Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Comair Limited    COMJ   ZAE000029823

COMAIR LIMITED

(COMJ)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comair : SENS - 20 June 2019 - Resignation Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 11:47am EDT

Comair Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number: 1967/006783/06)

ISIN: ZAE00002983

Share Code: COM

("Comair" or "the Company")

RESIGNATION FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In accordance with paragraph 3.59(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the board of directors of the Company ("the Board") wishes to advise that Mrs Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa. has resigned as a Non-Executive Independent Director and member of the Audit and risk Committee of the Company for personal reasons.

The Board would like to thank Mrs Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa for her invaluable contribution to the Company over the past approximately 4 years.

Bonaero Park

20 June 2019

Sponsor:

PSG Capital

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS AND PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS

FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS AND PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS IN COMAIR LIMITED ("COMAIR") SHOULD NOTE THAT, IN ORDER TO ENABLE COMAIR (AS A LICENSED AIR SERVICES OPERATOR IN SOUTH AFRICA) TO REMAIN COMPLIANT WITH THE FOREIGN OWNERSHIP RESTRICTION CONTAINED SECTIONS 16(4)(c) AND 19(a) OF THE AIR SERVICES LICENSING ACT, NO. 115 OF 1990, THE VOTING RIGHTS OF FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS MAY BE DECREASED PROPORTIONATELY SUCH THAT THE VOTING RIGHTS OF FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS DO NOT, IN AGGREGATE, EXCEED 24.99%. FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS AND PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS ARE REFERRED TO THE COMAIR'S MEMORANDUM OF INCORPORATION AND WEBSITE (www.comair.co.za) FOR FURTHER DETAILS. IF FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS OR PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO WHAT ACTION TO TAKE THEY SHOULD SEEK ADVICE FROM THEIR BROKER, ATTORNEY OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

Disclaimer

Comair Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 15:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMAIR LIMITED
11:47aCOMAIR : SENS - 20 June 2019 - Resignation Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa
PU
06/19COMAIR : Virtual reality platform and systemic leadership; a radical new approac..
PU
06/05COMAIR : CEO resigns while still in the clouds
AQ
05/31COMAIR : SENS - 31 May 2019 - SAC & SAM Category 2 Acquisition Announcement
PU
05/31COMAIR : announces appointment of joint Chief Executives
AQ
05/30COMAIR : Aviation sector veterans to head Comair
AQ
05/30COMAIR : Aviation sector veterans to head Comair
AQ
05/30COMAIR : Aviation sector veterans to head Comair
AQ
05/29COMAIR : announces appointment of joint Chief Executives
AQ
05/29COMAIR : announces appointment of joint Chief Executives
AQ
More news
Chart COMAIR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Comair Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMAIR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Rudolf Venter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pieter van Hoven Chairman
Martin Nicolaas Louw Executive Director & Director-Flight Operations
Kirsten Emily King Finance Director & Executive Director
James Michael Ilsley Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMAIR LIMITED-21.15%0
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES11.23%25 953
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP3.43%12 100
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD0.00%3 255
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC--.--%2 507
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY42.38%2 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About