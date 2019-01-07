Comcast : Applications Now Open for Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, Powered by Techstars

Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars, is now
accepting applications for its second class. Founders from around the
world developing the next generation of connectivity, media, and
entertainment companies are encouraged to apply
now through April 7 for this year’s program. The class will begin on
July 15, 2019.
The accelerator is part of Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs for
Entrepreneurs, a collection of programs that give talented entrepreneurs
access to Comcast NBCUniversal's renowned network of partners, brands,
and mentors to foster rapid breakthroughs in connectivity, media, and
entertainment.
Comcast NBCUniversal and Techstars will select up to 12 startups to
participate in this immersive 13-week program and position the companies
for possible partnerships with Comcast NBCUniversal’s partners and
brands. The startups will work directly with mentors and product experts
from across Comcast NBCUniversal’s businesses, including the XFINITY
technology, product and experience teams; the NBC and Telemundo
broadcast stations; NBCUniversal cable networks; Universal Studios;
Universal Theme Parks; DreamWorks; Comcast Business; Comcast Ventures;
Strategic Development; as well as mentors from Techstars’ expansive
network.
“After an incredibly successful inaugural class that resulted in many
learnings, pilots, proofs of concepts, and deals, we are thrilled to
offer this opportunity to a new group of entrepreneurs and host them in
Philadelphia this summer,” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development
Officer, Comcast Cable. “Entrepreneurialism is an important part of our
heritage, and we’re excited to continue working side-by-side with
startups to push the boundaries of innovation.”
Accepted applicants will partner with mentors and teams at the new
Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia. They will also participate in
custom workshops, training sessions, and business meetings unique to the
company and its LIFT Labs program. The accelerator will culminate with a
“Demo Day” in October, where the companies will pitch their businesses
to hundreds of investors, mentors, Comcast NBCUniversal leaders, and
members of the tech and startup community. In addition, each company
will have access to work space at LIFT Labs in Philadelphia until June
2020.
The program seeks startups utilizing innovative technologies including,
but not limited to, advanced connectivity; Internet of Things;
artificial intelligence; machine learning; blockchain; voice control;
virtual, augmented, and mixed reality; as well as accessibility tech.
Specific focus areas include:
-
Smart Places – Empowering people and businesses to seamlessly
connect anywhere faster, efficiently, and reliably.
-
Immersive + Interactive Experiences – Engaging users through
interactive platforms, connected gaming and other rich entertainment
experiences.
-
Digital-First Customer Engagement – Creating and/or enabling
personalized customer success solutions and experiences.
-
Next-Gen Marketing – Predicting, shifting, and analyzing
customer behaviors to stand out in a crowded digital world.
Techstars’ veteran, KJ
Singh, will serve as the Managing Director of the 2019 accelerator.
Having run 10 accelerator programs at Techstars, he will leverage his
past experience to help lead the program’s strategy, as well as recruit,
select, and elevate the second class, working in collaboration with the
Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs team. During the program, he will advise
the companies on product, market fit, growth tactics, fundraising
strategies, and other opportunities to accelerate their businesses.
“I’ve been intrigued by the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator
and the value it offers startups,” said Singh. “When I learned there was
an opportunity to pair my more than six years of experience and
knowledge of the Techstars approach with Comcast NBCUniversal’s
significant expertise in the connectivity, media, and entertainment
space, I knew that we would be an unstoppable team.”
The inaugural
class of the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by
Techstars, included alive5,
eyecandylab,
Orai,
Pium,
Polycade,
Portl
Media, Tally
Interactive, Thinker
Tinker, Trapica,
and WiARframe.
“Through the LIFT Labs accelerator, we had the ability to reach mentors
who have an unmatched breadth of experience, who helped build some of
the world’s most groundbreaking companies. Being able to have access to
these people in a raw, unfiltered way was a game-changer,” said Glenn
Gutierrez Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, alive5.
The program culminated in Demo
Day on Oct. 11, 2018 in Philadelphia, where it was announced that 70
percent of the companies secured partnerships with Comcast NBCUniversal
businesses during their time in the accelerator.
Comcast has a long history of supporting startup communities, and LIFT
Labs is just one of the many ways in which entrepreneurs can gain
valuable access and insights to Comcast NBCUniversal. Comcast launched
its first venture arm in 1999, and in 2010, Comcast Ventures was formed
and has since grown into one of the most active corporate venture arms
in the country. LIFT Labs offers programmed talks, mentor sessions with
Comcast NBCUniversal employees and partners, plus events and other
educational resources designed to help entrepreneurs launch and grow
their businesses. For more information, including access to free
resources, visit www.ComcastNBCULIFT.com
or follow @LIFT_Labs on Twitter.
