Columbus McKinnon Corporation CMCO

COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION

(CMCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Columbus McKinnon : Launches New Online Training Platform

07/23/2020 | 03:21am EDT

Columbus McKinnon is excited to announce a new and improved online training platform, complete with four new virtual classes.With in-depth courses designed by our expert training team, this learner-friendly platform makes online training more accessible, engaging, and simpler than ever.

Training students can instantly launch courses, view their history, and download their training records. Students have access to courses shortly after purchase, receiving a PDF certificate as soon as the course is passed.

Online Training Courses NEW COURSES AVAILABLE

Follow Columbus McKinnon's industry-leading curriculum from the comfort of your home or office.

Columbus McKinnon's online learning platform includes our most popular courses on the maintenance, use, and inspection of lifting equipment.Courses are easy to complete on your own time and are an economical alternative to in-person, hands-on training.

----

A Global Leader in Education

Columbus McKinnon is a worldwide leader in training for lifting and motion control professionals. Designed by experts with decades of industry experience, our curriculum offers in-depth education for professionals working with hoists, overhead cranes, and rigging.

Training is an investment that pays. Fewer accidents, higher morale and greater productivity are but a few of the dividends. Whether you need to meet OSHA or ASME requirements, receive overhead crane and rigging certification, or simply gain the peace of mind that comes from having a safer work environment, Columbus McKinnon can help.

Disclaimer

Columbus McKinnon Corporation published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 07:20:13 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 619 M - -
Net income 2021 20,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 800 M 800 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 997
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Columbus McKinnon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 34,14 $
Last Close Price 33,59 $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Wilson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Fleming Chairman
Gregory P. Rustowicz CFO, VP & Head-Investor Relations
Ernest R. Verebelyi Chairman-Emeritus
Nicholas T. Pinchuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION-17.19%800
CATERPILLAR INC.-7.25%73 538
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.27.80%27 484
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.31.44%9 331
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD149.76%3 538
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-21.98%2 316
