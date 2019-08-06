Log in
COMBEST HOLDINGS LIMITED    8190

COMBEST HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8190)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/05
0.02 HKD
0.02 HKD   0.00%
Combest : RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR (in PDF)

08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMBEST HOLDINGS LIMITED

康 佰 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8190)

RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.50(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Combest Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that BDO Limited has resigned as the auditor of the Company and its subsidiaries with effect from 6 August 2019, as the Company and BDO Limited could not reach an agreement on the audit fee for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

Except for the above matter in relation to the audit fee, BDO Limited has confirmed in writing that there are no other matters in connection with its resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). The Board has also confirmed that there is no disagreement between the Company and BDO Limited, and there are no circumstances in respect of the resignation of BDO Limited that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Company is seeking to engage a new audit firm to act as the new auditor of the Company to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of BDO Limited and will make further announcement pursuant to the GEM Listing Rules once the appointment is made.

  • For identification purposes only

1

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to BDO Limited for their professional services rendered to the Company and its subsidiaries in the past.

By Order of the Board

Combest Holdings Limited

Liu Tin Lap

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board is composed of Mr. Liu Tin Lap and Mr. Lee Man To as executive Directors, Mr. So Pak Kei, Mr. Tsui Kin Fung and Dr. Cheng Chak Ho as independent non- executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM's website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcement" pages for 7 days from the date of this posting and the website of the Company at http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/combestholdings/index.htm.

2

Disclaimer

Combest Holdings Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:34:05 UTC
