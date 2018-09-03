Comba Telecom : to Present Latest Solutions at the Mobile World Congress Americas 2018

Bringing Excellent Connectivity Experience with Smart Innovations

(3 September 2018, Hong Kong and Los Angeles, CA, USA) - Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ('Comba Telecom' or 'the Group', HKSE stock code: 2342), a global leading solutions and services provider of wireless and information communications systems, today announced that it will be showcasing an exciting range of solutions at the Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 ('MWCA') in Los Angeles, U.S. from September 12 to 14, 2018.

Under the theme of 'Smart Connectivity, Bringing the Future Closer', Comba Telecom will present products and solutions focusing on telecom Infrastructures and Internet of Things ('IoT') at the MWCA. The Group will also offer live demonstrations of some solutions at the event. These solutions include:

HetNet Solutions

Currently, a variety of radio access equipment works together in a heterogeneous network ('HetNet') to enhance the wireless infrastructure. Along with the 5G development, the HetNet will become more complicated in the future. Comba Telecom will showcase a portfolio of products and solutions that helps drive the evolution of HetNet: Outdoor CPE, DAS, BBU, RRU, mBDA, Massive MIMO Antenna and more. The Outdoor CPE which supports the CBRS band of the U.S. will make its debut at the event. The device can provide high data rates up to 600Mbps with 80MHz carrier aggregation. Additionally, it also supports smart antennas with MIMO technology.

Macro Networks Solutions

As a tier one supplier of base station antennas, Comba Telecom provides world-leading antennas and subsystems to establish reliable radio coverage. Visitors will get to see the combiners and base station antennas featuring a diversity of frequency bands at our booth. Additionally, the 600MHz Dual Band Antenna developed for the U.S. market will have its debut at the event.

Public Safety Solutions

Under critical or emergency situations, reliable in-building public safety wireless coverage is crucial for first responders to save lives. Comba Telecom will showcase the UHF Bi-Directional Amplifier ('UHF BDA') - a new family member of the CriticalPointTM public safety series. The BDA helps solve indoor public safety communication coverage problems in those jurisdictions that utilize UHF networks.

Smart City Solutions

Smart Cities and 5G technologies are frequently mentioned in the same breath and the advent of 5G will accelerate the smart cities trend and the associated ecosystem. Live demonstrations on our smart pole and the facial analytic solution will be available at the booth.

Ms. Annabel Huo, President of Comba Telecom International, said, 'While 4G is expanding by leaps and bounds, the development of 5G is also in full swing. It is predicted that the 5G network will be available in most countries by 2020 and the 4G network will also continue to advance at the same time. Comba Telecom is exploring and integrating new technologies and solutions to address the market needs:from macro-networks to indoor coverage as well as smart applications. We are delighted to join the event again and show the industry our latest developments and contributions. With innovative R&D talents and strong servicing teams, the Group will continue to drive the development of 5G and smart city evolution with our trusted solutions.'

To learn more about Comba Telecom's wireless and information communications solutions, visit us at Hall West Stand W.1128 during Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 in Los Angeles, U.S.