Comcast : Acquires XUMO

We are pleased to announce that Comcast has acquired XUMO, the advertising-supported streaming service based in Irvine, California.

XUMO offers free, live and on-demand streaming entertainment, news, sports and more, organized in a channel guide, and features over 190 different genre-grouped channels. XUMO's multi-screen network of distribution partners include major smart television brands who have partnered with XUMO to curate rich, free, media experiences for global audiences.

The talented team at XUMO has created a successful, growing, and best-in-class set of streaming capabilities. We are excited for this team to join Comcast and look forward to supporting them as they continue to innovate and develop their offerings.

XUMO will continue to operate as an independent business inside of Comcast Cable. The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

