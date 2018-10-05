Comair : Recognised as a Certified Top Employer 2019

Friday, October 5, 2018 8:40:00 AM

Johannesburg; Comair Limited has been officially recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2019 for excellence in employee conditions. Organisations certified as Top Employers dedicate themselves to providing the very best working environment for employees through their progressive 'people-first' HR practices. This global Certification Programme has certified and recognised more than 1 500 Top Employers in more than 118 countries across five continents.

About the Certification Programme

The Top Employers Institute Programme provides certified organisations with the ability to leverage their employer branding, benchmark their practices against other top performers and globally align their policies.

As an independent HR certification company, the Top Employers Institute assesses participants through their global HR Best Practices Survey. In order to be certified, organisations must successfully achieve the required minimum standard as set out by the Top Employers Institute. The HR Best Practice Survey encompasses over 100 questions which cover 600 'People Development' practices across 10 topics: Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, Talent Acquisition, On-boarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career & Succession Management, Compensation & Benefits and Culture. The Top Employers Institute evaluates the implementation of these HR practices and reviews how they are supported through Strategy, Ownership, Practices, Measurement and Technology.

CEO David Plink says that 'We believe that the 2019 Certified organisations demonstrate exceptional employee conditions and encourage the development of these practices by putting their people first. These companies help enrich the world of work with their outstanding dedication to HR excellence and because of this, they are recognised as an employer of choice'

What it Means to be a Top Employer

Top Employers are organisations of the highest calibre that have worked hard to create, implement and progress their people strategies. They provide an outstanding experience through strategic and thoughtful workplace programmes which create an environment that empowers and develops employees.

Erik Venter, CEO of Comair, spoke further on what it means to be a Top Employer, saying: 'Comair's recently announced record profits in its annual report, a feat which could simply not have been accomplished without a team of the finest calibre. That's true under optimal trading conditions and even more so in a poor economy.

'That's why it's important to never take your people for granted, and to instil a corporate culture that nurtures and rewards innovation, a passion for service, integrity and leadership. In the case of Comair, that's embodied by the hashtag #WeLiftYouUp.

'We're proud to be certified as a Top Employer 2019 in South Africa and equally proud of our management team and our 2100 employees who made this accolade happen,' says Venter. Join the conversation by following the hashtag #TECD19 and/or follow us on LinkedIn for further updates: Top Employers Institute

About Comair Limited

Comair Limited is a South African aviation group, offering scheduled and non-scheduled airline services within South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands, as its main business. The group operates under its low-fare airline brand, kulula.com, as well as under the British Airways livery, as part of a license agreement.

In addition to scheduled and non-scheduled airline services, Comair also offers the following non-airline related services;

A catering service, Food Directions, originally launched to cater to the airline brands, now also provides a range of health and other food products to retailers.

Its award-winning domestic and international SLOW lounges have set the standards for airline hospitality in South Africa. It is expanding this offering, while its reputation as a lounge operator has resulted in management contracts from other companies.

Comair's Investment in technology to improve operational efficiency and offer innovative products to travel agencies and consumers has seen it become the country's largest digital travel distribution network, covered under the Comair Travel brand.

The Comair Training Centre, originally founded in early 2000 to train the airline's own flight and cabin crew has grown considerably and now provides operational training for pilots and crew from other domestic and international airlines and even overseas air forces. Comair acquired EPT Aviation Training and Global Training College South Africa in 2017 with the primary objective to enhance its already formidable proposition, increasing its capacity for external commercial training of cabin crew, passenger handling, and travel and tourism training. It holds benefits for not only Comair, but the many young South Africans who envisage a career in aviation.

Comair's most recent acquisition is that of the leadership development consultancy company, Metaco Holdings. The acquisition fits well with Comair's training business that already encompasses courses for pilots, cabin crew, ground operations staff and travel and tourism. Through Comair's existing client base, it has identified the demand for leadership and team coaching, and Metaco fits this requirement.

Managed and owned by South Africans through its listing on the JSE, Comair has operated successfully in this country since 1946. Comair is the only known airline to have achieved operating profits for 72 consecutive years, has a safety record which is internationally recognised and a level 3 B-BBEE recognition. Comair has independently been certified by the Top Employers Institute, as one of the Top Employers South Africa 2018.

For more information, visit www.comair.co.za

About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on certifying excellence in employee conditions. We are dedicated to accelerating the impact of people strategies to enrich the world of work through certification, benchmarking and connecting Top Employers around the world. Through our certification programme, we enable organisations to assess and improve their workplace environment.

Established more than 25 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 1 500 organisations in 118 countries. These Certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 5 000 000 employees globally.

Interested in becoming a Certified Top Employer or want to learn more? Visit the Top Employers Institute website.

Ends