Comba Telecom : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 京 信 通 信 系 統 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2342)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. FOK Tung Ling (Chairman)
Mr. ZHANG Yue Jun (Vice Chairman and President) Mr. CHANG Fei Fu
Mr. ZHANG Yuan Jian Mr. BU Binlong
Mr. WU Tielong Mr. XU Huijun
Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Kevin
Dr. LIN Jin Tong
Mr. QIAN Ting Shuo
There are 3 Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:
Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Kevin (Chairman)
Dr. LIN Jin Tong
Mr. QIAN Ting Shuo
Nomination Committee
Dr. LIN Jin Tong (Chairman) Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Kevin
Mr. QIAN Ting Shuo
Hong Kong, 23 August 2018
