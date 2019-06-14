Log in
COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD

(2342)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comba Telecom : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

06/14/2019 | 05:19am EDT

COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED

京 信 通 信 系 統 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2342)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. FOK Tung Ling (Chairman)

Mr. ZHANG Yue Jun (Vice Chairman)

Mr. XU Huijun (President)

Mr. CHANG Fei Fu

Mr. BU Binlong

Mr. WU Tielong

Ms. HUO Xinru

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Kevin

Dr. LIN Jin Tong

Ms. NG Yi Kum

Ms. LEUNG Hoi Wai

There are 3 Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee

Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Kevin (Chairman)

Dr. LIN Jin Tong

Ms. NG Yi Kum

Ms. LEUNG Hoi Wai

Nomination Committee

Dr. LIN Jin Tong (Chairman)

Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Kevin

Ms. NG Yi Kum

Ms. LEUNG Hoi Wai

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

Disclaimer

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 09:18:02 UTC
