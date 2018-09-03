Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd    2342   KYG229721140

COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD (2342)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Comba Telecom : to Present Latest Solutions at the Mobile World Congress Americas 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 09:07am CEST

Bringing Excellent Connectivity Experience with Smart Innovations

(3 September 2018, Hong Kong and Los Angeles, CA, USA) - Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ('Comba Telecom' or 'the Group', HKSE stock code: 2342), a global leading solutions and services provider of wireless and information communications systems, today announced that it will be showcasing an exciting range of solutions at the Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 ('MWCA') in Los Angeles, U.S. from September 12 to 14, 2018.

Under the theme of 'Smart Connectivity, Bringing the Future Closer', Comba Telecom will present products and solutions focusing on telecom Infrastructures and Internet of Things ('IoT') at the MWCA. The Group will also offer live demonstrations of some solutions at the event. These solutions include:

HetNet Solutions

Currently, a variety of radio access equipment works together in a heterogeneous network ('HetNet') to enhance the wireless infrastructure. Along with the 5G development, the HetNet will become more complicated in the future. Comba Telecom will showcase a portfolio of products and solutions that helps drive the evolution of HetNet: Outdoor CPE, DAS, BBU, RRU, mBDA, Massive MIMO Antenna and more. The Outdoor CPE which supports the CBRS band of the U.S. will make its debut at the event. The device can provide high data rates up to 600Mbps with 80MHz carrier aggregation. Additionally, it also supports smart antennas with MIMO technology.

Macro Networks Solutions

As a tier one supplier of base station antennas, Comba Telecom provides world-leading antennas and subsystems to establish reliable radio coverage. Visitors will get to see the combiners and base station antennas featuring a diversity of frequency bands at our booth. Additionally, the 600MHz Dual Band Antenna developed for the U.S. market will have its debut at the event.

Public Safety Solutions

Under critical or emergency situations, reliable in-building public safety wireless coverage is crucial for first responders to save lives. Comba Telecom will showcase the UHF Bi-Directional Amplifier ('UHF BDA') - a new family member of the CriticalPointTM public safety series. The BDA helps solve indoor public safety communication coverage problems in those jurisdictions that utilize UHF networks.

Smart City Solutions

Smart Cities and 5G technologies are frequently mentioned in the same breath and the advent of 5G will accelerate the smart cities trend and the associated ecosystem. Live demonstrations on our smart pole and the facial analytic solution will be available at the booth.

Ms. Annabel Huo, President of Comba Telecom International, said, 'While 4G is expanding by leaps and bounds, the development of 5G is also in full swing. It is predicted that the 5G network will be available in most countries by 2020 and the 4G network will also continue to advance at the same time. Comba Telecom is exploring and integrating new technologies and solutions to address the market needs:from macro-networks to indoor coverage as well as smart applications. We are delighted to join the event again and show the industry our latest developments and contributions. With innovative R&D talents and strong servicing teams, the Group will continue to drive the development of 5G and smart city evolution with our trusted solutions.'

To learn more about Comba Telecom's wireless and information communications solutions, visit us at Hall West Stand W.1128 during Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 in Los Angeles, U.S.

Disclaimer

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 07:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLD
09:07aCOMBA TELECOM : to Present Latest Solutions at the Mobile World Congress America..
PU
08/28COMBA TELECOM : to provide Wi-Fi solution for Express Rail Link
AQ
08/28COMBA TELECOM : Grant of share options
PU
08/28COMBA TELECOM : to Provide Complete Wi-Fi Solution for Express Rail Link (Hong K..
PU
08/23COMBA TELECOM : List of directors and their role and function
PU
08/23COMBA TELECOM : Announces 2018 Interim Results
PU
08/22COMBA TELECOM : Appointment of executive director
PU
08/09COMBA TELECOM : expects significant drop in interim profit
AQ
08/08COMBA TELECOM : Profit Warning
PU
07/17COMBA TELECOM : to deploy DAS solution for a large project in Philippines
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 5 544 M
EBIT 2018 145 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 1 169 M
Yield 2018 0,64%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 3 024 M
Chart COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,51  HKD
Spread / Average Target 20%
Managers
NameTitle
Yue Jun Zhang Vice Chairman & President
Tung Ling Fok Chairman
Fei Fu Chang Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Liang Wang GM-Information & Communications Technology
Yuan Jian Zhang Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD-16.67%385
CISCO SYSTEMS24.73%224 657
QUALCOMM7.33%100 943
ERICSSON43.25%28 117
ARISTA NETWORKS INC26.91%22 611
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.09%20 829
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.