COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD

(2342)
04/12
2.05 HKD   +1.99%
Comba Telecom : EXTENSION OF TIME FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

04/15/2019 | 06:48am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED

京 信 通 信 系 統 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2342)

EXTENSION OF TIME FOR APPOINTMENT OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 15 January 2019 and 21 March 2019 respectively in relation to, among others, changes in Directors. Unless the context requires, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

Following the appointment of Ms. Huo as executive Director and Ms. Ng as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 22 March 2019, the Board has ten Directors which comprises seven executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors. As a result, the number of independent non-executive Directors of the Board remains below the minimum number as required under Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules. Pursuant to Rule 3.10A and Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules, the Company should by 15 April 2019 appoint such number of independent non-executive directors representing at least one-third of the Board.

The Company has been attempting to identify suitable candidate(s) with appropriate expertise to be appointed as an independent non-executive Director during the past few months but additional time is required for the Company to identify potential suitable candidate(s). An application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for an extension of 3-month waiver for the period from 15 April 2019 to 15 July 2019 from the strict compliance with Rule 3.10A and Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules and such waiver extension application is still under process as at the date of this announcement.

The Company will as soon as practicable comply with the requirement under Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules and make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

On behalf of the Board

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Fok Tung Ling

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following executive directors: Mr. FOK Tung Ling, Mr. ZHANG Yue Jun, Mr. XU Huijun, Mr. CHANG Fei Fu, Mr. BU Binlong,Mr. WU Tielongand Ms. HUOXinru; and the following independent non-executive directors: Mr. LAU SiuKi, Kevin, Dr. LIN Jin Tong and Ms. NG Yi Kum.

Disclaimer

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 10:47:01 UTC
