Comba Telecom : Enables Wi-Fi Services on Trams for a Major Moroccan Operator

03/26/2019 | 11:45pm EDT

Enhancing Connectivity Experience for Passengers along the Track with its Turnkey Wi-Fi Solution

(27 March 2019, Hong Kong) - Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ('Comba Telecom' or 'the Group', HKSE stock code: 2342), a global leading solutions and services provider of wireless and information communications systems, announced the delivery of in-tram Wi-Fi services for a major Moroccan operator. The Wi-Fi system covers 74 tram carriages of the second largest tramway network in Morocco also garnered recognition and regional awards for the operator.

Comba Telecom set up access controllers and access points for the Wi-Fi deployment of this project. With customized AP supporting dual LTE modules, local portals and GPS location, the system connects end users to the Internet by providing stable Wi-Fi hotspots on trams. The Network Management System ('NMS') of Comba Telecom also provided a smart management platform for the operator to access and manage the Wi-Fi system through web-based application timely and easily. The Wi-Fi system is able to resist shocks, jolts and various climatic and environmental conditions; hence it provides high quality Wi-Fi connectivity during the ride.

Comba Telecom provided the operator with a series of services such as solution design, installation, commissioning and setup management, to support the construction of in-tram Wi-Fi network. Onboard Wi-Fi network is now available on the trams. Passengers can enjoy enhanced wireless connectivity along their journey, to watch movies, send/receive text messages, access social media and more.

Ms. Annabel Huo, Executive Director of the Group and President of Comba Telecom International said, 'Comba Telecom is experienced in in-vehicle network solution. We always strive to explore and develop business in the global market. The Wi-Fi deployment is an important milestone of Morocco's smart city development and also a remarkable project of Comba Telecom in Moroccan market. Moving forward, Comba Telecom will continue to work closely with our business partners to further explore business opportunities in Morocco and around the world.'

Disclaimer

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 03:44:07 UTC
