Combest : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING (in PDF)

COMBEST HOLDINGS LIMITED

康 佰 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8190)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS AND

DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Combest Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 29 May 2019, 6 August 2019 and 28 August 2019 in respect of the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company (the "Shares"), the resignation of auditor of the Company and quarterly update on recent development respectively (collectively, the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

The Board announces that the Company will not be able to publish the announcement (the "Results Announcement") in respect of the annual results and annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Annual Results and Annual Report") on or before 30 September 2019. As announced in the Company's announcement dated 6 August 2019, BDO Limited has resigned as the auditor of the Company and its subsidiaries with effect from 6 August 2019. The Company is currently looking for a new audit firm to act as the new auditor of the Company to fill in the vacancy caused by the resignation of BDO Limited and will make further announcement(s) pursuant to the GEM Listing Rules once the appointment is made. Accordingly, the Board meeting to approve the publication of the Results Announcement will be postponed to a date to be fixed by the Board and there will be a delay in the publication of the 2019 Annual Results and Annual Report. The Company will publish a further announcement in due course to inform the shareholders of the Company on the date of the release of the Results Announcement and the Board meeting.