Comcast : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 9, 2018

Comcast Corporation

Explanatory Note

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A ("Amendment No. 2") is being filed to amend and supplement Item 9.01 of the Current Report on Form 8-K/A filed by Comcast Corporation ("Comcast" or the "Company") on December 18, 2018 ("Amendment No. 1"), which amended and supplemented Item 9.01 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on October 9, 2018 (the "Original 8-K"). This Amendment No. 2, which should be read together with the Original 8-K and the Amendment No. 1, is being filed to include additional pro forma financial information of Comcast for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and the unaudited historical financial statements of Sky Limited (formerly Sky plc) ("Sky") for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, which were not required to be included in the Original 8-K or Amendment No. 1. The Company is providing this information so that it may be incorporated by reference in a prospectus included within a Form S-3 being filed today by the Company.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial statements of businesses acquired

The audited consolidated financial statements of Sky as of and for the year ended June 30, 2018 were filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Amendment No. 1 filed on December 18, 2018 and are incorporated by reference herein.

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Sky for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 are attached to this Amendment No. 2 as Exhibit 99.2 and are incorporated herein by reference.

(b) Pro forma financial information

Comcast's unaudited pro forma condensed combined statement of income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 that gives effect to the acquisition of Sky, is attached as Exhibit 99.3 to this Form 8-K/A and is incorporated herein by reference.

Exhibit 99.2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of Sky Limited (formerly Sky plc)

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement for the three months ended 30 September 2018 and 2017

Notes Revenue 2 3,632 3,296 Operating expense 2 (3,803) (2,981) Operating (loss) profit (171) 315 Share of results of joint ventures and associates 6c 2 39 Investment income 1 1 Finance costs (155) (93) Profit on disposal of associate 6c 634 - Profit before taxation 311 262 Taxation credit (charge) 30 (40) Profit for the period 341 222 Profit for the period attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent company 341 222 Earnings per share from profit for the period (in pence) Basic 3 19.8p 13.0p Diluted 3 19.7p 12.9p

Three months to 30 September 2018 2017 £m £m

From 1 July 2018, the Group has applied IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' and IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' using a modified retrospective approach, recognising the cumulative effects of first-time adoption in opening equity at 1 July 2018.

As a result, the 2017 figures presented for comparison purposes have not been adjusted. The impacts of this first-time adoption are presented in Note 1.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the three months ended 30 September 2018 and 2017

Three months to 30 September

2018 £m

2017 £m

Profit for the period 341 222 Other comprehensive income Amounts recognised directly in equity that may subsequently be recycled to the income statement Gain on revaluation of minority equity investments - 16 Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges 50 (131) Tax on cash flow hedges (14) 27 Loss on net investment hedges (47) (35) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 52 (6) 41 (129) Amounts reclassified and reported in the income statement (Gain) loss on cash flow hedges (24) 65 Tax on cash flow hedges 5 (13) (19) 52 Amounts reclassified and reported in non-financial assets (basis adjustment)* Gain on cash flow hedges - (25) Tax on cash flow hedges - 4 - (21) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (net of tax) 22 (98) Total comprehensive income for the period 363 124 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent company 363 124

* From 1 July 2018, the Group has applied IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' using a modified retrospective approach, recognising the cumulative effects of first-timeadoption in opening equity at 1 July 2018.

As a result, amounts reclassified and reported in non-financial assets (basis adjustment) have been recognised directly in equity under IFRS 9, which were previously recognised in other comprehensive income under IAS 39 'Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement.'

The 2017 figures presented for comparison purposes have not been adjusted. The impacts of this first-time adoption are presented in Note 1.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2