Comcast : Awards More Than $200,000 in College Scholarships to Florida Students

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced that it has awarded $236,000 in college scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year to 90 Florida students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. Since 2001, more than $33 million has been awarded to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.



"Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners in Florida are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Derek Cooper, Vice President of External Affairs and Community Impact for the Comcast Florida Region. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Across Florida this year, 86 students were awarded a one-time, Leaders and Achievers $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses.

Four students were selected to receive a $5,250 Comcast Founders Scholarship, instituted in honor of the late Ralph. J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

Shaddi Abdala of Cooper City , Broward County Public Schools – Cooper City High School

, Public Schools – Cooper City High School Robert Handy of Miami , Miami-Dade County Public Schools – G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School

of , Public Schools – G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School Marie Sintulaire of Belle Glade , The School District of Palm Beach County – Glades Central Community High School

, The School District of – Glades Central Community High School Bryce Williams of Jacksonville , Duval County Public Schools - Stanton College Preparatory School

Three students were also picked to receive an iPad tablet in addition to their scholarship money:

Nicholas Cocoves of Stuart , Martin County School District – Jensen Beach High School

of , School District – Jensen Beach High School Stephanie Saintyl of Naples , Collier County Public Schools – Immokalee High School

of , Public Schools – Immokalee High School India Sander-Nazario of Tallahassee , Leon County Schools - Florida State University Schools

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.



Visit here to learn more about the program.

