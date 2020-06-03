Combine Will International : Annual Reports and Related Documents

ANNUAL REPORT 2019

STAY AHEAD, GO BEYOND

Corporate Proﬁle

Combine Will Transforming Ideas into Innovation!

Combine Will International Holdings Limited ("Combine Will") is a leading Original Design Manufacturer ("ODM") and Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM"), supplier of corporate premiums, toys and consumer products around the world.

For over 25 years, we have been manufacturing a wide range of competitively engineered custom products tailored to each of our clients' needs. We are able to achieve sustainable results by adopting a repeatable research and development ("R&D") execution model employed to drive

Combine Will International Holdings Limited | Annual Report 2019

innovation and focus on capabilities critical to building a strategic advantage. By setting a high benchmark on key performance metrics such as operational efﬁciency and development processes, we are able to boast an optimized production line, lower operating expenses and achieve high levels of consistency and quality. In turn, our clients are able to take advantage of these unique core capabilities to achieve their success and competitiveness.

Our clientele portfolio includes customers from Asia, Europe and North/South America and we have continuously demonstrated adequate and ﬂexible capacity to handle production for leading multinational companies in their respective industries, ranging from toys and fast moving consumer products to international fast-food chains.

Based in Dongguan, Guangdong Province in the People's Republic of China, we have over 10,000 workers in our six manufacturing facilities located in Dongguan, Heyuan and Guangxi Province as well as Sragen, Indonesia.

Business Model

Combine Will's vertically integrated business model which includes a broad spectrum of services and capabilities in the design and supply of premium products, toys, consumer products, position us as a unique one-stop solution provider that sets us apart from the competition.

ODM/OEM

We are a niche ODM/OEM of corporate premiums, toys and consumer products. Our ODM/OEM R&D team is fully integrated with our manufacturing and production team to ensure a one-stop, seamless development of our customers' products from inception to fruition.

Our R&D team is involved in the customers' projects right from conceptualisation to the production and supply of products and solutions. Whether it is an innovative idea from a customer or one that is initiated by us, our R&D team is involved in various aspects of the development process such as providing designs to meet the product speciﬁcations and giving advice on the functional capabilities and manufacturability of the products. Our commitment to employing new processing methods in integrating aesthetics, form and moulding has helped customers to conceptualize and launch novel product lines.

Where required, we will set up a speciﬁc testing centre for the evaluation of customers' products which has, in the past, resulted in quicker turnaround and shorter time to market.

We utilize innovative processing methods and applications of unique technologies for use in our production process, so that our customers can beneﬁt from greater cost savings and enhance their competitiveness.