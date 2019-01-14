Comba Telecom : to Provide High-Density Wireless Solution for Major Stadium in Brazil

Further Consolidating Market Position in the Region with Trusted Solutions

(15 January 2019, Hong Kong) Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ('Comba Telecom' or 'the Group', SEHK stock code: 2342), a global leading solutions and services provider of wireless and information communications systems, today announced that the Group has been awarded a contract to enable high-density mobile coverage for one of the largest multipurpose stadiums in Brazil.

In this project, Comba Telecom will provide a complete ComFlex DAS solution encompassing site survey, network design, simulation plots, installation and project management for the stadium, thus creating ubiquitous 2G, 3G and 4G mobile coverage throughout the stadium, including the stands, pitch, access areas, and parking areas.

The stadium is one of the most modern all-purpose arenas in Brazil, located in Porto Alegre, capital of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It receives huge numbers of local and international visitors to the sporting and entertainment events every year. Integrated with ComFlex DAS systems, Modular POIs and antennas, the solution will ensure high capacity and large throughput wireless networks in the crowded environment of the stadium, and will support multi-operator and multi-band thereby accommodating the connectivity needs for over 25,000 users.

Mr. Patrik Westfalk, Managing Director, CALA Regions of Comba Telecom said, 'We are delighted to be selected as the solution provider for one of the largest multipurpose stadiums in Brazil. As a wireless solution provider at the 2014 World Soccer Games Brazil and 2016 Summer Games in Brazil, Comba Telecom possesses intensive experience in the design and execution of stadium wireless solution in the region. With our solution, visitors to the stadium will be able to experience great voice, image and data transmission, and share their memorable moments on social media and with friends through our wireless network.'

Ms. Annabel Huo, President of Comba Telecom International said, 'Comba Telecom is an expert in large venue wireless solutions, especially in stadiums. We strive to help operators and enterprises to address the expected market demand for indoor data traffic with our state-of-the-art technologies and hence create business value. We are honored to be selected as the vendor to create the first public cellular network system for this stadium. The project is not only an important milestone of this stadium, but also a signature reference case of Comba Telecom which further reaffirmed the Group as a global leading solution provider in the industry.'

About ComFlex DAS

ComFlex DAS is the innovative solution specifically for in-building and large venue coverage. It has also been widely adopted by organizations across a variety of large venues, shopping malls, high speed railways, tunnels, metropolitan areas and stadiums around the globe, including the EurAsia Tunnel, the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, 2014 World Soccer Games Brazil, the 2016 Summer Games in Brazil, the Hong Kong MTR South Island Line, Bangkok Metro and more. In recognition of Comba Telecom's achievements in implementing ComFlex DAS solutions, the Group garnered the Technological Achievement Grand Award for innovation and technical excellence at the Hong Kong Awards for Industries in 2016. Details of the solution can be found at http://www.comba-telecom.com/award-winning-ComFlex-DAS/