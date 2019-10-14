Comcast : Announces Appointment Of Dennis Mathew As Senior Vice President Of Western New England Region

BERLIN, Conn., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced that Dennis Mathew has been named Senior Vice President of the company's Western New England Region, which employs more than 1,600 people and encompasses 300 communities in Connecticut, western Massachusetts, Vermont, western New Hampshire and New York. In this role, Mathew is the top executive responsible for all aspects of the business including sales, marketing, operations, financial performance and the customer experience.

"I'm thrilled Dennis has accepted this role and I am confident his strong leadership and commitment to excellence, combined with his passion and proven track record for delivering superb products and services, sets our Western New England team up for continued success," said Kevin Casey, President of Comcast's Northeast Division, which includes 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Mathew has held a series of progressively more senior management positions at Comcast over the past 15 years. He most recently served as Vice President & General Manager of Xfinity Home at Comcast's Headquarters in Philadelphia and previously held management roles on the Xfinity Internet product team launching new products and services and Comcast's audit organization, where he performed enterprise-wide risk assessments. Prior to joining Comcast, Mathew held management positions focused on technology risk consulting with both PricewaterhouseCoopers and Arthur Andersen.

"This is an exciting time to be part of Comcast and the Western New England Region, with amazing product innovation taking place every day and tremendous progress toward delivering a world-class customer experience," said Mathew.

Mathew is active in many community and professional organizations. He is a graduate of the National Association of Multi-Ethnicity in Communications' Executive Leadership Development Program and Comcast's Executive Leadership Career Advancement Program. Mathew has also been recognized by Philadelphia Business Journal and Multichannel News on their "40 Under 40" lists and was just named one of the "Most Influential Minorities" in the cable industry by Cablefax: The Magazine. In addition, he serves as a Deacon at his local church and sits on the Board of Directors of Bombay Teen Challenge, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent the human trafficking of young girls in India.

Mathew earned his Bachelor of Science from University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and resides in Avon, Connecticut with his wife and their two daughters. He will be based in the region's headquarters located in Berlin, Connecticut.

