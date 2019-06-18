Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comcast Advertising : Announces Industry-Wide Initiative to Bring Greater Addressability to the TV Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

Charter and Cox Join “On Addressability” Initiative to Enable Scalable TV Addressability

Encourages All TV Distributors to “Turn On” Addressable Capabilities as First Step in Enabling Addressability Across All TV Inventory Sources

Today, Comcast Advertising, the advertising arm of Comcast Cable, a division of Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA), announced the launch of a new initiative called On Addressability. The broad goal of this initiative is to help the industry deliver a sound, scalable and sustainable addressable solution to marketers that maximizes the impact and value of television as a marketing platform. Charter Communications and Cox Media, Cox Communications’ ad division, have joined Comcast Advertising in this effort.

“TV is a tremendous, resilient medium with unparalleled reach and engagement, but data has changed the way that marketers use media. Historically, TV has lagged digital in this area, and this must change,” said Marcien Jenckes, President, Advertising, Comcast Cable. “Our industry needs to find a way to fully participate in, and lead, the data-driven future of advertising as only TV can. We’re fully committed to making this happen. That’s the impetus behind the On Addressability initiative.”

Enabling full addressability will involve the entire advertising ecosystem, from marketers and content owners, to measurement companies and tech providers. Comcast Advertising is spearheading this initiative, along with Charter and Cox, because addressability begins with the content distributors.

“It’s the distributors who bring the ads into viewers’ households each day. It is therefore incumbent upon us to lay the groundwork and set up the infrastructure to truly ‘turn on’ addressability for the industry in a way that is secure, scalable and effective,” added Jenckes.

The importance of bringing increased addressability to television advertising is supported by a recent Advertiser Perceptions survey, commissioned by Comcast Advertising, showing that 92% of advertisers agree that enabling greater addressability is very important to the future of TV advertising. (Advertiser Perceptions, May 2019, 290 advertisers and agencies)

“Advertisers want to use television as a full-funnel solution that marries the best of traditional television, with increased data-driven capabilities for targeting and measurement,” said David Kline, Executive Vice President, Charter Communications and President, Spectrum Reach. “We look forward to working with Comcast, and the rest of the industry, to establish best-in-class practices that learn from digital media, yet maintain the security and brand safety that have long been at the core of television advertising.”

While the initial focus of On Addressability will be to help distributors with the “how to” of enabling addressability based on the collective learnings of Comcast, its European affiliate, Sky Media, and the other distributors participating in the initiative, other areas of focus are also planned. These include: working with the industry around definitions and standards; educating advertisers on the use cases and value that they can achieve in a fully-activated addressable world; and finally, for inventory and content owners, identifying best practices and business standards for transacting on addressable campaigns.

The focus of the initiative was guided, in part, by input from advertisers and clients. The Advertiser Perceptions research commissioned by Comcast Advertising showed that advertisers would be more willing to buy more addressable TV advertising if several key challenges were addressed, including:

  • Better measurement solutions (53%)
  • Proof of ROI (51%)
  • Easier to buy at scale (48%)
  • More addressable inventory availability (34%)
  • Agreed upon standards across the industry (34%)
  • Better ways to ensure consumer privacy (32%)
  • More secure ways to share data (31%)
  • Better understanding of appropriate use cases (29%)

    (Source: Advertiser Perceptions, May 2019, 290 advertisers and agencies. % of respondents who said selected factor might influence them to buy more addressable TV.)

“Clients face a common set of challenges to increase addressability to their TV advertising strategies. As an industry, we must find a common set of solutions to these challenges in order to offer the scale, security and ease of buying that today’s advertisers demand,” said Louis Gump, senior vice president, Cox Media. “We look forward to working with Comcast, Charter and a growing list of other partners to make this happen.”

“NCC is speaking to national advertisers who are eager to put addressable TV to work for their brands. NCC is committed to working with MVPDs and the broader On Addressability initiative to address and solve for the roadblocks that have stunted addressability to date,” said Nicolle Pangis, Chief Executive Officer at NCC Media, which is owned by Charter, Comcast and Cox.

For more information and to receive updates on the On Addressability initiative, please visit www.comcastadvertising.com/onaddressability.

About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising, the advertising arm of Comcast Cable, is dedicated to bringing industry-leading television and video solutions to marketers. It is comprised of two primary businesses: Comcast Spotlight and FreeWheel. Comcast Spotlight, www.comcastspotlight.com, is the advertising sales division that helps put the power of cable to use for local, regional and national advertisers. FreeWheel, www.freewheel.com, offers advertising management solutions for “The New TV” ecosystem and beyond, enabling its diverse client base — comprised of some of the largest agency, media and entertainment companies — to manage and maximize value from their TV and premium video media. Comcast Cable, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq:CMCSA). Visit www.comcastadvertising.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
01:57pCOMCAST ADVERTISING : Announces Industry-Wide Initiative to Bring Greater Addres..
BU
06/17COMCAST : NBCUniversal Recognized as a Top 50 Community-Minded Company
PU
06/17COMCAST : Launches Eye-Control for the Television
BU
06/13COMCAST : to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
06/12COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL : Awards $50,000 In Scholarships To 17 Connecticut High Sch..
PR
06/12Comcast to double spending at Sky on European original programs
RE
06/12COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL : Awards $210,000 in Scholarships to 78 Pennsylvania High S..
PR
06/11COMCAST : We've Achieved 500,000 Environmentally-Friendly Volunteer Hours
PU
06/11FROM BOSTON TO BEIJING : Record Number of Volunteers Make Change Happen
PU
06/10COMCAST : Supreme Court to Consider Racial Discrimination Case Against Comcast
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 21 827 M
Net income 2019 13 080 M
Debt 2019 99 447 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 14,58
P/E ratio 2020 13,53
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
Capitalization 188 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 47,5 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION24.99%185 909
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)28.56%238 406
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP-0.05%21 338
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE21.00%21 338
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP8.78%21 338
CBS CORPORATION12.42%18 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About