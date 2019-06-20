Comair : SENS - 20 June 2019 - Resignation Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa

Comair Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number: 1967/006783/06)

ISIN: ZAE00002983

Share Code: COM

("Comair" or "the Company")

RESIGNATION FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In accordance with paragraph 3.59(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the board of directors of the Company ("the Board") wishes to advise that Mrs Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa. has resigned as a Non-Executive Independent Director and member of the Audit and risk Committee of the Company for personal reasons.

The Board would like to thank Mrs Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa for her invaluable contribution to the Company over the past approximately 4 years.

Bonaero Park

20 June 2019

Sponsor:

PSG Capital

