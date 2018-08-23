Comba Telecom : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 京 信 通 信 系 統 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2342)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. FOK Tung Ling (Chairman)

Mr. ZHANG Yue Jun (Vice Chairman and President) Mr. CHANG Fei Fu

Mr. ZHANG Yuan Jian Mr. BU Binlong

Mr. WU Tielong Mr. XU Huijun

Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Kevin

Dr. LIN Jin Tong

Mr. QIAN Ting Shuo

There are 3 Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Kevin (Chairman)

Dr. LIN Jin Tong

Mr. QIAN Ting Shuo

Nomination Committee

Dr. LIN Jin Tong (Chairman) Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Kevin

Mr. QIAN Ting Shuo

Hong Kong, 23 August 2018