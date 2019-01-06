Comba Telecom : Monthly Returns

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedComba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited 07/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
2342
Description :Ordinary Shares
|
No. of ordinary
|
Par value
|
Authorised share capital
|
shares
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
5,000,000,000
|
0.1
|
500,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
0
|
0
|
Balance at close of the month
|
5,000,000,000
|
0.1
|
500,000,000
|
Par value
|
Authorised share capital
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
(2) Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthDescription :No. of ordinary shares
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
No. of preference shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
500,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
2,419,430,860
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
44,000
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
2,419,474,860
No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
|
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.Share Option
Scheme
(03/06/2013) ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)Granted
-
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
Movement during the month
|
44,000
|
78,303,954
|
44,000
|
-
|
-
Exercised
CancelledLapsed
44,000
-
-Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)HK$55,220.00
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of amount outstanding
Class and description 1.
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A