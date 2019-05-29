Combest : SUSPENSION OF TRADING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMBEST HOLDINGS LIMITED

康 佰 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8190)

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Combest Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") has exercised its powers under Section 8(1) of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules (Chapter 571V of the Laws of Hong Kong) to direct The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to suspend all dealings in the shares of the Company with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 29 May 2019.

The Board is seeking legal advice as to its rights as well as how to address and resolve the SFC's concerns going forward and resume trading of the shares, and will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Combest Holdings Limited

Liu Tin Lap

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 May 2019

