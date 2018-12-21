Log in
COM GUARD (CGUD)
Com-Guard.com, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Tautachrome Inc. (TTCM) for $1.1M

12/21/2018 | 07:45pm CET

ENCINITAS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Com-Guard.com, Inc. (OTC Pink: CGUD), the technology company that has been designing and developing security applications for over 15 years, announces agreement to acquire Tautachrome Inc. (TTCM) trading under the ticker symbol (TTCM). “We are pleased with the acquisition of Tautachrome Inc. (TTCM); the acquisition will generate Com-Guard revenues monthly,” said Dr. James.

About Com-Guard.com, Inc.

(USOTC: CGUD), (www.com-guard.com) Com-Guard, Inc. has been accepted as a developer for the fastest growing mobile platforms, Apple iPhone™, iPad™ and Android™. The Company intends to port its award-winning software, ComputerSafe® to create security applications in the mobile and netbook markets. In addition, it has entered the market for tracking items and events through the use of GPS, public databases and transactions. The Company’s initial product was ComputerSafe® on the Windows Platform and followed up by implementing an App called DataCrypt™ on the Apple iOS platform. The company has been a developer in the security software market for over 15 years.

Safe Harbor Statement
This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company’s products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company’s SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date such statements have been made.

Investor/Media Contact:

Com-Guard.com, Inc.
Dr. James, Vice President
info@com-guard.com

cglogo.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
