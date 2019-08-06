Combest : RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMBEST HOLDINGS LIMITED

康 佰 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8190)

RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.50(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Combest Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that BDO Limited has resigned as the auditor of the Company and its subsidiaries with effect from 6 August 2019, as the Company and BDO Limited could not reach an agreement on the audit fee for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

Except for the above matter in relation to the audit fee, BDO Limited has confirmed in writing that there are no other matters in connection with its resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). The Board has also confirmed that there is no disagreement between the Company and BDO Limited, and there are no circumstances in respect of the resignation of BDO Limited that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Company is seeking to engage a new audit firm to act as the new auditor of the Company to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of BDO Limited and will make further announcement pursuant to the GEM Listing Rules once the appointment is made.