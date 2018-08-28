Log in
COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD
    
Comba Telecom : to Provide Complete Wi-Fi Solution for Express Rail Link (Hong Kong Section)

08/28/2018

Enabling Ubiquitous Wi-Fi Connectivity Inside Station and Train Carriages

(28 August, 2018, Hong Kong) Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ('Comba Telecom' or 'the Group,' SEHK stock code: 2342), a global leading solutions and services provider of wireless and information communications systems, announced it has signed a contract with the MTR Corporation Limited ('MTRC') for the provision of Wi-Fi systems and services in a deal worth over HK$35 million. Under the agreement, Comba Telecom will be enabling ubiquitous Wi-Fi connectivity for passengers on the Express Rail Link (Hong Kong Section) ('XRL') between Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

The contract calls for the Wi-Fi network design, installation, configuration, system optimization, operation and maintenance of systems at the West Kowloon station and on-board the nine trains serving the XRL between Hong Kong and Guangzhou. Comba Telecom is working with MTRC and mobile operators in Hong Kong and China to ensure smooth network handovers across borders. With this solution, XRL passengers will enjoy a world-class, in-train, wireless experience.

Mr. Joseph Wan, General Manager, North Asia and Indonesia of Comba Telecom said, 'We are delighted to have been selected by MTRC for this Wi-Fi project after an intensive tender process where we overcame stiff competition. Over the years, we have proved ourselves as a trusted partner to MTRC and have successfully deployed various solutions for them, including the infrastructure for a multi-system, multi-operator mobile network for the MTR South Island Line. We believe our expertise and deep understanding of the customer enable us to create value for enterprises such as the MTRC.'

Ms. Annabel Huo, President of Comba Telecom International added, 'Comba Telecom is a leader in railway solutions and has deployed a wide variety of wireless solutions for high-speed railways around the world. The XRL is an important mass transport system connecting Hong Kong and the mainland China. We are pleased to be selected as the service provider of its Wi-Fi system. The HKSAR government has been placing great emphasis on transforming Hong Kong into a smart city. We believe that this project is not only the important milestone of Comba Telecom but also the important part of the smart city development in Hong Kong.'

About the Express Rail Link

The XRL is a high-speed and cross-border railway system connecting Hong Kong with the national high-speed rail networks in the Mainland China, which is an important bridge to connect Hong Kong with the major domestic cities in the Mainland China. The maximum operating speed on the Hong Kong section will be at 200km/h. Upon the opening of the XRL in September 2018, it is expected that more than 100,000 passengers will be travelling between Hong Kong and cities in the Mainland China in the first year.

Disclaimer

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 02:06:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 5 544 M
EBIT 2018 145 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 1 169 M
Yield 2018 0,63%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
Capitalization 2 661 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yue Jun Zhang Vice Chairman & President
Tung Ling Fok Chairman
Fei Fu Chang Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Liang Wang GM-Information & Communications Technology
Yuan Jian Zhang Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LTD-13.33%339
CISCO SYSTEMS20.94%216 427
QUALCOMM4.44%98 225
ERICSSON45.22%27 901
ARISTA NETWORKS INC30.99%21 146
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.19%20 298
