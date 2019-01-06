Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd    2342   KYG229721140

COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD (2342)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/04
1.46 HKD   +2.82%
2018COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comba Telecom : Monthly Returns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 11:14pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedComba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited 07/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

2342

Description :Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

5,000,000,000

0.1

500,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

0.1

500,000,000

Par value

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

(State currency)

(2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

No. of preference shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

500,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,419,430,860

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

44,000

Balance at close of the

month

2,419,474,860

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.Share Option

Scheme

(03/06/2013) ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)Granted

-

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

Movement during the month

44,000

78,303,954

44,000

-

-

Exercised

CancelledLapsed

44,000

-

-Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)HK$55,220.00

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 04:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLD
01/06COMBA TELECOM : Monthly Returns
PU
2018COMBA TELECOM : Again to Deliver Turnkey Wireless Solutions for Bangkok Undergro..
PU
2018COMBA TELECOM : appoints Xu Huijun as new president
AQ
2018COMBA TELECOM : Change of president
PU
2018COMBA TELECOM : Recognized as a Niche Player in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Sma..
PU
2018COMBA TELECOM : wins China Mobile's 4G Picocell project
AQ
2018COMBA TELECOM : Successfully Won the Tender of China Mobile's 4G Picocell Projec..
PU
2018COMBA TELECOM : launches new facial recognition solution
AQ
2018COMBA TELECOM : Launches ScanViS ID GateGuard - An All-In-One Facial Recognition..
PU
2018COMBA TELECOM : List of directors and their role and function
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 5 509 M
EBIT 2018 139 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 1 164 M
Yield 2018 0,55%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 3 532 M
Chart COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,20  HKD
Spread / Average Target -18%
Managers
NameTitle
Hui Jun Xu President & Executive Director
Tung Ling Fok Chairman
Fei Fu Chang Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Liang Wang GM-Information & Communications Technology
Yue Jun Zhang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD12.31%451
CISCO SYSTEMS-0.95%192 967
QUALCOMM-0.54%68 608
NOKIA OYJ1.43%32 763
ERICSSON-1.49%28 534
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.45%18 897
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.