $ 73.5 $ 149.1 COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Additional Data - UNAUDITED September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 ($ in millions) Backlog $ 143.1 $ 148.2 $ 173.9 Backlog excluding divestitures $ 143.1 $ 148.2 $ 166.4 Long-term backlog Expected to ship beyond 3 months $ 53.9 $ 53.9 $ 56.4 Long-term backlog as % of total backlog 37.7 % 36.4 % 32.4 % Trade accounts receivable Days sales outstanding 57.0 days 58.0 days 55.4 days Inventory turns per year (based on cost of products sold) 3.8 turns 3.6 turns 3.6 turns Days' inventory 96.9 days 100.6 days 102.3 days Trade accounts payable Days payables outstanding 33.2 days 26.7 days 26.7 days Working capital as a % of sales (1) 17.2 % 19.3 % 19.7 % Debt to total capitalization percentage 36.9 % 39.1 % 44.4 % Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization 30.1 % 34.2 % 39.9 % (1) September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 figures exclude the Tire Shredder business, which was divested on December 28, 2018, and Crane Equipment & Service, Inc. and Stahlhammer Bommern GmbH, each of which were divested on February 28, 2019. U.S. Shipping Days by Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY 20 63 63 61 64 251 FY 19 64 63 60 63 250 COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Year To Date

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross profit $ 73,493 $ 75,900 $ 149,105 $ 155,547 Add back (deduct): Factory closures 249 — 755 — Business realignment costs 140 — 140 286 Insurance settlement — — (290 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 73,882 $ 75,900 $ 149,710 $ 155,833 Sales $ 207,609 $ 217,142 $ 420,321 $ 442,134 Adjusted gross margin 35.6 % 35.0 % 35.6 % 35.2 % Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted gross profit is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted gross profit, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's gross profit to the historical periods' gross profit, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s gross profit to that of other companies. COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Year To Date

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income from operations $ 25,231 $ 24,825 $ 52,274 $ 38,328 Add back (deduct): Factory closures 470 — 1,497 — Business realignment costs 413 — 413 1,906 Insurance recovery legal costs 220 659 359 659 Net loss on sales of businesses, including impairment 7 — 176 11,100 Insurance settlement — — (290 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations $ 26,341 $ 25,484 $ 54,429 $ 51,993 Sales $ 207,609 $ 217,142 $ 420,321 $ 442,134 Adjusted operating margin 12.7 % 11.7 % 12.9 % 11.8 % Adjusted income from operations is defined as income from operations as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted income from operations is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted income from operations, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's income from operations to the historical periods' income from operations, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s income from operations to that of other companies. COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Year To Date

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 16,599 $ 15,912 $ 35,178 $ 23,618 Add back (deduct): Factory closures 470 — 1,497 — Business realignment costs 413 — 413 1,906 Insurance recovery legal costs 220 659 359 659 Net loss on sales of businesses, including impairment 7 — 176 11,100 Insurance settlement — — (290 ) — Normalize tax rate to 22% (1) 114 (76 ) (177 ) (3,249 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 17,823 $ 16,495 $ 37,156 $ 34,034 Average diluted shares outstanding 23,926 23,721 23,832 23,621 Diluted income per share - GAAP $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 1.48 $ 1.00 Diluted income per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.74 $ 0.70 $ 1.56 $ 1.44 (1)Applies a normalized tax rate of 22% to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are defined as net income and diluted EPS as reported, adjusted for certain items and at a normalized tax rate. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable to the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted net income and diluted EPS, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's net income and diluted EPS to the historical periods' net income and diluted EPS, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s net income and diluted EPS to that of other companies. COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Year To Date

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 16,599 $ 15,912 $ 35,178 $ 23,618 Add back (deduct): Income tax expense 5,141 4,576 10,303 6,350 Interest and debt expense 3,759 4,248 7,611 8,855 Investment (income) loss (229 ) (111 ) (531 ) (379 ) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (296 ) 507 (706 ) 231 Other (income) expense, net 257 (307 ) 419 (347 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 7,344 8,030 14,747 16,862 Factory closures 470 — 1,497 — Business realignment costs 413 — 413 1,906 Insurance recovery legal costs 220 659 359 659 Net loss on sales of businesses, including impairment 7 — 176 11,100 Insurance settlement — — (290 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 33,685 $ 33,514 $ 69,176 $ 68,855 Sales $ 207,609 $ 217,142 $ 420,321 $ 442,134 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.2 % 15.4 % 16.5 % 15.6 % Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted EBITDA, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's net income and diluted EPS to the historical periods' net income and diluted EPS, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s net income and diluted EPS to that of other companies. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005302/en/

