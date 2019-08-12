Log in
COMCAST CORPORATION

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comcast Advertising : Appoints Joel Armijo as Chief Financial Officer

0
08/12/2019

Armijo has worked at companies spanning fuboTV, AT&T, DirecTV, Merrill Lynch, Cablevision and Time Warner.

As CFO, he will spearhead the company’s financial vision, strategy, operations and roadmap, and partner with Comcast Advertising leadership to accelerate performance and success.

Comcast Advertising, the advertising arm of Comcast Cable, a division of Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA), today announced the appointment of Joel Armijo as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005489/en/

Joel Armijo, Chief Financial Officer, Comcast Advertising (Photo: Business Wire)

Joel Armijo, Chief Financial Officer, Comcast Advertising

In this position, Armijo will lead the creation and execution of the company’s financial vision, strategy and operations and work closely with Comcast Advertising leadership to drive business performance and success. He begins his new role this month and reports to Marcien Jenckes, President, Advertising, Comcast Cable.

“The job and skill set of today’s CFO has changed dramatically from what it was 10, or even five, years ago. Joel brings a very well rounded background and stood out,” Jenckes said. “He has helped launch and raise venture capital funding for new category entrants, built teams from scratch, led companies through major new product launches and mergers and acquisitions, and covered our industry as an equity analyst. His skill set is incredibly versatile, rich and diverse and we are excited to have him on board.”

Armijo has held senior leadership, finance and strategy roles across a variety of media sectors, including OTT, pay TV, cable, media, publishing and equity research.

He joins Comcast Advertising from fuboTV, a sports centric live TV streaming service. As CFO, he helped fuboTV successfully raise and navigate consecutive rounds of venture capital funding and built out the company’s accounting, finance, programming and customer service teams.

Prior to fuboTV, Armijo was the CFO of AT&T’s AdWorks (now part of Xandr). Armijo moved over from the DirecTV side, where he was vp, revenue, strategy and planning, responsible for special projects. He helped drive key company initiatives on the addressable advertising front, including the launch of D2, a joint venture with Dish Network, focused on addressable political advertising, where he also served as a member of the JV’s operating committee.

Armijo joined DirecTV from Merrill Lynch, where he was an equity research analyst covering the pay TV and entertainment sectors. He also spent time on the firm’s equity sales and trading desk, providing industry coverage for the pay TV, entertainment, and telecom sector for Merrill’s institutional equity clients. He made the transition to Wall Street from Cablevision, where he was head of financial planning for the company’s cable entertainment and regional sports networks and professional sports teams.

Armijo earned his MBA from UCLA and his BA in history from Wesleyan University. Early in his career, he held various finance and strategy roles in media and publishing, including at Time Warner and Time Inc.

About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising, the advertising arm of Comcast Cable, is dedicated to bringing industry-leading television and video solutions to marketers. It is comprised of two primary businesses: Comcast Spotlight and FreeWheel. Comcast Spotlight, www.comcastspotlight.com, is the advertising sales division that helps put the power of cable to use for local, regional and national advertisers. FreeWheel, www.freewheel.com, offers advertising management solutions for “The New TV” ecosystem and beyond, enabling its diverse client base — comprised of some of the largest agency, media and entertainment companies — to manage and maximize value from their TV and premium video media. Comcast Cable, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq:CMCSA). Visit www.comcastadvertising.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 110 B
EBIT 2019 21 307 M
Net income 2019 13 130 M
Debt 2019 99 730 M
Yield 2019 1,94%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,69x
EV / Sales2020 2,46x
Capitalization 195 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 49,56  $
Last Close Price 42,93  $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION26.08%195 116
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)26.33%249 527
CBS CORPORATION11.87%18 342
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP10.54%13 118
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE31.09%9 425
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%7 327
