Combest : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING (in PDF)

The Board acknowledges that the delay in publication of the Results Announcement and the annual report within three months after the end of the financial year ended 30 June 2019 as required under Rules 18.03, 18.48A and 18.49 of the GEM Listing Rules will constitute a non-compliance of the GEM Listing Rules.
The Company, after due and careful consideration, is of the view that it would not be appropriate for the Company to publish the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 at this stage as it may not accurately reflect the financial performance and position of the Group and may be misleading and confusing to the shareholders and potential investors of the Company.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN THE SHARES
Trading in the Shares on the GEM has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 29 May 2019 and will continue to be suspended until further notice. The Company will keep the public informed of the latest developments by making further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
By Order of the Board
Combest Holdings Limited
Liu Tin Lap
Chairman
Hong Kong, 30 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board is comprised of Mr. Liu Tin Lap and Mr. Lee Man To as executive Directors, Mr. So Pak Kei, Mr. Tsui Kin Fung and Dr. Cheng Chak Ho as independent non-executive Directors.
This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
