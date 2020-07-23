Columbus McKinnon : Launches New Online Training Platform

Columbus McKinnon is excited to announce a new and improved online training platform, complete with four new virtual classes.With in-depth courses designed by our expert training team, this learner-friendly platform makes online training more accessible, engaging, and simpler than ever.

Training students can instantly launch courses, view their history, and download their training records. Students have access to courses shortly after purchase, receiving a PDF certificate as soon as the course is passed.

Online Training Courses NEW COURSES AVAILABLE Follow Columbus McKinnon's industry-leading curriculum from the comfort of your home or office. Columbus McKinnon's online learning platform includes our most popular courses on the maintenance, use, and inspection of lifting equipment.Courses are easy to complete on your own time and are an economical alternative to in-person, hands-on training. View Courses

Columbus McKinnon is a worldwide leader in training for lifting and motion control professionals. Designed by experts with decades of industry experience, our curriculum offers in-depth education for professionals working with hoists, overhead cranes, and rigging.

Training is an investment that pays. Fewer accidents, higher morale and greater productivity are but a few of the dividends. Whether you need to meet OSHA or ASME requirements, receive overhead crane and rigging certification, or simply gain the peace of mind that comes from having a safer work environment, Columbus McKinnon can help.