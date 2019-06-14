Comba Telecom : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
京 信 通 信 系 統 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2342)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. FOK Tung Ling (Chairman)
Mr. ZHANG Yue Jun (Vice Chairman)
Mr. XU Huijun (President)
Mr. CHANG Fei Fu
Mr. BU Binlong
Mr. WU Tielong
Ms. HUO Xinru
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Kevin
Dr. LIN Jin Tong
Ms. NG Yi Kum
Ms. LEUNG Hoi Wai
There are 3 Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:
Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee
Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Kevin (Chairman)
Dr. LIN Jin Tong
Ms. NG Yi Kum
Ms. LEUNG Hoi Wai
Nomination Committee
Dr. LIN Jin Tong (Chairman)
Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Kevin
Ms. NG Yi Kum
Ms. LEUNG Hoi Wai
Hong Kong, 14 June 2019
