Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Comair Limited    COMJ   ZAE000029823

COMAIR LIMITED

(COMJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/18
2.72 ZAR   +0.74%
11:05aCOMAIR : SENS - 19 February 2020 - Further Trading statement
PU
01/30COMAIR : Shareholder Circular 1.2 - 20 October 2017
PU
2019COMAIR : Shareholder Circular 1.1 - 20 October 2017
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Comair : SENS - 19 February 2020 - Further Trading statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 11:05am EST

Comair Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number: 1967/006783/06)

ISIN: ZAE00002983

Share Code: COM

("Comair" or "the Company")

FURTHER TRADING STATEMENT

Shareholders are referred to the further trading statement released on the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") on 13 February 2020 in which Comair advised that:

  1. Earnings per share ("EPS") and headline earnings per share ("HEPS") would be more than 170% lower than the previous corresponding period.
  2. SAA had breached the terms of their Settlement Agreement and that the full outstanding

settlement amount of R790 million as at 31 December 2019 became due in terms of the Settlement Agreement.

Iii The future recoverability of the amount outstanding from SAA was uncertain.

Comair had recorded a loss allowance of R285 million in terms of IFRS 9 against the SAA damages claim receivable as at 30 June 2019. Following on from the SAA Business Rescue Process, the Board of Directors of Comair have decided to increase the IFRS9 loss allowance as at 31 December 2019 by R505 million to the value of the full outstanding settlement amount of R790 million.

Regardless of the increase in the loss allowance provision as detailed above, Comair still intends to aggressively pursue the full outstanding settlement amount owed by SAA and will explore all options available in order to reclaim the full outstanding amount owing.

In these circumstances; shareholders are now advised that EPS and HEPS are expected to be between 534% and 554% lower than that of the EPS and HEPS for the six months ended 31 December 2018 ("comparative period"), resulting in a loss per share ("LPS") and headline loss per share ("HLPS") of between 118 cents and 123 cents per share (comparative period EPS and HEPS of 27.2 cents per share).

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed and reported on by Comair's external auditors.

The results for the six months ended 31 December 2019, are expected to be released on SENS on or about 26 February 2020.

Bonaero Park

19 February 2020

Sponsor

PSG Capital

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS AND PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS

FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS AND PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS IN COMAIR LIMITED ("COMAIR") SHOULD NOTE THAT, IN ORDER TO ENABLE COMAIR (AS A LICENSED AIR SERVICES OPERATOR IN SOUTH AFRICA) TO REMAIN COMPLIANT WITH THE FOREIGN OWNERSHIP RESTRICTION CONTAINED SECTIONS 16(4)(c) AND 19(a) OF THE AIR SERVICES LICENSING ACT, NO. 115 OF 1990, THE VOTING RIGHTS OF FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS MAY BE DECREASED PROPORTIONATELY SUCH THAT THE VOTING RIGHTS OF FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS DO NOT, IN AGGREGATE, EXCEED 24.99%. FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS AND PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS ARE REFERRED TO THE COMAIR'S MEMORANDUM OF INCORPORATION AND WEBSITE (www.comair.co.za) FOR FURTHER DETAILS. IF FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS OR PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO WHAT ACTION TO TAKE THEY SHOULD SEEK ADVICE FROM THEIR BROKER, ATTORNEY OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

Disclaimer

Comair Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 16:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMAIR LIMITED
11:05aCOMAIR : SENS - 19 February 2020 - Further Trading statement
PU
01/30COMAIR : Shareholder Circular 1.2 - 20 October 2017
PU
2019COMAIR : Shareholder Circular 1.1 - 20 October 2017
PU
2019COMAIR : Wrenelle Stander appointed as Comair Limited Group CEO
PU
2019COMAIR : Recognised as one of South Africa's Certified Top Employers 2020
PU
2019COMAIR : NUMSA has not issued Comair with a strike notice
PU
2019Strike pushes South African Airways to brink of collapse
RE
2019Strike pushes South African Airways to brink of collapse
RE
2019Strike certificate issued at South Africa's Comair - union
RE
2019Unions threaten to ground South Africa's aviation industry
RE
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 265 M
Chart COMAIR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Comair Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMAIR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,72  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wrenelle Doreen Stander Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lindsay Peter Ralphs Chairman
Martin Nicolaas Louw Executive Director & Director-Operations
Kirsten Emily King Finance Director & Executive Director
James Michael Ilsley Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMAIR LIMITED-6.21%84
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES6.71%29 796
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.1.81%12 542
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-18.67%3 470
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-4.94%2 666
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.47%1 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group