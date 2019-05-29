Combest : SUSPENSION OF TRADING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
COMBEST HOLDINGS LIMITED
康 佰 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8190)
SUSPENSION OF TRADING
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Combest Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") has exercised its powers under Section 8(1) of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules (Chapter 571V of the Laws of Hong Kong) to direct The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to suspend all dealings in the shares of the Company with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 29 May 2019.
The Board is seeking legal advice as to its rights as well as how to address and resolve the SFC's concerns going forward and resume trading of the shares, and will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.
By Order of the Board
Combest Holdings Limited
Liu Tin Lap
Chairman
Hong Kong, 29 May 2019
-
For identification purposes only
1
As at the date of this announcement, the Board is composed of Mr. Liu Tin Lap and Mr. Lee Man To as executive Directors, Mr. So Pak Kei, Mr. Tsui Kin Fung and Dr. Cheng Chak Ho as independent non- executive Directors.
This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement will remain on the GEM's website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcement" pages for 7 days from the date of this posting and the website of the Company at http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/combestholdings/index.htm.
2
Disclaimer
Combest Holdings Limited published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 05:08:04 UTC